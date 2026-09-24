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(Lien direct) ODIOUS SANCTION (Brutal Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Overwhelming Hatred For Humanity le 31 octobre prochain en autoproduction. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Ignition Sequence" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. The Shield of Mind

02. You Shouldn't Betray Us

03. Controlled And Divided

04. Unwarranted Judgement

05. Bitter

06. Nothing Left Inside

07. Overwhelming Hatred For Humanity

08. Life's Pain

09. Ignition Sequence



<a href="https://odioussanction.bandcamp.com/album/overwhelming-hatred-for-humanity">Overwhelming Hatred for Humanity de Odious Sanction</a>