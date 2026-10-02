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Les news du 2 Octobre 2026

News
Les news du 2 Octobre 2026 Necromutilator - Sanctuarium - Radbraker - Deconsekrated - Antrum of Void - Befouled Malediction
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NECROMUTILATOR (Black/Thrash, Italie) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album intitulé The Annihilation Chalice prévu pour le 27 novembre via Osmose Productions. Il se découvre ici :

1. Bloodred Teeth Of Iblys
2. Burning Holocaust Winds
3. Flies On God Shreds
4. Hammer Of Defilement
5. Siege Diabolicum
6. Fullmoon Vomitprayer
7. Psalm Of The Black Torture
8. Infernal Omega Storm
9. Deathrash (SARCOFAGO cover)

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SANCTUARIUM (Death Metal, Espagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Impetuous Behest For Detestable Expulsion prévu pour le 4 novembre via Dark Descent Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Intro
2. Pendulous Lacerations
3. Derisive Penitance For Scornful Contempt
4. Revealed Denigration
5. Impetuous Behest For Detestable Expulsion
6. Outro


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RADBRAKER (Black Metal, Belgique) a mis en ligne le morceau "Danst, bok dans" extrait de son premier longue-durée When the mist falls... à venir le 30 octobre sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Kadaverdauw [10:09]
2. Edele gramschap [6:54]
3. Katharsis [6:46]
4. Danst, bok dans [7:24]
5. Duizend haerden [7:56]

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DECONSEKRATED (Death Metal, Chili) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel album The Inexorable Transcendence of Death chez Nuclear Winter Records. Tracklist :

01. Purgative Procession
02. Drowned in the Deep Waters of Phlegethon
03. Terrifyng Manifestation of Malevolence
04. Towards the Veil of Heretic Plagues
05. Poisoned Flesh (Mark of the Sinister Path)
06. Under the Rotten Shroud
07. Oracula Sanguinis (Obsidian Mirrors)
08. Through the Graves' Portals

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ANTRUM OF VOID (Black/Doom, Italie) a sorti son premier EP From the Depths via Vox Cardinalis Productions. Tracklist :

1. Flowers and Incense
2. The Calling
3. In My Blood
4. The Cats
5. Natura Infernalis


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BEFOULED MALEDICTION (Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier long-format Desperate Necromancy le 30 octobre en numérique et le 13 novembre au format vinyle sur Ixiol Productions et Dawnbreed Records. Tracklist :

01. The Dark Time
02. Ritual
03. The Dwindling Hours
04. To Lift the Shroud and Find Misery
05. Deliberation
06. Finis Tragœdia
07. The Silenced Hymn
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
2 Octobre 2026

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