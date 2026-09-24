Les news du 24 Septembre 2026
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Les news du 24 Septembre 2026 Enslaved - Autumnfall - Krolok - Rorcal - Norcvlt - Ludgar - War-saw - Funeral - YHWH - Profanation
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|ENSLAVED (Black Metal Progressif, Norvège) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain album intitulé Mið qui sortira le 30 octobre via Nuclear Blast Records. "Tales Of Trees" est à découvrir ci-dessous :
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|AUTUMNFALL (Melodic Black Metal, Finlande) a posté à cette adresse son nouvel album The Archaic Sins en streaming complet un jour avant sa sortir sur Ardua Music. Tracklist :
1. Halo In Utopia
2. Lightless Depths
3. Dark Goddess
4. Mists of Eternity
5. Crystal Skies
6. Pulse
7. The Blind Brother
8. The Timeless Kin
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|KROLOK (Atmospheric Black Metal, Slovaquie) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son nouveau disque Hričov-Súľov-Lietava à paraître demain chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Hričov [13:51]
2. Pod skalnou bránou [4:06]
3. Súľov [9:34]
4. Dolu Váhom [2:19]
5. Lietava [7:15]
6. Posledný zárez v čase [3:02]
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|RORCAL (Sludge/Doom/Post-Hardcore, Suisse) a mis en ligne son nouvel opus Mahre qui sort demain via Humus Records.
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|Le one-man band NORCVLT (Indigenous Atmospheric Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Di’na Tàchì courant novembre sur Red Nebula.
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|LUDGAR (Black/Thrash, Autriche) propose en écoute son premier long-format Violent Visions prévu demain chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Incantatio
2. Enchanted by Decay
3. Violent Visions (In the Claws of Ergot)
4. Skull Splitting Sodomy
5. Fire and Wrath
6 Serpents Poison
7. Molochian Rites
8. Forces of Abhorration
9. Black Torture
10. Abyssopelagic Descent
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|WAR-SAW (Thrash Metal, Pologne) a sorti il y a quelques mois en indépendant un nouvel EP intitulé Blood for God.
1. Blood for God
2. Behind the Mask
3. Fight for All
4. Under Jolly Roger (Running Wild cover)
5. God Is Dead! (Carnivore cover)
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|FUNERAL (Blackened Hardcore Punk/Deathrock, Pérou) sort demain son premier EP éponyme via Caligari Records (K7) et Black Legion Records (CD). Vous pouvez déjà l'écouter ci-dessous. Tracklist :
1. Bala Perdida
2. Averno
3. Almas en el Abismo
4. Tumbas Vacias
5. Enterrado
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|YHWH (Black/Death, Belgique/Thailande) a mis en ligne le morceau "Übermenschen and Underdogs" extrait de son nouvel EP Baghavat à venir le 30 octobre sur Wormholedeath.
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|C'est demain sur Iron Bonehead Production que sort Ultra-Noise Warfare, premier album de PROFANATION (Death / Grind, France). Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Servile Rot
02. Army Of Dogs
03. Nosebleed Razor
04. Realm Of The Absolute
05. Ultra-Noise Warfare
06. Vermin
07. Total Stomp
08. World Of Pain
09. Anti
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