Les news du 28 Septembre 2026
News
Les news du 28 Septembre 2026 Carnation
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|CARNATION (Death Metal, Belgique) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Blackmouth" extrait de son nouvel album Symphony In Flesh à venir le 16 octobre en indépendant. Tracklist :
1. Blackmouth
2. Flesh Eating Frenzy
3. Symphony in Flesh
4. Kingdom of Dreams
5. Labyrinth of Silence
6. Towards Death
7. Twisted Visions
8. Boundless Pathways
9. Legacy of the Forefathers
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