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LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
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Les news du 26 Septembre 2026
News
Les news du 26 Septembre 2026 The Konsent - Svart Sun - Paradise Lost - Elfödd - Municipal Waste - Hail Conjurer - Zealot Cult - Echo Des Ruines - Aborym - Nail by Nail - Massacre - Godflesh - Crypta - Suicide Silence - Leng Tch'e - Skumstrike - HateSphere - Nekus - Bloodsoaked Necrovoid - Myhrding - Azarath - Überchriist - Hardiesse - Scarblade - Flame - Temple Nightside - Great Falls
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|THE KONSENT (Rock Metal Progressif 70's, Suisse) est le nouveau projet d'Ales Campanelli (The Erkonauts, Sybreed, Samael) : basse, claviers, batterie et chant, pas de guitare. Le premier album éponyme paraîtra le 20 novembre mais le titre "K 03" est déjà disponible à l'écoute.
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|SVART SUN (Black Death Metal, France) vient tout juste de mettre en ligne un nouveau morceau intitulé "Cursed Scent". Cela s'écoute ici :
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|PARADISE LOST (Doom Death Metal, Royaume-Uni) a sorti ce 25 septembre avec son label Nuclear Blast une édition limitée d'Ascension incluant un Blu-ray.
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|ELFÖDD (Death Metal, Suède) annonce la sortie de son album The Night Belongs to the Dead pour le 30 octobre prochain via le label Edged Circle Productions. Pour patienter, le groupe nous propose le morceau éponyme du LP, à découvrir ici :
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|MUNICIPAL WASTE (Thrash Metal Crossover, Etats-Unis) a vu sa prestation au Bloodstock 2026 être mise en ligne sur la chaîne officielle du festival.
Tracklist :
00:00 - Intro / Breathe Grease
03:38 - Grave Dive
06:18 - You’re Cut Off
07:51 - Inebriator
10:00 - Thrashing of the Christ / Poison the Preacher
15:55 - High Speed Steel
16:25 - Blood Drive
19:55 - Sadistic Magician / Slime & Punishment
25:10 - Shred-Necks
28:49 - Beer Pressure / Thrashin
34:00 - Wave of Death
36:00 - Restless & Wicked
40:00 - I Just Wanna Rock
43:46 - Mind Eraser
46:15 - Art of Partying / Demoralizer
53:30 - Born to Party
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|HAIL CONJURER (Black Metal, Finlande) a sorti ce 23 septembre sur Into Endless Chaos Records et Crypt Of The Wizard son nouvel album intitulé Abyss & Ekstasis. Il est à découvrir ci-dessous en intégralité.
01. Unheimlich (03:13)
02. Ecstasy Of Flesh (09:00)
03. Nocturnal Ardour (06:57)
04. Maan Kiima (02:31)
05. Golden Pages Of Contempt (13:33)
06. Staring At The Sun (03:54)
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|ZEALOT CULT (Death Metal, Irlande) a publié ce 25 septembre son deuxième LP intitulé Psalms of Filth chez Awakening Records.
Tracklist :
01. Intro (00:50)
02. Turned into Dust (04:45)
03. Sadist (06:03)
04. Psalms of Filth (04:22)
05. Faith Brings Death (02:24)
06. Take the Scalp (04:13)
07. Usurper (04:17)
08. Dead Meat (04:35)
09. Nothing But Hate (06:18)
10. Outro (00:24)
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|ECHO DES RUINES (Black Metal Atmosphérique, France) a vu son premier EP (et seul enregistrement à ce jour) Exemplum Doloris être réédité en CD ce 24 septembre par le label espagnol Dawn of Murk. Le disque était initialement paru le 22 mai dernier au format digital. Pour l'occasion, le groupe a enregistré un teaser.
Tracklist :
01. Outrecendre (02:23)
02. Les Fantômes (10:15)
03. Lacrymosa (01:20)
04. D'azur et D'anthracite (06:51)
05. Desiderium (01:41)
06. Les Rêves (10:00)
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|ABORYM (Black Metal industriel, Italie) a dévoilé son nouvel album intitulé Metachaos, sorti ce 25 septembre via Avantgarde Music. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
Tracklist :
01. Red Latex Baphomet (04:18)
02. Metachaos (03:09)
03. Enshrined In Putrefaction (04:12)
04. The Afterlife (05:46)
05. Creatures Of The Night (03:21)
06. Satiate With My Sperm (04:20)
07. The Crescendo Of Demise (05:37)
08. Altar Of The Lacerated (05:49)
09. Voci Notturne (05:48)
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|NAIL BY NAIL (Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne la totalité de son nouvel album Internal Inferno, paru le 25 septembre via War Anthem Records.
Tracklist :
01. Portas Aperio (Intro) (02:01)
02. Katharsis (04:47)
03. Ride The Beast (07:46)
04. Into The Dragons Mouth (06:35)
05. Fenestra Silens (Interlude) (01:54)
06. Above The Black Tower (06:03)
07. Blades Ov Perdition (05:49)
08. The Valley Of Sorrow (06:26)
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|MASSACRE (Death Metal, Etats-Unis), via son label Agonia Records, vient de rendre disponible l'intégralité de l'édition remasterisée de la compilation Tyrants of Death initialement parue en 2006. Le disque est achetable aux formats CD, cassette, vinyle et digital.
Tracklist :
01. Chamber of Ages (04:26)
02. Clangor of War (02:31)
03. From Beyond (04:57)
04. Symbolic Immortality (03:32)
05. Cryptic Realms (04:11)
06. Aggressive Tyrant (04:15)
07. Death in Hell (02:55)
08. Mutilated (03:30)
09. Infestation of Death (live) (03:01)
10. Clangor of War (live) (02:44)
11. Aggressive Tyrant (live) (05:07)
12. Cryptic Realm (live) (04:35)
13. Perpetual Domination (live) (03:58)
14. The Traitor (live) (05:04)
15. Corpsegrinder (live) (05:15)
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|GODFLESH (Metal Industriel, Royaume-Uni) dévoile "Decay", un extrait de son nouvel album paru hier 25 septembre chez Relapse Records.
Tracklist :
01. Master and Slave (08:46)
02. Living/Ending (05:07)
03. Feral Colony (05:02)
04. Fear of Man (05:23)
05. Fodder (05:55)
06. Consume Me (11:38)
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|CRYPTA (Death Metal, Brésil) vient de sortir ce 24 septembre un nouveau single relayé par Napalm Records. Il s'agit du titre "A Portrait of Decay" et cela se visionne ci-dessous :
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|SUICIDE SILENCE (Brutal Deathcore, Etats-Unis) nous propose une vidéo pour le titre "Make Your Exit" extrait de l'album Graceless, disponible à partir du 20 novembre chez Century Media Records.
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|LENG TCH'E (Grindcore, Belgique) a tourné un clip afin d'illustrer son tout nouveau single intitulé "Hammered Into Collapse". Le titre est disponible chez Season of Mist depuis le 24 septembre.
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|SKUMSTRIKE (Black/Spkeed/Punk, Québec) a sorti son nouveau disque Flawless Intrigue from Hell sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Death Reckoning
2. Venomous Spiral
3. Braise the Dead
4. Mastery of Sin
5. Flawless Intrigue from Hell
6. Endless Warlust
7. Ironclad Fate
8. Glacial Winds of Perdition
9. Sacred Fornication
10. Satanic Metal Fucking Hell [Abigail cover]
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|HATESPHERE (Melodic Death/Thrash/Groove, Danemark) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Mouth Filled With Barbed Wire" tiré de son nouvel opus Guillotine dont la sortie est programmée pour le 9 octobre chez Scarlet Records. Tracklist :
1 Chapter XII
2 Dogma
3 Guillotine
4 Morbid
5 Cleansing
6 Snake Charmer
7 Mouth Filled With Barbed Wire
8 Bottom Feeder
9 Human Scum
10 Heresy
Durée totale : 38:43
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|NEKUS (Death/Doom, Allemagne) et BLOODSOAKED NECROVOID (Death/Doom, Costa Rica/Espagne) vont sortir un split intitulé Funerary Rites of Ancient Doom le 16 octobre via Caligari Records et Seed of Doom Records. Tracklist :
1. Nekus - Dakhma [19:09]
2. Bloodsoaked Necrovoid - Intro [2:21]
3. Bloodsoaked Necrovoid - The Unreachable Exaltation of Consumption [5:19]
4. Bloodsoaked Necrovoid - A Respite From the Swallowing of Existence [8:49]
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|MYHRDING (Black Metal, Suède) a sorti un nouvel EP baptisé Echoes from the Past sur Downfall Records. Tracklist :
1. The Genesis of Death
2. Småland
3. Echoes from the Past
4. Ruins of Mankind
5. Den slutgiltiga striden
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|AZARATH (Blackened Death Metal, Pologne) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Herald of the Unseen" isus de son nouvel album Scorn Eternal à paraître le 20 novembre chez Agonia Records. Tracklist :
1. Anti-Human Lord
2. Black Rite Ascendant
3. Profane Chaos
4. Pyre Dominion
5. Reborn from Cruelty
6. Sacrament of Ruin
7. Revelation of Deathly Glow
8. Requiem of the Dead Sun
9. Throne of Desolation
10. Herald of the Unseen
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|ÜBERCHRIIST (Black Metal, USA) a sorti son premier long-format Dæmonic Apotheosis via Deanwell Global Music. Tracklist :
1. Anti-Phoenix Descent (5:43)
2. Serpent's Shroud (3:14)
3. Vicissitudes Ov Fate (3:40)
4. Tomb Creeper (2:59)
5. Faith In Darkness (3:59)
6. Black Void (4:30)
7. Subterranean Goat Transfiguration (3:25)
8. Everdark Calling (2:38)
9. Awakening Ancient Power (3:16)
10. Psychocosm (4:59)
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|HARDIESSE (Medieval Black Metal, France) offre en écoute intégrale son premier EP Tristesse Vespérale qui sort le 30 septembre sur Antiq. Il s'agit d'un duo réunissant Wynter (Wÿntër Ärvn, Woest, ex-Aorlhac) à la basse et au chant et Hyver (Grylle, Véhémence, Hanternoz, Hyver, Tour d'Ivoire, Paydretz) à la guitare et au chant. Tracklist :
1. Audace
2. Beffroi
3. Oubliette
4. Rempartes
5. Soupirs
6. Sentinelle
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|SCARBLADE (Heavy Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Blind" extrait de son nouvea udisque Guardians of Time prévu le 30 octobre chez Wormholedeath. Tracklist :
1. Guardians of Time
2. The Walls
3. Ready for Action
4. Craving Heart
5. Alive
6. Judas Kiss the Serpent
7. Damnation
8. A Sign of Heaven
9. Blind
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|FLAME (Black/Thrash, Finlande) vient de sortir son nouvel opus Ignis Draconis Daemonicus via Primitive Reaction. Tracklist :
1. Kaosphere
2. Spellfire
3. Black Flames Divination
4. Mystical Voice of My Demon Master
5. Rising Crimson Desert Storm
6. Sethanic Sorcery
7. Deification (The Serpent's Promise)
8. Pure Damnation's Ecstacy
9. The Void
10. Ignis Draconis Daemonicus
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|TEMPLE NIGHTSIDE (Black/Death, Australie) sortira son nouvel album Cenotaph Severance le 30 octobre sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Seething Dissolve
2. Sunken in Charnel Entrails
3. The Slow Embalming of the Will
4. Soul Defilement
5. Within Sepulchred Walls
6. Desolation Utterance
7. Exhumed Death
8. Fossilised Entombment
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|GREAT FALLS (Hardcore / Noise / Sludge, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The Bite That Grows Up le 16 octobre prochain sur Neurot Recordings. En voici deux extraits avec les titres "Nicotine In The Spine" et "Debt Ethics" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. A Small Weakness
02. Pinned Against Time
03. Worse Than Sleep
04. Hailstone Numbers
05. Nicotine In The Spine
06. Debt Ethics
07. Buildings Full Of Rope
08. What No One can Give
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