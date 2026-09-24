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Les news du 24 Septembre 2026

News
Les news du 24 Septembre 2026 Enslaved - Autumnfall - Krolok - Rorcal - Norcvlt - Ludgar - War-saw - Funeral - YHWH - Profanation
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(Lien direct)
ENSLAVED (Black Metal Progressif, Norvège) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain album intitulé Mið qui sortira le 30 octobre via Nuclear Blast Records. "Tales Of Trees" est à découvrir ci-dessous :

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(Lien direct)
AUTUMNFALL (Melodic Black Metal, Finlande) a posté à cette adresse son nouvel album The Archaic Sins en streaming complet un jour avant sa sortir sur Ardua Music. Tracklist :

1. Halo In Utopia
2. Lightless Depths
3. Dark Goddess
4. Mists of Eternity
5. Crystal Skies
6. Pulse
7. The Blind Brother
8. The Timeless Kin

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(Lien direct)
KROLOK (Atmospheric Black Metal, Slovaquie) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son nouveau disque Hričov-Súľov-Lietava à paraître demain chez Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Hričov [13:51]
2. Pod skalnou bránou [4:06]
3. Súľov [9:34]
4. Dolu Váhom [2:19]
5. Lietava [7:15]
6. Posledný zárez v čase [3:02]

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(Lien direct)
RORCAL (Sludge/Doom/Post-Hardcore, Suisse) a mis en ligne son nouvel opus Mahre qui sort demain via Humus Records.

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(Lien direct)
Le one-man band NORCVLT (Indigenous Atmospheric Black Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Di’na Tàchì courant novembre sur Red Nebula.

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LUDGAR (Black/Thrash, Autriche) propose en écoute son premier long-format Violent Visions prévu demain chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Incantatio
2. Enchanted by Decay
3. Violent Visions (In the Claws of Ergot)
4. Skull Splitting Sodomy
5. Fire and Wrath
6 Serpents Poison
7. Molochian Rites
8. Forces of Abhorration
9. Black Torture
10. Abyssopelagic Descent

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(Lien direct)
WAR-SAW (Thrash Metal, Pologne) a sorti il y a quelques mois en indépendant un nouvel EP intitulé Blood for God.

1. Blood for God
2. Behind the Mask
3. Fight for All
4. Under Jolly Roger (Running Wild cover)
5. God Is Dead! (Carnivore cover)

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(Lien direct)
FUNERAL (Blackened Hardcore Punk/Deathrock, Pérou) sort demain son premier EP éponyme via Caligari Records (K7) et Black Legion Records (CD). Vous pouvez déjà l'écouter ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. Bala Perdida
2. Averno
3. Almas en el Abismo
4. Tumbas Vacias
5. Enterrado

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(Lien direct)
YHWH (Black/Death, Belgique/Thailande) a mis en ligne le morceau "Übermenschen and Underdogs" extrait de son nouvel EP Baghavat à venir le 30 octobre sur Wormholedeath.

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C'est demain sur Iron Bonehead Production que sort Ultra-Noise Warfare, premier album de PROFANATION (Death / Grind, France). Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Servile Rot
02. Army Of Dogs
03. Nosebleed Razor
04. Realm Of The Absolute
05. Ultra-Noise Warfare
06. Vermin
07. Total Stomp
08. World Of Pain
09. Anti
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser + AxGxB
24 Septembre 2026

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ARTICLES DU JOUR
Red Hot Chili Peppers
 Red Hot Chili Peppers
Blood Sugar Sex Magik
1991 - EMI		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Enslaved
 Enslaved
Black Metal Progressif - 1991 - Norvège		   
Krolok
 Krolok
Black Metal - 2011 - Slovaquie		   
Profanation
 Profanation
Death Metal - 2022 - France		   
Rorcal
 Rorcal
Black Metal / Drone / Doom Metal - 2005 - Suisse		   
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Blood Sugar Sex Magik
Lire la chronique
Unholy Redeemer
Journey Beyond Death (EP)
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Revel In Flesh
Flesh For The Kult Of Death
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Sardonic Witchery
Hell's Thorns Attack
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The Bleeding
Godless Communion
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Armaggedon
Black Cult Of Eternal Hate ...
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Miscreance
Reminiscence
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Miasmes
Violence, Blasphème Et Pour...
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Dephosphorus
Planetoktonos
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HKSPK
Heimkehr (EP)
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Church of Insects
The Nest of the Grotesque (EP)
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Phenocryst
Explosions (EP)
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Azgarath
Possessed By The Moon
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Archgoat
Nightbringer, Lightbringer
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Harlott
Exsequiis
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Sněť
V Bažinách Vědomí
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La photo mystère du 16 Septembre 2026
Jouer à la Photo mystère
Xavier Boscher
Shapeshifter
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Elder
Through Zero
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Kült 45
Mauvaises influences
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Phantom Corporation / Catbreath
Commando / Die By The Claw ...
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Atomic Aggressor
The Occult Forces
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Crashdeath
Loverbone
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Filth
Time To Rot
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Profane Burial
Desolate Echoes Of Turmoil
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Portrayal Of Guilt
We Are Always Alone
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Entretien avec CAGE FIGHT
Lire le podcast
Deftones
Gore
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Helgafell
Chronicles
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The Dillinger Escape Plan
The Dillinger Escape Plan (EP)
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