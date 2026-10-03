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LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
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Les news du 3 Octobre 2026

News
Les news du 3 Octobre 2026 Manes - Necromutilator - Nekus - Bloodsoaked Necrovoid - Firtan - Wyrm Chasm - Intercorpse - Chants - Shores of Null - Sorcery - Taufpatin - Servant - Ereboros - Assumption - Hessian - Mystifier - Cirith Ungol - Tannenbart - Vér - Devour
»
(Lien direct)
MANES (Dark Electro Rock Metal, Norvège) vient de publier un extrait de l'album To Burn Is to Shine qui sortira le 27 novembre chez Avantgarde Music. Il s'agit du titre "Stones In Your Pocket".

Tracklist :
01. A Heart Poisoned by Hope
02. Healing Flames
03. Stones in Your Pockets (Nearly Swimming)
04. Ending the Bloodline
05. Dira Necessitas (Blank Medal)
06. Everything That Burns with Me Is Mine

»
(Lien direct)
NECROMUTILATOR (Black/Death/Thrash, Italie) sortira son nouvel album The Annihilation Chalice le 27 novembre via Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Bloodred Teeth of Iblys [4:56]
2. Burning Holocaust Winds [4:04]
3. Flies on God Shreds [4:22]
4. Hammer of Defilement [3:49]
5. Siege Diabolicum [4:24]
6. Fullmoon Vomitprayer [6:00]
7. Psalm of the Black Torture [4:42]
8. Infernal Omega Storm [2:40]
9. Deathrash (Sarcófago cover) [1:33]

»
(Lien direct)
NEKUS (Death/Doom, Allemagne) et BLOODSOAKED NECROVOID (Death/Doom, Costa Rica/Espagne) offrent leur split Funerary Rites of Ancient Doom e nécoute intégrale. Sortie le 16 octobre sur Caligari Records et Seed of Doom Records. Tracklist :

1. Nekus - Dakhma [19:09]
2. Bloodsoaked Necrovoid - Intro [2:21]
3. Bloodsoaked Necrovoid - The Unreachable Exaltation of Consumption [5:19]
4. Bloodsoaked Necrovoid - A Respite From the Swallowing of Existence [8:49]

»
(Lien direct)
FIRTAN (Pagan Black Metal, Allemagne) a posté une vidéo pour le titre "Shadows of a Dawn Unborn" extrait de son nouveau disque Helios sorti hier chez AOP Records. Tracklist :

1. Himsa
2. Kalika's Tongue
3. Ambrosia
4. Solis Currus
5. Ascension
6. Wide Open Eye
7. Helios
8. The Form Revealed
9. Revealing Prana
10. The Hierophant
11. Shadows of a Dawn Unborn
12. Man of Iron [Bathory cover]

»
(Lien direct)
WYRM CHASM (Black Metal, USA) a publié le morceau "Throned Entropy" figurant sur son premier long-format éponyme à paraître le 23 octobre en indépendant. Tracklist :

1. Netjer
2. Fall of Gaia
3. Throned Entropy
4. Duality of Existence
5. Majestas
6. Eyes of the Eternal
7. Spiraling Decay
8. Light at the End

»
(Lien direct)
INTERCORPSE (Death Metal, Italie) sortira son premier EP éponyme le 20 octobre via Everlasting Spew Records au format CD (LP prévu début 2027). Tracklist :

1. Intercorpse
2. Deep Carnal Gash
3. Sexual Scorge Ritual
4. Stench of a Lacereted Virgin

»
(Lien direct)
CHANTS (Atmospheric Black Metal, Portugal) a signé sur Everlasting Spew Records pour la sortie le 20 novembre de son premier full-length Echoes. Tracklist :

1. Hollow
2. Echoes
3. Veritas
4. Noir
5. Ethereal
6. Ascension
7. Reveries
8. Chants

»
(Lien direct)
SHORES OF NULL (Melodic Death/Doom, Italie) propose en écoute le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Homesick à paraître le 16 octobre via Dusktone. Tracklist :

01. Allies Before Defeat
02. Two Mountains
03. Bleed to Life
04. Homesick
05. Son of the Tide
06. Dreaming of a Scar
07. Society Is the Murderer
08. The Numbing Void
09. Another Breath
10. Disappear

»
(Lien direct)
SORCERY (Death Metal, Suède) a sorti son nouvel album The Immaculate Sin sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Shadowborn
02. Set the World Ablaze
03. Stand As One or Fall Divided
04. Terminate
05. Paralyzed
06. Slice It Up
07. The Door to my Black Soul
08. The Exorcist
09. Flood
10. Die in Retribution

»
(Lien direct)
TAUFPATIN (Black Metal, France) a posté le morceau "Ne serais-je plus la Bienvenue?" issu de son premier longue-durée Les Malfaisances de la Taufpatin qui sort le 7 octobre chez Antiq. Tracklist :

1. L'Attente
2. L'Affront
3. La Colère de La Taufpatin
4. Ma Belle Robe au Placard
5. Ne serais-je plus la Bienvenue
6. Opération Vengeance
7. L'Etrange Invitation - Le Grand Bal
8. Jolis Gateaux Empoisonnés
9. Arrivée des Invitées
10. Une sacrée fête de merde
11. Je reste la plus belle

»
(Lien direct)
SERVANT (Black Metal, Allemagne) a sorti son nouveau disque Lux Ex Inferis hier via AOP Records. Tracklist :

1. In Noctem
2. Tabula Rasa
3. Glorification
4. Thanatos, Embrace of the Night
5. De Profundis
6. Lux Fulget
7. Of Stones, Sleep and Death
8. The Accuser
9. Hypnos I See You

»
(Lien direct)
EREBOROS (Death Metal, Brésil) a mis en ligne le titre "Dissonant Soul" issu de son premier long-format From Oblivion to the Grave prévu le 30 octobre en autoproduction. Tracklist :

1. From Oblivion to The Grave
2. Distorted Man-made Concept
3. The Agony of Existence
4. Salute to Disorder
5. Dissonant Soul
6. Nocturnal Paranoia
7. One Last Pulse
8. In The Depths of Misery
9. Progenies of the Unseen
10. At The Gallows of Doom

»
(Lien direct)
ASSUMPTION (Doom/Death, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus Paradox Of The Arrow le 13 novembre chez 20 Buck Spin. Tracklist :

1. Paradox of the Arrow
2. A Labyrinth In Ruin
3. Tombs Upon the Sun
4. Southwards Our Spirits Shall Forever Drift
5. Selenite
6. Vrykolakes

»
(Lien direct)
HESSIAN (Black Metal, USA) et MYSTIFIER (Black/Death, Brésil) ont sorti un split intitulé Absolute Fucking Possession via Wormholedeath en collaboration avec Southern Soundclash Records. Tracklist :

01. Mystifier - The Almighty Sathanas
02. Mystifier - An Elizabethan Devil-Worshipers' Prayer Book
03. Mystifier - The Sign of the Unholy Cross + Caerimonia Sanguilentu (Solos)
04. Mystifier - Beezelbub
05. Mystifier - Give the Human Devil His Due
06. Hessian - Utuk Xul Command
07. Hessian - Raise the Seal Then Sign Blood Moon Black Moon
08. Hessian - You Will Be Possessed !!!
09. Hessian - Aphkallu-Abzu
10. Hessian - Call of the Ancient Ones

»
(Lien direct)
CIRITH UNGOL (Heavy/Doom, USA) a dévoilé le morceau "Venus in Thirds", deuxième extrait de son nouvel album All the Shadows à venir le 30 octobre sur No Remorse Records. Tracklist :

1. All The Shadows
2. This Mortal Stain
3. Turning Blind
4. Shallow Reflection
5. Empty Tomb
6. On Broken Wings
7. Hollow Nimbus
8. Venus In Thirds

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Vrijbuiters, Bunzingjagers En Stropersvolk, le premier album de TANNENBART (Black Metal / Folk, Pays-Bas) est sorti hier sur New Era Productions. Il est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Met Straffe Schreden
02. Blazer Van Kemperberg
03. Droefgeestig Geblaat
04. Blauwzwarte Bosrand In Zuivere Vrieskou
05. Ruraal Metaal
06. Armzalige Strooptocht
07. De Zwarte Boer
08. Wilde Dakhaasjager

»
(Lien direct)
VÉR (Death Metal, Hongrie) sortira son premier album intitulé A Féreg Pusztulása le 3 décembre prochain via Me Saco Un Ojo Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le clip de "Paranoia" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. A Féreg
02. ⁠⁠Anyaméh
03. ⁠⁠Élőholt
04. A Gép
05. ⁠⁠Paranoia
06. ⁠⁠Elvermelés
07. A Féreg Pusztulása
08. Szörnyek

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(Lien direct)
DEVOUR (Slam/Brutal Death Metal, Paris) a annoncé la sortie de son prochain album Ravenous pour le 4 janvier 2027. Ce sera via Amputated Vein Records. Tracklist :

01 - The Awakening
02 - The Scourge Of Ignorance
03 - Devoured By An Ageless Greed
04 - Tormented By The Unnamed
05 - The Decay Of Sanity
06 - Abysmal Gluttony
07 - Abominable Depravity Within
08 - Oniric Salvation
Thrasho Sosthène + Keyser + AxGxB + Lestat
3 Octobre 2026

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