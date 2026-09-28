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(Lien direct) DEATHWARDS (Death / Thrash, Chili) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son album Realms Of Sin qui sortira le 30 octobre via Sepulchral Voice Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. Sting Of Guilt (Limbo)

2. Supplicium (Lust)

3. From Bread To Stone (Gluttony)

4. Gold In The Abyss (Greed)

5. Sullen Blood (Wrath)

6. Unbound From Divine Omnipotence (Heresy)

7. The Sore Weight Of Repentance (Violence)

8. Worms Of Malebolge (Fraud)

9. The Innermost Chasm (Treachery)

10. Lawless Fire (Lucifer)







