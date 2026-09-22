Les news du 22 Septembre 2026
News
Les news du 22 Septembre 2026 Artificial Brain
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|ARTIFICIAL BRAIN ((Post) Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Antillia le 13 novembre prochain sur Profound Lore Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Quantum Malignancies" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. The Wandering Star Prion
02. Quantum Malignancies
03. Obsidian Agents
04. Deciphering the Anachronistic Tongues Of The Relic Sattelites
05. Planet: Carrion
06. Against The Furthest Reaches Of The Light
07. Cosmic Death Church
08. Solar Ark
09. Antillia (In Chromatic Abberation)
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