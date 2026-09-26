Les news du 26 Septembre 2026
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Les news du 26 Septembre 2026 Great Falls
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|GREAT FALLS (Hardcore / Noise / Sludge, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Bite That Grows Up le 16 octobre prochain sur Neurot Recordings. En voici deux extraits avec les titres "Nicotine In The Spine" et "Debt Ethics" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. A Small Weakness
02. Pinned Against Time
03. Worse Than Sleep
04. Hailstone Numbers
05. Nicotine In The Spine
06. Debt Ethics
07. Buildings Full Of Rope
08. What No One can Give
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