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Les news du 29 Septembre 2026
News
Les news du 29 Septembre 2026 Les Chants De Nihil - Asgrauw - Abyssus - Hagel - Wolf - Embrace Of Thorns - Invocation - Satanic Warmaster - Wharflurch - Written in Blood - Paralicyst - Korrupt - Eyes of Agony - Headbussa
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|LES CHANTS DE NIHIL (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Graines qui sortira le 6 novembre via Les Acteurs de l'Ombre. L'ensemble est à découvrir ci-dessous :
1. Ignares
2. Saigner
3. Garnies
4. Regains
5. Graines: L'imprégnation
6. Graines: Le Temps Suspendu
7. Graines: L'étincelle Primale
8. Graines: Pour Un Ailleurs
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|ASGRAUW (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé le tracklisting et deux extraits de son prochain opus intitulé Solips prévu pour le 14 novembre via Void Wanderer Productions, Zwaertgevegt et Hidden Marly Production. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Confabulatie
2. Verblind
3. Chronisch
4. Nachtstorm
5. Schaduwganger
6. Manipulatie
7. Anatta
8. Nadirflux
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|ABYSSUS (Death Metal, Grèce) a posté le morceau "The Prophecy" tiré de son nouveau disque The Reign qui sort le 23 octobre via Fireflash Records. Tracklist :
01. The Meaning of Pain
02. Out of Reach
03. Asphyxiation
04. Destined to Die
05. At Any Cost
06. The Path I Chose
07. The Prophecy
08. Killing Tendency
09. Await the Final Call
10. Trapped in Purgatory
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|HAGEL (Black/Doom, Mexique) sortira son nouvel EP The Veil of Shadows le 6 novembre sur Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. The Withering Tongues [5:02]
2. Flesh Of The Gods [4:45]
3. Effluvium [4:28]
4. Obsidian Mirrors (The Veil Of Shadows) [5:01]
5. Echoes From Beyond The Veil (Chaconne in D Minor) [1:45]
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|WOLF (Heavy Metal, Suède) a publié une vidéo pour le titre "Waltz Post-Mortem" issu de son nouvel opus Hour Of The Wolf prévu le 20 novembre chez Fireflash Records. Tracklist :
1. Death Satellite
2. The Music of Erich Zann
3. Walpurgis Night
4. Streets of Necropolis
5. Waltz Post-Mortem
6. Hour of the Wolf
7. Above the Fallen
8. Doppelgänger
9. Dirty Little Secret
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|EMBRACE OF THORNS (Black/Death, Grèce) et INVOCATION (Black/Death, Chili) sortiront un split intitulé Invoking the Noumenon / Crushing the Feeble Messianic Embrace le 30 octobre via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Embrace of Thorns - Life-Strife-Transgression
2. Embrace of Thorns - Destroyer of all Maladies
3. Embrace of Thorns - Mundo vai acabar - Hipersublime (Outro)
4. Invocation - Altar of Unseen Prayers
5. Invocation - Impetuous
6. Invocation - The Shattered Torch
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|SATANIC WARMASTER (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Drachenkreuz le 13 novembre via Werewolf Records. Celui-ci sera plus proche de Aamongandr que du précédent opus Exultation of Cruelty. Tracklist :
1. Rex Typhonis
2. Nosferatu's Land
3. Battlewolves
4. Holocaust in Medieval Darkness
5. Infernal Armageddon
6. Christrape
7. The Dragon's Cross
8. Winds of Eternal War
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|WHARFLURCH (Death Metal, USA) a sorti son nouvel album Mycodeath and Rebirth in the Outer Clusters via Personal Records (LP & CD) Gurgling Gore (LP & K7) et Dawnbreed Records (LP & CD). Tracklist :
1. Death Toll Horror
2. Forgotten Temple
3. Non Zero Expanse
4. Headless God
5. Dimensional Parasite
6. The Leaving Orbs
7. Revelations Ov The Spore Lords
8. Mycodeath And Rebirth Awakening The Emissary
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|WRITTEN IN BLOOD (Melodic Death Metal, Pays-Bas) sortira le 9 octobre en indépendant son nouvel EP The Final War. Tracklist :
1. Unholy Return
2. The Final War
3. This Fear
4. Ghost Warriors
5. We Drink the Blood
6. Trapped in a Dark Forest
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|PARALICYST (Death Metal, USA) a sorti son premier EP Destruction of Sanity en autoproduction. Découvrez-le notamment sur [url=https://open.spotify.com/intl-fr/album/0LIzXSjrPpJDldyVn4U0Ah?si=1&nd=1&dlsi=4c0a0ff1404f4d6a]Spotify/url]. Tracklist :
1. Conjure The Flames
2. I Just Want You To Die
3. Paralicyst
4. Blood In My Eyes
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|KORRUPT (Blackened Hardcore, Norvège) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Devoted to the Grave" extrait de son nouveau disque The Weight We Carry à venir le 30 octobre chez Holler Records. Tracklist :
1. Narrative Warfare
2. Waiting for the Sun
3. Being, Paranoid
4. The Weight We Carry
5. Devoted to the Grave
6. Deathwish
7. Totalitarian
8. Eternal Rest
9. I Am the Soil
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|EYES OF AGONY (Death Metal avec des membres de Excidium, Beheaded et Hour of Penance, Death Metal) a signé sur Awakening Records pour la sortie avant la fin de l'année de son premier long-format When They Return.
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|HEADBUSSA (Hardcore, France) sortira son premier album intitulé Survival Measures le 13 novembre prochain sur Daze Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Immortality" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Intro II
02. Survival Measures
03. Immortality
04. Fear Me
05. Manhunt
06. You Expire
07. The Code
08. No Alibi
09. The Hunt Won't End
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