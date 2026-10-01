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Les news du 1 Octobre 2026
News
Les news du 1 Octobre 2026 Invoketh - Venom - Verminaevus - Morbid Stench - Urna - Breeding Chaos - Streamer - Soulfallen - Threnody - Marea - Methedrine - Cardinals Folly - Crimson Coven - Paara - Wolves In The Throne Room - Hatebreed
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|Intitulée Hell's Black Vomit, la seconde démonstration d'INVOKETH (Black / Death Metal, France) vient de sortir sur Obscurity Of Error Records et Prohibitorvm Records. Elle est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Hell's Black Vomit
02. Offensive Metallik Kult II
03. The Wings of Malevolence
04. Impurification Ritual
05. The Virgin Impaler
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|On apprend le décès à l'âge de 63 ans de Conrad Thomas Lant dit "Cronos", chanteur-bassiste de VENOM (Heavy/Speed, Angleterre), l'un des précurseurs du metal extrême. RIP legend!
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|VERMINAEVUS (Death/Black, Allemagne) sortira son premier longue-durée éponyme le 30 octobre via Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :
1. Nexus of Inexorable Darkness [6:54]
2. The Aching of Caldera [6:13]
3. Tempest of Rampant Phrenesis [9:54]
4. Consumed by Gyration [7:38]
5. Carnassial Torment [3:41]
6. Vermianaevus [5:43]
7. Beneath a Vengeful Lunar Gaze [6:42]
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|MORBID STENCH (Death/Doom, Salvador/Coasta Rica) offre son nouvel album Doom Metástasis en écoute intégrale. Sortie demain sur Nuclear Winter Records et Putrid Cult. Tracklist :
01. Necrotic from Within
02. The Morbid Waltz
03. Hyperbolic
04. Bizarre and Beyond
05. Narcissistic God
06. Crawling out of the Swamps
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|URNA (Black/Funeral Doom, Italie) offre en écoute à cette adresse le titre "Dream Death, Towards Rebirth" issu de son nouvel album The Great Jihad à paraître le 16 octobre sur ATMF. Tracklist :
Creator
01. First of Three
02. Second of Three
03. Third of Three
Created
04. The Great Jihad
05. Dream Death, Towards Rebirth
06. Four Levels of Infinite Splendour
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|BREEDING CHAOS (Melodic Death Metal, France) a posté le morceau "Cradle of New Suns" tiré de son nouveau disque Dimensional Demise qui sort le 27 novembre chez Great Dane Records. Tracklist :
01. The Arrival
02. The Final State of Matter
03. Cradle of the New Suns
04. The Beehive Cluster
05. Sagittarus A
06. Architect of Chaos
07. Jupiter’s Vortex
08. Orion Nebulla
09. Dimensional Demise
10. Carbon Genesis
11. Departure
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|STREAMER (Heavy Metal, Espagne) a dévoilé une "lyric video" pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Into The Void prévu le 16 octobre via High Roller Records. Tracklist :
01. Almanzor
02. The Day That Barchinona Died
03. No Turning Back
04. Never Said Goodbye
05. Falling Again
06. Rock All Around
07. Insane World
08. Wanted Head
09. Liar's End
10. Into The Void
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|SOULFALLEN (Melodic Death/Black, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Uncharted Plains le 20 novembre sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :
01. The Slumber of Golems
02. A Promise of Storm
03. Flesh Unearthed
04. Arise, Behemoth
05. Thousandfold
06. World Void of Sound
07. The Flameless Prometheus
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|THRENODY (Death Metal, USA) a sorti un nouveau single intitulé "Flashlight over Filth" extrait de son nouvel EP They Looked Better Dead à venir dans les prochains mois.
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|MAREA (Atmospheric Black/Doom, Italie) propose une "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Beauty of Broken Things" tiré de son nouveau disque A Caress of Autumn for All the Lost dont la sortie est programmée pour le 9 octobre sur Hypnotic Dirge Records et Masked Dead Records. Tracklist :
01. A Caress of Autumn
02. The Beauty of Broken Things
03. Eremita
04. Still Horizon
05. Aurora
06. For All the Lost
07. Night Birds
08. Absence of Self
Durée totale : 52:08 min.
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|METHEDRINE (Crossover/Thrash, Italie) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Time To Wake Up" figurant sur son nouvel EP Death Punk à paraître le 10 octobre en indépendant. Tracklist :
01 Time to Wake Up
02 Tell Me Lies
03 Bozambo
04 Riot Squad
05 Dirty Derrick
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|CARDINALS FOLLY (Doom Metal, Finlande) a publié une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Let the Posers Fall! qui sort le 9 octobre chez Cruz Del Sur Music. Tracklist :
01. House of the Lords (Intro)
02. Hitch-Hike
03. Let The Posers Fall!
04. New York Ripper
05. I Am The Zodiac
06. Luchador
07. Your Stallions Are Burning
08. Cultist Highway
09. Chiusura Invernale
10. Providence
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|CRIMSON COVEN (Epic Doom/Heavy, Espagne) a dévoilé le titre "Children of the Same Sun" issu de son premier long-format I - The Forge prévu le 9 octobre via Cruz Del Sur Music. Tracklist :
1. The Forge
2. Crimson Coven
3. Sacrament of Shame
4. The Birth of the Serpent
5. Lockheed Electra
6. Children of the Same Sun
7. Crowns of Greed
8. Cold Dawn Arrives
9. Unleash the Kraken
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|PAARA (Black Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le morceau "Kylmään kylään" extrait de son nouvel album Laulut tulen ja jään à venir le 30 octobre sur Dusktone. Tracklist :
CD
1. Tuli
2. Kirveenkantaja
3. Vuorten varjoista
4. Kylmään kylään
5. Kutsuu M.A.N.A.
6. Lapsi päivännäkemätön
7. Pimeyteen
8. Pohjolan
9. Jää
VINYL
1. Tuli
2. Kirveenkantaja
3. Kylmään kylään
4. Kutsuu M.A.N.A.
5. Lapsi päivännäkemätön
6. Pohjolan
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|WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM (Black Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Estuary prévu pour le 23 octobre via Relapse Records. Le morceau-titre s'écoute ici :
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|HATEBREED (Hardcore, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Fatal Paradox le 6 novembre prochain sur BLKIIBLK et Napalm Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip vidéo de "The Carrion Choir" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Kill Count Increase
02. The Carrion Choir
03. Decisions Become Destinies
04. Total Invincible
05. Fatal Paradox
06. Still A Threat
07. Sacrifice Season (featuring John Tardy)
08. Truth Is A Lion
09. Make The Demons Obey
10. None Left To Save
11.Poison Planet (Corrosion Of Conformity Cover)
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