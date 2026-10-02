SANCTUARIUM (Death Metal, Espagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Impetuous Behest For Detestable Expulsion prévu pour le 4 novembre via Dark Descent Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Intro
2. Pendulous Lacerations
3. Derisive Penitance For Scornful Contempt
4. Revealed Denigration
5. Impetuous Behest For Detestable Expulsion
6. Outro
DECONSEKRATED (Death Metal, Chili) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel album The Inexorable Transcendence of Death chez Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :
01. Purgative Procession
02. Drowned in the Deep Waters of Phlegethon
03. Terrifyng Manifestation of Malevolence
04. Towards the Veil of Heretic Plagues
05. Poisoned Flesh (Mark of the Sinister Path)
06. Under the Rotten Shroud
07. Oracula Sanguinis (Obsidian Mirrors)
08. Through the Graves' Portals
BEFOULED MALEDICTION (Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format Desperate Necromancy le 30 octobre en numérique et le 13 novembre au format vinyle sur Ixiol Productions et Dawnbreed Records. Tracklist :
01. The Dark Time
02. Ritual
03. The Dwindling Hours
04. To Lift the Shroud and Find Misery
05. Deliberation
06. Finis Tragœdia
07. The Silenced Hymn
Par Jean-Clint
Par Lestat
Par Keyser
Par Lestat
Par Bras Cassé
Par Bras Cassé
Par Sosthène
Par gulo gulo
Par Lestat
Par Lestat
Par Lestat
Par Lestat
Par Sosthène
Par Tosh
Par Sosthène
Par Sakrifiss
Par coreandcoupdate
Par Raziel