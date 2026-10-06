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Les news du 6 Octobre 2026
News
Les news du 6 Octobre 2026 Witchgöat - Dieth - Herzog - Acédia - Deliquesce - Arckanum - Eyes of Agony - Sentries - Night Gaunt - Abysmal Rage - Master
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|WITCHGÖAT (Black/Thrash, Salvador) sortira son nouvel opus Serpent Hordes le 4 décembre via Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Echoes from the Abyss (Intro)
2. Ophidian Will
3. Serpent Hordes
4. Lesser Shadows
5. Necrophiliac Fever
6. Requiem for Myself
7. Deceivers of the Crucifix
8. Storming the Walls of Eternity
9. Nyctophiliac
10. In the Fog (Outro)
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|DIETH (Death/Thrash, Pologne/Brésil/Suède) rejoint Fireflash Records pour la sortie d'un nouvel album dans les prochains mois. Un premier single, "Pound of Flesh", précèdera le 16 octobre.
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|HERZOG (Black Metal, Belgique) sortira son deuxième et dernier disque Mugwort le 26 octobre sur Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :
1. Region of the Nest [4:50]
2. Dawn of the Prosper [7:10]
3. Trauma [7:32]
4. Chaosphonia [4:47]
5. Saudade [5:21]
6. Post-Truth [6:05]
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|ACÉDIA (Black Metal, Canada) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Égarement qui sortira le 20 novembre via Les Productions Hérétiques. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Sécheresse
2. Souffle Mort
3. Le Pacte Muet
4. Les Ruelles Murmurent
5. Torpeur
6. Le Trait Dissous
7. Nuit Sans Retour
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|DELIQUESCE (Brutal Death, Australie) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé (dis)harmony le 24 novembre chez Vicious Instinct Records. Tracklist :
1. Mechanical (dis)harmony
2. Grievous Extortion
3. Entombed in Resin
4. Incredulous Disposal
5. Unleashed the Cryptids
6. Spineless (dis)play
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|ARCKANUM (Black Metal, Suède) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le titre "Mz Fianda Raþi - (Mz Fianda Rathi)" issu de son nouvel opus Beswærilsin prévu le 31 octobre via Darkness Shall Rise Productions. Tracklist :
1. Mz Fianda Raþi - (Mz Fianda Rathi)
2. Utgarþzeþer - (Utgarthzether)
3. Wilianz Kniwer - (Wilianz Kniwer)
4. Rymz Rand - (Rymz Rand)
5. Gyghra Hirþi - (Gyghra Hirthi)
6. Eldstenz Frø - (Eldstenz Fro)
7. Wiþirskapit - (Withirskapit)
8. Skæpna Ær Krigh - (Skaepna Aer Krigh)
9. Anskoti - (Anskoti)
10. Trulmoþir - (Trulmothir)
11. Twæþursaspa - (Twaethursaspa)
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|EYES OF AGONY (Death Metal avec des membres de Excidium, Beheaded et Hour of Penance, Death Metal) sortira son premier full-length When They Return le 20 novembre sur Awakening Records. Tracklist :
1. The Blackening of the Skies
2. Infected Lands
3. Altars of Hate
4. As Angels Fall
5. And Life Slips Away
6. Resuscitation Failed
7. Underworlds of Atrocity
8. Eyes of Agony
9. When They Return
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|SENTRIES (Melodic Black Metal, Belgique/Pays-Bas, Norvège) sortira son premier longue-durée Disciples of Void & Fire le 4 novembre chez Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :
1. Arise, Thou who Dwelleth in Shadows [6:39]
2. Dying Stars and Skies Ablaze [6:55]
3. Lacerations of Ages [5:26]
4. Into the Dawn Beyond Mortality [7:56]
5. Towards the Monolith of Grief [6:51]
6. Sentries of Stone and Hatred [7:35]
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|NIGHT GAUNT (Doom Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le morceau "The Deer and the Hunter" extrait de son nouvel album Rupture à venir le 6 novembre via Aural Music. Tracklist :
1. Of Clouds and Gleam
2. Strangers
3. Struck by the Fever
4. Ordeal
5. The Revenant
6. The Deer and the Hunter
7. September Song
8. The Antagonist
9. Blooming
10. The End
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|Le one-man band ABYSMAL RAGE (Death/Doom, France) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 6 novembre de son premier long-format A House No One Could Live In. Tracklist :
1 - Non
2 - My Olympus
3 - The Chasm
4 - Exoneration
5 - A House No One Could Live In
6 - Hands of Gods
7 - Aries
8 - Black Is Not a Colour
9 - Black They Bloom
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|MASTER (Death/Thrash Metal, Tchéquie) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Among The Seeds Of Death le 16 octobre prochain sur Hammerheart Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Dust’s Arrival" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Twas Always A Plan
02. Among The Seeds Of Death
03. Injustice And Lack Of Remorse
04. A Cell With A Door And No Slave
05. Unsettled Loss
06. Within My Grasp
07. Watch As Children Burn
08. Dust's Arrival
09. Let's Revoke
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AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
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GROUPES DU JOUR
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|Acédia
Black Metal - 2011 - Canada
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|Arckanum
Black Metal - 1992 - Suède
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|Deliquesce
Brutal Death Metal - 2019 - Australie
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|Master
Death/Thrash Metal - 1983 - Etats-Unis / République Tchèque
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