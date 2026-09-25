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Les news du 25 Septembre 2026

News
Les news du 25 Septembre 2026 Balance Of Terror - Dream Unending - Carnation - Les Bâtards Du Roi - Wolfbrigade - Sorcery
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(Lien direct)
BALANCE OF TERROR (Death Brutal / Grindcore, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Addicted To Any Kind Of Rot prévu pour le 11 décembre via Transcending Obscurity Records. "Inebriated Perversity" s'écoute ici :

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DREAM UNENDING (Death / Doom, USA / Canada) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Certain Uncertainties le 30 octobre prochain via 20 Buck Spin. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Strained Sincerity" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Blinding Allure
02. Certain Uncertainties
03. Strained Sincerity
04. Rubato
05. I Carry Your Burden
06. Causal


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CARNATION (Death Metal, Belgique) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Symphony In Flesh qui sortira le 16 octobre via Redefining Darkness. "Blackmouth" se découvre ici :

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LES BÂTARDS DU ROI (Black Metal Médiéval, France) a dévoilé un extrait de son Ep Ici Meurt Ma Joie qui sortira le 16 octobre via Les Acteurs de l'Ombre. "Et la Nuit S'éternise" se découvre ici :

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Le 9 octobre prochain sortira sur Metal Blade Records Howl From Underground, nouvel album des Suédois de WOLFBRIGADE (Crust, Suède). En voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "Doomrunner" :

01. Caveman Motherfuck
02. Doomrunner
03. Howl From Underground
04. Born To Rot
05. When Dogs Cry
06. Cold War Bootlicker
07. Fat Man Hellscape
08. Headhunting
09. Cosmic Meatgrinder
10. Seeking Scapegoats
11. Man Is Wolf To Man
12. Tangled Steel Mask

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Intitulé The Immaculate Sin, le nouvel album de SORCERY (Death Metal, Suède) sortira le 1er octobre sur Xtreem Music. En voici un troisième extrait avec le titre "Die In Retribution" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Shadowborn (YouTube)
02. Set The World Ablaze
03. Stand As One Or Fall Divided
04. Terminate (YouTube)
05. Paralyzed
06. Slice It Up
07. The Door To My Black Soul
08. The Exorcist
09. Flood
10. Die In Retribution
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB
25 Septembre 2026

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