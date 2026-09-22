Les news du 22 Septembre 2026 News Les news du 22 Septembre 2026 Artificial Brain » (Lien direct) ARTIFICIAL BRAIN ((Post) Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Antillia le 13 novembre prochain sur Profound Lore Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Quantum Malignancies" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. The Wandering Star Prion

02. Quantum Malignancies

03. Obsidian Agents

04. Deciphering the Anachronistic Tongues Of The Relic Sattelites

05. Planet: Carrion

06. Against The Furthest Reaches Of The Light

07. Cosmic Death Church

08. Solar Ark

09. Antillia (In Chromatic Abberation)



<a href="https://artificialbrain.bandcamp.com/album/antillia">Antillia de ARTIFICIAL BRAIN</a>

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