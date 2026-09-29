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(Lien direct) ABYSSUS (Death Metal, Grèce) a posté le morceau "The Prophecy" tiré de son nouveau disque The Reign qui sort le 23 octobre via Fireflash Records. Tracklist :



01. The Meaning of Pain

02. Out of Reach

03. Asphyxiation

04. Destined to Die

05. At Any Cost

06. The Path I Chose

07. The Prophecy

08. Killing Tendency

09. Await the Final Call

10. Trapped in Purgatory



