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LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
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Les news du 23 Septembre 2026
News
Les news du 23 Septembre 2026 Dragonforce - Leper Colony - Casket Dweller - Varathron - In Vain - Whiplash - Massteron - Critical Defiance - Windswept - Psychoparalysis - Midnight Prey - Bokkerijders - Savage - Slaughtercult - Nuclearhammer - ALA - Amanite - Watcher - Agregator - Destruction of Orion - Iskald - Adversor - Combust - Blow Your Brains Out - Imposter - Terror - Gates Of Ishtar - Temple Of Bones
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|DRAGONFORCE (Power Metal, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son album éponyme prévu pour le 19 mars 2027 via Napalm Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Hunger Of The Beast
2. Neverending Nightmare
3. The White Wolf
4. Legends Of The Hyperstorm
5. Death Is Not the End
6. When The Curtain Falls
7. Phantom Avenger
8. Rebel Survivors
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|LEPER COLONY (Death / Thrash, Allemagne) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Back To Primal Sludge qui sortira le 9 octobre via Testimony Records. "Dead Soul Consortium" s'écoute ici :
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|CASKET DWELLER (Death Metal, Grèce) propose sur ce lien le titre "He Rows" issu de son premier long-format River of Slumber prévu le 22 octobre via Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :
01. Chapters
02. Dust Off the Shovel
03. He Rows
04. Fangs of the Vampire
05. Creatures of the Night
06. Embalming Slime
07. Burnt at the Stake
08. Voodoo Incants
09. Requiem
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|VARATHRON (Black Metal, Grèce) a dévoilé un avant-goût de son prochain disque Carnal Chronicles à paraître dans les prochains mois sur Agonia Records.
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|IN VAIN (Heavy/Thrash/Power, Espagne) a dévoilé le morceau "Spit on the Dead" tiré de son nouvel opus Architects of Mayhem qui sort le 5 novembre chez Fighter Records. Tracklist :
01. Spit on the Dead
02. Winds of Fire
03. Eyes of the Underdog
04. Jack Deliverance
05. Kingdom in the Sun
06. Fortune Teller
07. Queen of the Swarm
08. After the Storm
09. Nimue
10. Freedom Fighter
11. Coming Home
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|WHIPLASH (Thrash Metal, USA) a posté le morceau "Bullet Train" extrait de son nouvel album Roar prévu le 27 novembre sur Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
1. Thrashquake
2. Bullet Train
3. Can’t Take Back a Bullet
4. Sword Meet Skull
5. Who Stole My Whiskey
6. When the Deadman Calls
7. Red Tape Riot
8. Mother’s Kill Club
9. Sonic Asylum
10. Graveyard of Good and Evil
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|Un jour avant sa sortie chez ATMF, MASSTERON (Black/Death, Pologne) dévoile son premier longue-durée Second in the Spheres en écoute complète ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1. Voice of Fire 4:43
2. True Midnight 6:01
3. Achronon 5:52
4. Strife Eternal 5:38
5. Sidereal Chaoskampf 4:26
6. Omnispherous Majesty 11:30
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|CRITICAL DEFIANCE (Thrash Metal, Chili) a publié l'intégralité de son nouveau disque Rivers of Blood à venir dans deux jours via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Red Omen
2. Innate To Kill
3. The Feeling Destroyer
4. Rivers Of Blood
5. Valparaíso
6. Dead Tongues
7. Ceremony Of The Final Call
8. Glorify War
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|WINDSWEPT (Black Metal avec des membres de Precambrian, Drudkh, Rattenfänger, Hate Forest, Ukraine) propose en écoute intégrale son nouvel opus A Sign of the Cloven Hoof dont la sortie est programmée pour vendredi sur Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :
1. Behind the Masks of Piety [11:01]
2. Goat-footed [5:58]
3. Buried Face Down [4:43]
4. Thieves of the Stars [8:29]
5. Towards the Abandoned Church [4:52]
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|(PSYCHOPARALYSIS) (Progressive Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé le titre "Metacognitive Failure" figurant sur son nouvel opus Spectrum of Suffering à paraître le 20 novembre chez Inverse Records. Tracklist :
01. Tomb of Words
02. Perimmäisestä
03. Metacognitive Failure
04. Alethophobia
05. Objective Agony
06. Voracious (Continuum)
07. Intervention
08. Spectrum of Suffering
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|MIDNIGHT PREY (Heavy/Speed/Punk, Allemagne) sort son nouvel album Jenseitsritt vendredi via Dying Victims Productions mais vous pouvez déjà plonger dedans à cette adresse. Tracklist :
1. Grimoire
2. Torn Into Pieces
3. Witch King
4. Kaspar Hauser
5. Unknown Trails
6. Starlit Nebulas
7. Jenseitsritt
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|Cliquez ici pour écouter le morceau "Calcination Pyre" tiré du premier full-length de BOKKERIJDERS (Black Metal, Belgique), Crush Kill Destroy, qui sort le 23 octobre sur Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Ashen Scream
2. Crush Kill Destroy
3. Calcination Pyre
4. Primordial Phosphorous Eclipse
5. Locked in Gilded Chains are the Guillotine's Blade
6. Bokkerijders
7. Miracle Osmosis
8. Fire Chaser
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|SAVAGE (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira son premier album intitulé Malignant Reveries le 28 novembre prochain via Hammerheart Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Bonedust" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Intromutation
02. Bonedust
03. Rancorous Trails
04. Latent Deformity
05. Implements Of Extraction
06. Inward Devourment
07. Malignant Reveries
08. Resurrection
09. Putrefaction Overlapse
10. Funeral Grin
11. Charred To Oblivion
12. Putrescene
13. Spawn Of Azathoth
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|SLAUGHTERCULT (Brutal Death, Australie) offre son nouvel album Devoured By Perversion en streaming intégral avant sa sortie demain via Vicious Instinct Records. Tracklist :
01. Birthing Ceremony
02. Repulsed by Your Haggard Appearance
03. Perverse Bestial Lactation
04. Horrible Cunt
05. Menstrual Marinade 02:54
06. Steeped in Fungal Discharge
07. Pools of Bile
08. Intravenous Acuphagia
09. Strong Poison
10. Molotov Cock-Tease
11. Soft Foetal Malformation
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|NUCLEARHAMMER (Black/Death, Canada) a mis en ligne son nouvel EP Xaos 333 qui sort après-demain sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Sabbatic Wine & the Devil's Graal [3:23]
2. Mother of Poisons [9:54]
3. Vocus Magicae [4:09]
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|ALA (Blackened Thrash/Heavy, Serbie) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le titre "Kill for Satan" issu de son premier longue-durée The Dragon's Return prévu le 23 octobre chez Wormholedeath.
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|AMANITE (Death/Doom, France) sortira son premier long-format The Dance of the Datura vendredi via Great Dane Records. Tracklist :
01. Mycelium toxin
02. The dance of the datura 03:25
03. Lost in a Frozen cavern
04. Hexenkreis
05. Devoured by vermin
06. Nox praedatoris 03:48
07. Cursed by the frost
08. From swamps to nothingness 04:09
09. Grave of humus
10. Mist of ashes
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|WATCHER (Heavy Metal, Suède) sort son nouveau disque vendredi sur Dying Victims Productions mais vous pouvez d'ores et déjà le découvrir ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1. Sorceress
2. Utvalda Svärdets Natt
3. Out Of Your Sight
4. Down From Skies Divine
5. Chalice Of Light
6. 2084
7. Cult Of Andromeda
8. Glömskans Sjö
9. Chosen By Fate
10. The Raven
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|AGREGATOR (Melodic Death Metal/Gothic, Hongrie) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau "Hamu" extrait de son nouvel EP Elízium paru en juin dernier en indépendant.
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|Le one-woman band DESTRUCTION OF ORION (Funeral Doom, Bulgarie) va rééditer son dernier album States of Horror (2025) au format digibook CD le 30 septembre chez Aesthetic Death. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Avolition
3. Catalepsy
4. Lethargy
5. Deviance
6. Melancholy
7. Anhedonia
8. Outro
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|ISKALD (Melodic Black/Thrash, Norvège) offre en écoute son nouvel opus Curse of the Mind. Sortie vendredi via Dusktone. Tracklist :
1. Curse of the Mind – Invocation I
2. The Other Realm
3. Curse of the Mind – Invocation II
4. Manifestation of Madness
5. Curse of the Mind – Invocation III
6. A Burden of Hope
7. Curse of the Mind – Final Invocation
8. The Sacrifice
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|ADVERSOR (Thrash Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel album This Mortal Coil le 6 novembre sur Selvajaria Records. Tracklist :
01. Path to Oblivion
02. Shattered Visions
03. This Mortal Coil
04. Burn
05. 2066
06. Gargantua
07. Totem of Doom
08. Deafening Silence
09. The Heritage
10. Side by Side
11. Ghost of Ourselves
12. ...again Through the Dark Portal
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|COMBUST (Hardcore, USA) vient de sortir un split en compagnie de BLOW YOUR BRAINS OUT (Hardcore, Japon) et IMPOSTER (Hardcore, Royaume-Uni). Celui-ci a pour titre United Nations Split EP est est disponible via Streets Of Hate Records. Vous pouvez l'écouter enn intégralité ci-dessous :
Combust
01. Dark Side Of Desire
02. Ashes
03. S4TC
Blow Your Brains Out
04. Rise And Fall
05. Society's Victim
Imposter
06. Withdrawal
07. Traces Of Life
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|TERROR (Hardcore, USA) a partagé la semaine dernière un nouveau clip pour le titre "Erase You From My World". Ce morceau est issu de l'album Still Suffer paru plus tôt cette année via Flatspot Records.
01. Erase You From My World
02. Still Suffer
03. Promised Only Lies
04. Destruction Of My Soul
05. Fear The Panic
06. Death Of Hope
07. Beauty In The Losses
08. A Deeper Struggle
09. To Hurt The Most
10. Deconstruct It
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|GATES OF ISHTAR (Death Metal Mélodique, Suède) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Murder The Light le 21 janvier 2027 sur The Circle Music. Celui est d'ores et déjà disponible en précommande ici. En attendant un premier extrait annoncé pour les semaines à venir, voici le tracklisting et l'artwork :
01. In Fires Forged
02. Ghosts
03. Murder The Light
04. Mother North
05. Let Go Of My Burden
06. Dawn Of time
07. Nevermore
08. Still Life
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|TEMPLE OF BONES (Death Metal, USA) est un nouveau groupe qui réunit Scott Ruth (Ripping Corpse, Dim Mak) au chant, Brandon Thomas (Ripping Corpse, Dim Mak) ) la batterie, Mike Schweigert (Lord Sterling, Full Speed Ahead) à la guitare et Dennis Carroll (Torture Krypt, Dim Mak) à la basse. Le groupe sortira le 13 novembre prochain son premier EP via Relapse Records. Celui-ci s'intitule Walk The Winds et se dévoile aujourd'hui à travers un premier extrait à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Black Horizon
02. Sky Is Like Ocean
03. Walk The Winds
04. Locust Thorns
05. Lowly Demon
06. Cut With Rusty Saws
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AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
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Par Sakrifiss
Par coreandcoupdate
Par Raziel
Par AxGxB
Par Deathrash.
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Keyser
Par Bras Cassé
Par Bras Cassé
Par Lestat
Par AxGxB
Par Ikea