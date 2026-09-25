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(Lien direct) The Immaculate Sin, le nouvel album de SORCERY (Death Metal, Suède) sortira le 1er octobre sur Xtreem Music. En voici un troisième extrait avec le titre "Die In Retribution" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Shadowborn (YouTube)

02. Set The World Ablaze

03. Stand As One Or Fall Divided

04. Terminate (YouTube)

05. Paralyzed

06. Slice It Up

07. The Door To My Black Soul

08. The Exorcist

09. Flood

10. Die In Retribution



