BALANCE OF TERROR (Death Brutal / Grindcore, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Addicted To Any Kind Of Rot prévu pour le 11 décembre via Transcending Obscurity Records. "Inebriated Perversity" s'écoute ici :
DREAM UNENDING (Death / Doom, USA / Canada) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Certain Uncertainties le 30 octobre prochain via 20 Buck Spin. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Strained Sincerity" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Blinding Allure
02. Certain Uncertainties
03. Strained Sincerity
04. Rubato
05. I Carry Your Burden
06. Causal
Le 9 octobre prochain sortira sur Metal Blade Records Howl From Underground, nouvel album des Suédois de WOLFBRIGADE (Crust, Suède). En voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "Doomrunner" :
01. Caveman Motherfuck
02. Doomrunner
03. Howl From Underground
04. Born To Rot
05. When Dogs Cry
06. Cold War Bootlicker
07. Fat Man Hellscape
08. Headhunting
09. Cosmic Meatgrinder
10. Seeking Scapegoats
11. Man Is Wolf To Man
12. Tangled Steel Mask
Intitulé The Immaculate Sin, le nouvel album de SORCERY (Death Metal, Suède) sortira le 1er octobre sur Xtreem Music. En voici un troisième extrait avec le titre "Die In Retribution" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Shadowborn (YouTube)
02. Set The World Ablaze
03. Stand As One Or Fall Divided
04. Terminate (YouTube)
05. Paralyzed
06. Slice It Up
07. The Door To My Black Soul
08. The Exorcist
09. Flood
10. Die In Retribution
Par Tosh
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Sakrifiss
Par coreandcoupdate
Par Raziel
Par Deathrash.
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Keyser
Par Bras Cassé
Par Bras Cassé
Par Lestat
Par AxGxB