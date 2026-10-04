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Les news du 4 Octobre 2026

News
Les news du 4 Octobre 2026 Tony Lommi - Burning Heads - Cathedral - Armored Saint - Critical Fear - Endspace - Korpituli - Deafthrone - Split The Grid - Carnal Desecration - Contrarian
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TONY LOMMI (Heavy Doom Metal, Royaume-Uni) sortira le 23 octobre chez BMG son quatrième LP intitulé From the Dark. En attendant, nous pouvons découvrir "Stormwatcher".

Tracklist :
01. Over the Violent Sun (05:28)
02. Black Times (05:56)
03. World Alone (03:49)
04. Beyond the Dead (05:32)
05. Stormwatcher (05:11)
06. Death Wake (04:56)
07. Return of the Arbalist (04:07)
08. Legacy (07:03)

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BURNING HEADS (Punk Rock Mélodique, France) prépare son retour avec un nouvel album intitulé All Fired Up, disponible dès le 16 octobre chez KickingRecords. Pour patienter, voici le clip "Smombies".


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CATHEDRAL (Doom Metal, Royaume-Uni) verra son album de 2010 The Guessing Game être réédité le 30 octobre par le label Rise Above Records dans une version remixée. Pour l'occasion, le LP est renommé The Guessing Game (Rethink).

Tracklist :
01. Immaculate Misconception (02:24)
02. Funeral of Dreams (08:28)
03. Painting in the Dark (06:18)
04. Death of an Anarchist (07:12)
05. The Guessing Game (03:08)
06. Edwige's Eyes (07:08)
07. Cats, Incense, Candles & Wine (06:01)
08. One Dimensional People (02:30)
09. The Casket Chasers (06:41)
10. La noche del buque maldito (aka Ghost Ship of the Blind Dead) (05:46)
11. The Running Man (08:46)
12. Requiem for the Voiceless (09:50)
13. Journeys into Jade (10:36)

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ARMORED SAINT (Heavy Metal, Etats-Unis) a enregistré un clip pour illustrer le titre "Not On Your Life" issu du LP Emotion Factory Reset paru le 22 mai dernier chez Metal Blade Records.


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CRITICAL FEAR (Thrash Metal, Brésil) nous offre un vidéo clip pour le morceau "Age Of Darkness", extrait de l'album Dark Fate disponible à compter du 11 décembre chez Hammerheart Records.

Tracklist :
01. Age of Darkness
02. Return to Time of the Sword
03. Dark Fate
04. True Force of Hate
05. Legions
06. Wings of Torment
07. Poserphobia
08. Echoes of the Past
09. Throw Fire

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ENDSPACE (Sci-Fi Black Metal, Canada) a sorti ce 2 novembre son premier full-length First Contact via Transcending Obscurity Records. Il est désormais disponible en écoute intégrale.

Tracklist :
01. First Transmission (04:20)
02. Second Transmission (04:28)
03. Third Transmission (03:24)
04. Fourth Transmission (03:56)
05. Fifth Transmission (03:55)
06. Sixth Transmission (04:51)
07. Seventh Transmission (04:46)
08. Eighth Transmission (04:43)
09. Ninth Transmission (04:38)

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KORPITULI (Black Metal, Finlande) prépare la sortie de son nouvel EP The Forgotten Realms of Korpituli, Chapter 1: The Keys and Gates at the Northern Docks annoncé pour ce 24 octobre. Il contiendra sept titres dont cinq instrumentaux. Pour patienter, la formation a mis en ligne sa préparation du concert qui se tiendra At the Northern Docks IV, le jour même de la parution du disque.

Tracklist :
01. Phantom Whispers From The Twilight (03:18)
02. Beholding the March of the Mountain Trolls (02:51)
03. Sprites Floating Within the Grove (01:40)
04. Unfamiliar Dread Emerges (01:28)
05. A Trembling Path Home (01:09)
06. Sorrow of the Forest Spirits at the Fallen Age Old Oak Tree (03:19)
07. Forgotten Echoes in the Soil and Wind (02:33)

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DEAFTHRONE (Crust Black Metal, Indonésie) a mis en ligne l'intégralité de sa première Demo 2026, paru le 27 septembre dernier.

Tracklist :
01. Into the Depth of Sorrowful Abyss (02:38)
02. Dehumanized (01:46)
03. A Nightmare Has Been Shaped (03:09)
04. A Man Who Raised by Wolves (03:12)

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SPLIT THE GRID (Metal Industriel, France) prépare la sortie d'un nouveau single intitulé "Lay Layman". En attendant de le découvrir, il est toujours possible de se familiariser avec l'univers des Grenoblois à travers le clip "Sewerslide" en lien ci-dessous.


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CARNAL DESECRATION (Death Metal, Belgique) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Infested" extrait de son nouvel opus Ancient Malediction à venir le 15 octobre via Thrash Records. Tracklist :

01 Ancient Malediction
02 Infested
03 The Casket Born
04 Disembodied Voices
05 Apophis
06 Under Cosmic Command
07 Bones Beneath The Chapel
08 Nocturnal Blood
09 Consumer Of Flesh

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CONTRARIAN (Progressive Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Escaping Depravity le 27 novembre sur Willowtip Records. Il ne sera constitué que d'un unique morceau divisé sans interruption en plusieurs parties.

Part 1 - 3:22
Part 2 - 2:49
Part 3 - 6:21
Part 4 - 2:46
Part 5 - 1:24
Part 6 - 8:43
Part 7 - 4:48

Durée totale : 30:16
Thrasho Sosthène + Keyser
4 Octobre 2026

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ARTICLES DU JOUR
Bras d'Honneur
 Bras d'Honneur
Hate Speech
2026 - Primitive Reaction		   
30 Years of Humanity is the Devil
 30 Years of Humanity is the Devil
Le 02 Octobre 2026 à Paris, France (Glazart)		   
Cerebral Incubation
 Cerebral Incubation
9 photo(s)		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Armored Saint
 Armored Saint
Heavy Metal - 1982 - Etats-Unis		   
Cathedral
 Cathedral
Doom Metal - 1989 † 2013 - Royaume-Uni		   
Contrarian
 Contrarian
Progressive / Technical Death Metal - 2014 - Etats-Unis		   
Korpituli
 Korpituli
Pagan Black Metal - 2021 - Finlande		   
Staghelm
Natura Semper Praevalet
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Forteresse
Métal Noir Québécois
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Tårfödd
En Känsla Av Hopplöshet
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Ablazen Winds
Kingsblood / Burning Script...
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Razorvoid
Into The Void
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Nihilism
Psalms of Misanthropy
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30 Years of Humanity is the Devil
Integrity + Ringworm + Worl...
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Bras d'Honneur
Hate Speech
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Feast of Brutality Tour
Darkall Slaves + Deflesher ...
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Drudkh
Thaw (EP)
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Miroir, mon beau miroir...
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Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats
Shapes Of Midnight
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Dissimulator
Artifice Dissolves
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Firtan
Helios
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Enterré Vivant
Kurogoku (黒獄)
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Appear Disappear Tour
The Young Gods
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Mortal Decay
Sickening Erotic Fanaticism
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La photo mystère du 1 Octobre 2026
Jouer à la Photo mystère
C.O.F.F.I.N
Out In Oslo
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Critical Defiance
Rivers Of Blood
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Krallice
Scour Order
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Sans Roi
Écrits corsaires
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The Dillinger Escape Plan
Under The Running Board (EP)
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Servant
Lux Ex Inferis
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Dishumane
Centurion's Demise (EP)
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Necrocene
Scumocracy
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Portrayal Of Guilt
Devil Music (EP)
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Death Feast Open Air 2026
Annotations Of An Autopsy +...
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Manes
Vilosophe
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Perpetrate
Perpetrate (EP)
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