Les news du 23 Septembre 2026
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Les news du 23 Septembre 2026 Combust - Blow Your Brains Out - Imposter - Terror - Gates Of Ishtar - Temple Of Bones
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|COMBUST (Hardcore, USA) vient de sortir un split en compagnie de BLOW YOUR BRAINS OUT (Hardcore, Japon) et IMPOSTER (Hardcore, Royaume-Uni). Celui-ci a pour titre United Nations Split EP est est disponible via Streets Of Hate Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter enn intégralité ci-dessous :
Combust
01. Dark Side Of Desire
02. Ashes
03. S4TC
Blow Your Brains Out
04. Rise And Fall
05. Society's Victim
Imposter
06. Withdrawal
07. Traces Of Life
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|TERROR (Hardcore, USA) a partagé la semaine dernière un nouveau clip pour le titre "Erase You From My World". Ce morceau est issu de l'album Still Suffer paru plus tôt cette année via Flatspot Records.
01. Erase You From My World
02. Still Suffer
03. Promised Only Lies
04. Destruction Of My Soul
05. Fear The Panic
06. Death Of Hope
07. Beauty In The Losses
08. A Deeper Struggle
09. To Hurt The Most
10. Deconstruct It
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|GATES OF ISHTAR (Death Metal Mélodique, Suède) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Murder The Light le 21 janvier 2027 sur The Circle Music. Celui est d'ores et déjà disponible en précommande ici. En attendant un premier extrait annoncé pour les semaines à venir, voici le tracklisting et l'artwork :
01. In Fires Forged
02. Ghosts
03. Murder The Light
04. Mother North
05. Let Go Of My Burden
06. Dawn Of time
07. Nevermore
08. Still Life
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|TEMPLE OF BONES (Death Metal, USA) est un nouveau groupe qui réunit Scott Ruth (Ripping Corpse, Dim Mak) au chant, Brandon Thomas (Ripping Corpse, Dim Mak) ) la batterie, Mike Schweigert (Lord Sterling, Full Speed Ahead) à la guitare et Dennis Carroll (Torture Krypt, Dim Mak) à la basse. Le groupe sortira le 13 novembre prochain sonn premier EP via Relapse Records. Celui-ci s'intitule Walk The Winds et se dévoile aujourd'hui à travers un premier extrait à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Black Horizon
02. Sky Is Like Ocean
03. Walk The Winds
04. Locust Thorns
05. Lowly Demon
06. Cut With Rusty Saws
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