Les news du 23 Septembre 2026 News Les news du 23 Septembre 2026 Combust - Blow Your Brains Out - Imposter - Terror - Gates Of Ishtar - Temple Of Bones » (Lien direct) COMBUST (Hardcore, USA) vient de sortir un split en compagnie de BLOW YOUR BRAINS OUT (Hardcore, Japon) et IMPOSTER (Hardcore, Royaume-Uni). Celui-ci a pour titre United Nations Split EP est est disponible via Streets Of Hate Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter enn intégralité ci-dessous :



Combust

01. Dark Side Of Desire

02. Ashes

03. S4TC



Blow Your Brains Out

04. Rise And Fall

05. Society's Victim



Imposter

06. Withdrawal

07. Traces Of Life



<a href="https://streetsofhateny.bandcamp.com/album/united-nations-split-ep">United Nations Split EP de V/A</a>

» (Lien direct) TERROR (Hardcore, USA) a partagé la semaine dernière un nouveau clip pour le titre "Erase You From My World". Ce morceau est issu de l'album Still Suffer paru plus tôt cette année via Flatspot Records.



01. Erase You From My World

02. Still Suffer

03. Promised Only Lies

04. Destruction Of My Soul

05. Fear The Panic

06. Death Of Hope

07. Beauty In The Losses

08. A Deeper Struggle

09. To Hurt The Most

10. Deconstruct It





» (Lien direct) GATES OF ISHTAR (Death Metal Mélodique, Suède) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Murder The Light le 21 janvier 2027 sur The Circle Music. Celui est d'ores et déjà disponible en précommande ici. En attendant un premier extrait annoncé pour les semaines à venir, voici le tracklisting et l'artwork :



01. In Fires Forged

02. Ghosts

03. Murder The Light

04. Mother North

05. Let Go Of My Burden

06. Dawn Of time

07. Nevermore

08. Still Life

» (Lien direct) TEMPLE OF BONES (Death Metal, USA) est un nouveau groupe qui réunit Scott Ruth (Ripping Corpse, Dim Mak) au chant, Brandon Thomas (Ripping Corpse, Dim Mak) ) la batterie, Mike Schweigert (Lord Sterling, Full Speed Ahead) à la guitare et Dennis Carroll (Torture Krypt, Dim Mak) à la basse. Le groupe sortira le 13 novembre prochain sonn premier EP via Relapse Records. Celui-ci s'intitule Walk The Winds et se dévoile aujourd'hui à travers un premier extrait à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Black Horizon

02. Sky Is Like Ocean

03. Walk The Winds

04. Locust Thorns

05. Lowly Demon

06. Cut With Rusty Saws

VOIR AUSSI Les news du 22 Septembre 2026

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