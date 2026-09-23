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(Lien direct) TERROR (Hardcore, USA) a partagé la semaine dernière un nouveau clip pour le titre "Erase You From My World". Ce morceau est issu de l'album Still Suffer paru plus tôt cette année via Flatspot Records.



01. Erase You From My World

02. Still Suffer

03. Promised Only Lies

04. Destruction Of My Soul

05. Fear The Panic

06. Death Of Hope

07. Beauty In The Losses

08. A Deeper Struggle

09. To Hurt The Most

10. Deconstruct It



