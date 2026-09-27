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Les news du 27 Septembre 2026

News
Les news du 27 Septembre 2026 Meurtrier - Prong - Brat - Orbital Gate - Exhauster - Gangrän - Veilburner - Crown Magnetar - Nokturnal Mortum - Kommodus
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MEURTRIER (Speed Metal, Canada) a sorti ce 25 septembre son premier album sur le label Jawbreaker Records. Le disque s'intitule Messe de fer et contient neuf compositions dont "Sans trône" proposé en extrait.

Tracklist :
01. Clandestin (04:47)
02. Cri silencieux (03:43)
03. Messe de fer (04:21)
04. Bête de l’ombre (06:09)
05. Sans trône (03:27)
06. Exil (05:06)
07. Suis-moi (05:35)
08. Fatal ennemi (04:59)
09. Meurtrier (06:04)

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PRONG (Crossover, Etats-Unis) sera de retour avec un nouvel album éponyme le 06 novembre. Disponible chez Napalm Records, il s'agit du quatorzième LP de la formation depuis ses débuts en 1988.

Tracklist :
01. The Banner
02. New Commission
03. The Uprising
04. Uncertain Truth
05. Fear the Sun
06. Commonsense Resolution
07. Doomed World
08. Proportionate Response
09. Transgression
10. Simulated Drowning
11. Our Continuance
12. Out of Body
13. Cruel Summer (Bananarama cover)


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BRAT (Grind Death Metal, Etats-Unis) propose à l'écoute l'extrait "Bloody Mary", issu de l'album Manslayer paru ce 25 septembre chez Prosthetic Records.


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ORBITAL GATE (Brutal Slam Death Metal) lance la campagne promotionnelle de son nouvel album Engineering His Planetary Dominion qui arrivera le 06 novembre en indépendant. Il s'agit du quatrième LP de la formation depuis sa création en 2023. En attendant, voici le clip tourné pour le morceau "Liquefying Organic Matter".

Tracklist :
01. The Aftermath
02. Denied Annihilation
03. A Resistance in Peril
04. Liquefying Organic Matter
05. Hostage Negotiation
06. Neurotic Biomechanical Abomination
07. Beholden to Nanotechnology
08. Deconstructing Pilfered Genetics
09. Extirpation of the Angelic Catalyst
10. Engineering His Planetary Dominion

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EXHAUSTER (Thrash Death Metal, France) a annoncé la sortie de son nouveau et premier LP, Wolfen, pour le 16 octobre prochain. Le groupe existe depuis 1991 mais n'a jamais publié que des démos ainsi qu'une compilation en 2023. Afin de patienter, un clip a été enregistré : "Bloody or not Bloody".

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GANGRÄN (Black Metal, France) a mis en ligne sa Demo I, première parution du quatuor relayée par le label MFT Records depuis le 02 septembre.

Tracklist :
01. Rituel (04:46)
02. Francis (03:52)
03. Asphyxiophilie (05:22)
04. Walberg (04:23)


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VEILBURNER (Black/Death, Etats-Unis) sortira son nouvel opus All That Glimmers Is Gloam le 16 octobre sur Transcending Obscurity Records. En voici un avant-goût avec "Golgothic Holocaust".

Tracklist :
01. Here is Thine Sabbath, So Mote it Chasm
02. Oblivion is Yours to Labyrinth
03. Vitriolic Hiss
04. Phænomena Obscura
05. Dis' Obedient Woe
06. Of Godslave and Blood Mortar
07. A Séance to Spectre
08. Golgothic Holocaust
09. All That Glimmers is Gloam

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CROWN MAGNETAR (Brutal Deathcore, Etats-Unis) a sorti ce 25 septembre son nouvel album The Hollowing of Godflesh chez Unique Leader Records. En voici un aperçu avec le titre éponyme.

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NOKTURNAL MORTUM (Black Folk Metal, Ukraine) nous propose de découvrir son tout nouvel EP paru le 25 septembre chez Oriana Music. Il s'intitule Біль | Hurt et contient six titres, dont un live.

Tracklist :
01. To Those Who Went Down the Tysyna River (07:34)
02. Eight Days to Spring (04:51)
03. First Steps of Freedom... The Flavor of Doom in Eight Years (09:06)
04. Weltanschauung (08:42)
05. The Forgotten Ages of Victories (06:45)
06. Ukraine (live) (07:28)

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KOMMODUS (Black Metal, Australie) vient de dévoiler l'intégralité de son nouvel album, le quatrième. Il s'intitule Gilded Scar Tissue et est paru en indépendant ce 25 septembre.

Tracklist :
01. Under Gnarled Angophora (05:43)
02. Cave of Cycloptic Terror (04:51)
03. Snapped Wand, Shattered Cauldron (05:56)
04. Bya Gtor (07:14)
05. Final Ride of the Dying King (05:55)
06. A Wolf in Every Womb (05:28)
07. Call of the Adriatic (01:52)
08. Frog on a Porcelain Hook (05:40)
09. Prosthesis Fashioned from a Whale Jaw (02:31)
Thrasho Sosthène
27 Septembre 2026

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2003 - Code666 Records		   

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