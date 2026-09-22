chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
161 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Miasmes
 Miasmes - Violence, Blasphè... (C)
Par Deathrash.		   
HKSPK
 HKSPK - Heimkehr (EP) (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Church of Insects
 Church of Insects - The Nes... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Archgoat
 Archgoat - Nightbringer, Li... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Harlott
 Harlott - Exsequiis (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Xavier Boscher
 Xavier Boscher - Shapeshifter (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Sněť
 Sněť - V Bažinách Vědomí (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Atomic Aggressor
 Atomic Aggressor - The Occu... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Oathbreaker
 Oathbreaker - Rheia (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Deftones
 Deftones - Gore (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Astral Alchemy
 Astral Alchemy - Weaving Ch... (C)
Par Lestat		   
The Dillinger Escape Plan
 The Dillinger Escape Plan -... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Revelation
 Revelation - For The Sake O... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Gorge
 Gorge - Deeds Of Horror (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Chat Pile
 Chat Pile - Who Loves the Sun (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Corium
 Corium - Anger / Chain / Re... (C)
Par isotaupe		   
Les news du 8 Septembre 2026
 Les news du 8 Septembre 202... (N)
Par Dantefever		   
Les news du 7 Septembre 2026
 Les news du 7 Septembre 202... (N)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Revelation
 Revelation - ...Yet So Far (C)
Par Arnaud*		   

Les news du 22 Septembre 2026

News
Les news du 22 Septembre 2026 Artificial Brain
»
(Lien direct)
ARTIFICIAL BRAIN ((Post) Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Antillia le 13 novembre prochain sur Profound Lore Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Quantum Malignancies" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. The Wandering Star Prion
02. Quantum Malignancies
03. Obsidian Agents
04. Deciphering the Anachronistic Tongues Of The Relic Sattelites
05. Planet: Carrion
06. Against The Furthest Reaches Of The Light
07. Cosmic Death Church
08. Solar Ark
09. Antillia (In Chromatic Abberation)
Thrasho AxGxB
22 Septembre 2026

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Miscreance
 Miscreance
Reminiscence
2026 - Season Of Mist		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Artificial Brain
 Artificial Brain
(Post) Death Metal - 2011 - Etats-Unis		   
Miscreance
Reminiscence
Lire la chronique
Miasmes
Violence, Blasphème Et Pour...
Lire la chronique
Dephosphorus
Planetoktonos
Lire la chronique
HKSPK
Heimkehr (EP)
Lire la chronique
Church of Insects
The Nest of the Grotesque (EP)
Lire la chronique
Phenocryst
Explosions (EP)
Lire la chronique
Azgarath
Possessed By The Moon
Lire la chronique
Archgoat
Nightbringer, Lightbringer
Lire la chronique
Harlott
Exsequiis
Lire la chronique
Sněť
V Bažinách Vědomí
Lire la chronique
La photo mystère du 16 Septembre 2026
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Xavier Boscher
Shapeshifter
Lire la chronique
Elder
Through Zero
Lire la chronique
Kült 45
Mauvaises influences
Lire la chronique
Phantom Corporation / Catbreath
Commando / Die By The Claw ...
Lire la chronique
Atomic Aggressor
The Occult Forces
Lire la chronique
Crashdeath
Loverbone
Lire la chronique
Filth
Time To Rot
Lire la chronique
Profane Burial
Desolate Echoes Of Turmoil
Lire la chronique
Portrayal Of Guilt
We Are Always Alone
Lire la chronique
Entretien avec CAGE FIGHT
Lire le podcast
Deftones
Gore
Lire la chronique
Helgafell
Chronicles
Lire la chronique
The Dillinger Escape Plan
The Dillinger Escape Plan (EP)
Lire la chronique
Cvinger
Rites Ov Flesh
Lire la chronique
Astral Alchemy
Weaving Chilling Magical Dr...
Lire la chronique
Gorge
Deeds Of Horror
Lire la chronique
Hecate Enthroned
The Corpse Of A Titan, A La...
Lire la chronique
Entretien avec DEATH DECLINE
Lire le podcast
Nekrodawn
Covenant Of Carnage
Lire la chronique