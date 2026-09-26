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(Lien direct) GREAT FALLS (Hardcore / Noise / Sludge, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Bite That Grows Up le 16 octobre prochain sur Neurot Recordings. En voici deux extraits avec les titres "Nicotine In The Spine" et "Debt Ethics" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. A Small Weakness

02. Pinned Against Time

03. Worse Than Sleep

04. Hailstone Numbers

05. Nicotine In The Spine

06. Debt Ethics

07. Buildings Full Of Rope

08. What No One can Give



<a href="https://greatfalls.bandcamp.com/album/the-bite-that-grows-up">The Bite That Grows Up de Great Falls</a>

<a href="https://greatfalls.bandcamp.com/album/the-bite-that-grows-up">The Bite That Grows Up de Great Falls</a>