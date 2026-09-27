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(Lien direct) NOKTURNAL MORTUM (Black Folk Metal, Ukraine) nous propose de découvrir son tout nouvel EP paru le 25 septembre chez Oriana Music. Il s'intitule Біль | Hurt et contient six titres, dont un live.



Tracklist :

01. To Those Who Went Down the Tysyna River (07:34)

02. Eight Days to Spring (04:51)

03. First Steps of Freedom... The Flavor of Doom in Eight Years (09:06)

04. Weltanschauung (08:42)

05. The Forgotten Ages of Victories (06:45)

06. Ukraine (live) (07:28)



