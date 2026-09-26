|
Les news du 26 Septembre 2026
News
Les news du 26 Septembre 2026 Skumstrike - HateSphere - Nekus - Bloodsoaked Necrovoid - Myhrding - Azarath - Überchriist - Hardiesse - Scarblade - Flame - Temple Nightside - Great Falls
|»
|SKUMSTRIKE (Black/Spkeed/Punk, Québec) a sorti son nouveau disque Flawless Intrigue from Hell sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Death Reckoning
2. Venomous Spiral
3. Braise the Dead
4. Mastery of Sin
5. Flawless Intrigue from Hell
6. Endless Warlust
7. Ironclad Fate
8. Glacial Winds of Perdition
9. Sacred Fornication
10. Satanic Metal Fucking Hell [Abigail cover]
|
|»
|HATESPHERE (Melodic Death/Thrash/Groove, Danemark) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Mouth Filled With Barbed Wire" tiré de son nouvel opus Guillotine dont la sortie est programmée pour le 9 octobre chez Scarlet Records. Tracklist :
1 Chapter XII
2 Dogma
3 Guillotine
4 Morbid
5 Cleansing
6 Snake Charmer
7 Mouth Filled With Barbed Wire
8 Bottom Feeder
9 Human Scum
10 Heresy
Durée totale : 38:43
|
|»
|NEKUS (Death/Doom, Allemagne) et BLOODSOAKED NECROVOID (Death/Doom, Costa Rica/Espagne) vont sortir un split intitulé Funerary Rites of Ancient Doom le 16 octobre via Caligari Records et Seed of Doom Records. Tracklist :
1. Nekus - Dakhma [19:09]
2. Bloodsoaked Necrovoid - Intro [2:21]
3. Bloodsoaked Necrovoid - The Unreachable Exaltation of Consumption [5:19]
4. Bloodsoaked Necrovoid - A Respite From the Swallowing of Existence [8:49]
|
|»
|MYHRDING (Black Metal, Suède) a sorti un nouvel EP baptisé Echoes from the Past sur Downfall Records. Tracklist :
1. The Genesis of Death
2. Småland
3. Echoes from the Past
4. Ruins of Mankind
5. Den slutgiltiga striden
|
|»
|AZARATH (Blackened Death Metal, Pologne) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Herald of the Unseen" isus de son nouvel album Scorn Eternal à paraître le 20 novembre chez Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. Anti-Human Lord
2. Black Rite Ascendant
3. Profane Chaos
4. Pyre Dominion
5. Reborn from Cruelty
6. Sacrament of Ruin
7. Revelation of Deathly Glow
8. Requiem of the Dead Sun
9. Throne of Desolation
10. Herald of the Unseen
|
|»
|ÜBERCHRIIST (Black Metal, USA) a sorti son premier long-format Dæmonic Apotheosis via Deanwell Global Music. Tracklist :
1. Anti-Phoenix Descent (5:43)
2. Serpent's Shroud (3:14)
3. Vicissitudes Ov Fate (3:40)
4. Tomb Creeper (2:59)
5. Faith In Darkness (3:59)
6. Black Void (4:30)
7. Subterranean Goat Transfiguration (3:25)
8. Everdark Calling (2:38)
9. Awakening Ancient Power (3:16)
10. Psychocosm (4:59)
|
|»
|HARDIESSE (Medieval Black Metal, France) offre en écoute intégrale son premier EP Tristesse Vespérale qui sort le 30 septembre sur Antiq. Il s'agit d'un duo réunissant Wynter (Wÿntër Ärvn, Woest, ex-Aorlhac) à la basse et au chant et Hyver (Grylle, Véhémence, Hanternoz, Hyver, Tour d'Ivoire, Paydretz) à la guitare et au chant. Tracklist :
1. Audace
2. Beffroi
3. Oubliette
4. Rempartes
5. Soupirs
6. Sentinelle
|
|»
|SCARBLADE (Heavy Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Blind" extrait de son nouvea udisque Guardians of Time prévu le 30 octobre chez Wormholedeath. Tracklist :
1. Guardians of Time
2. The Walls
3. Ready for Action
4. Craving Heart
5. Alive
6. Judas Kiss the Serpent
7. Damnation
8. A Sign of Heaven
9. Blind
|
|»
|FLAME (Black/Thrash, Finlande) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Ignis Draconis Daemonicus via Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :
1. Kaosphere
2. Spellfire
3. Black Flames Divination
4. Mystical Voice of My Demon Master
5. Rising Crimson Desert Storm
6. Sethanic Sorcery
7. Deification (The Serpent's Promise)
8. Pure Damnation's Ecstacy
9. The Void
10. Ignis Draconis Daemonicus
|
|»
|TEMPLE NIGHTSIDE (Black/Death, Australie) sortira son nouvel album Cenotaph Severance le 30 octobre sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Seething Dissolve
2. Sunken in Charnel Entrails
3. The Slow Embalming of the Will
4. Soul Defilement
5. Within Sepulchred Walls
6. Desolation Utterance
7. Exhumed Death
8. Fossilised Entombment
|
|»
|GREAT FALLS (Hardcore / Noise / Sludge, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Bite That Grows Up le 16 octobre prochain sur Neurot Recordings. En voici deux extraits avec les titres "Nicotine In The Spine" et "Debt Ethics" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. A Small Weakness
02. Pinned Against Time
03. Worse Than Sleep
04. Hailstone Numbers
05. Nicotine In The Spine
06. Debt Ethics
07. Buildings Full Of Rope
08. What No One can Give
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
Par Keyser
Par Sosthène
Par Tosh
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Sakrifiss
Par coreandcoupdate
Par Raziel
Par Deathrash.
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par Jean-Clint
Par Keyser
Par Bras Cassé
Par Bras Cassé