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(Lien direct) MAREA (Atmospheric Black/Doom, Italie) propose une "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Beauty of Broken Things" tiré de son nouveau disque A Caress of Autumn for All the Lost dont la sortie est programmée pour le 9 octobre sur Hypnotic Dirge Records et Masked Dead Records. Tracklist :



01. A Caress of Autumn

02. The Beauty of Broken Things

03. Eremita

04. Still Horizon

05. Aurora

06. For All the Lost

07. Night Birds

08. Absence of Self



Durée totale : 52:08 min.



