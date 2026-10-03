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(Lien direct) EREBOROS (Death Metal, Brésil) a mis en ligne le titre "Dissonant Soul" issu de son premier long-format From Oblivion to the Grave prévu le 30 octobre en autoproduction. Tracklist :



1. From Oblivion to The Grave

2. Distorted Man-made Concept

3. The Agony of Existence

4. Salute to Disorder

5. Dissonant Soul

6. Nocturnal Paranoia

7. One Last Pulse

8. In The Depths of Misery

9. Progenies of the Unseen

10. At The Gallows of Doom



