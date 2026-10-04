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(Lien direct) KORPITULI (Black Metal, Finlande) prépare la sortie de son nouvel EP The Forgotten Realms of Korpituli, Chapter 1: The Keys and Gates at the Northern Docks annoncé pour ce 24 octobre. Il contiendra sept titres dont cinq instrumentaux. Pour patienter, la formation a mis en ligne sa préparation du concert qui se tiendra At the Northern Docks IV, le jour même de la parution du disque.



Tracklist :

01. Phantom Whispers From The Twilight (03:18)

02. Beholding the March of the Mountain Trolls (02:51)

03. Sprites Floating Within the Grove (01:40)

04. Unfamiliar Dread Emerges (01:28)

05. A Trembling Path Home (01:09)

06. Sorrow of the Forest Spirits at the Fallen Age Old Oak Tree (03:19)

07. Forgotten Echoes in the Soil and Wind (02:33)



