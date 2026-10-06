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Les news du 6 Octobre 2026

News
Les news du 6 Octobre 2026 Witchgöat - Dieth - Herzog - Acédia - Deliquesce - Arckanum - Eyes of Agony - Sentries - Night Gaunt - Abysmal Rage - Master
»
(Lien direct)
WITCHGÖAT (Black/Thrash, Salvador) sortira son nouvel opus Serpent Hordes le 4 décembre via Personal Records. Tracklist :

1. Echoes from the Abyss (Intro)
2. Ophidian Will
3. Serpent Hordes
4. Lesser Shadows
5. Necrophiliac Fever
6. Requiem for Myself
7. Deceivers of the Crucifix
8. Storming the Walls of Eternity
9. Nyctophiliac
10. In the Fog (Outro)

»
(Lien direct)
DIETH (Death/Thrash, Pologne/Brésil/Suède) rejoint Fireflash Records pour la sortie d'un nouvel album dans les prochains mois. Un premier single, "Pound of Flesh", précèdera le 16 octobre.

»
(Lien direct)
HERZOG (Black Metal, Belgique) sortira son deuxième et dernier disque Mugwort le 26 octobre sur Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. Region of the Nest [4:50]
2. Dawn of the Prosper [7:10]
3. Trauma [7:32]
4. Chaosphonia [4:47]
5. Saudade [5:21]
6. Post-Truth [6:05]

»
(Lien direct)
ACÉDIA (Black Metal, Canada) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Égarement qui sortira le 20 novembre via Les Productions Hérétiques. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Sécheresse
2. Souffle Mort
3. Le Pacte Muet
4. Les Ruelles Murmurent
5. Torpeur
6. Le Trait Dissous
7. Nuit Sans Retour

»
(Lien direct)
DELIQUESCE (Brutal Death, Australie) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé (dis)harmony le 24 novembre chez Vicious Instinct Records. Tracklist :

1. Mechanical (dis)harmony
2. Grievous Extortion
3. Entombed in Resin
4. Incredulous Disposal
5. Unleashed the Cryptids
6. Spineless (dis)play

»
(Lien direct)
ARCKANUM (Black Metal, Suède) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le titre "Mz Fianda Raþi - (Mz Fianda Rathi)" issu de son nouvel opus Beswærilsin prévu le 31 octobre via Darkness Shall Rise Productions. Tracklist :

1. Mz Fianda Raþi - (Mz Fianda Rathi)
2. Utgarþzeþer - (Utgarthzether)
3. Wilianz Kniwer - (Wilianz Kniwer)
4. Rymz Rand - (Rymz Rand)
5. Gyghra Hirþi - (Gyghra Hirthi)
6. Eldstenz Frø - (Eldstenz Fro)
7. Wiþirskapit - (Withirskapit)
8. Skæpna Ær Krigh - (Skaepna Aer Krigh)
9. Anskoti - (Anskoti)
10. Trulmoþir - (Trulmothir)
11. Twæþursaspa - (Twaethursaspa)

»
(Lien direct)
EYES OF AGONY (Death Metal avec des membres de Excidium, Beheaded et Hour of Penance, Death Metal) sortira son premier full-length When They Return le 20 novembre sur Awakening Records. Tracklist :

1. The Blackening of the Skies
2. Infected Lands
3. Altars of Hate
4. As Angels Fall
5. And Life Slips Away
6. Resuscitation Failed
7. Underworlds of Atrocity
8. Eyes of Agony
9. When They Return

»
(Lien direct)
SENTRIES (Melodic Black Metal, Belgique/Pays-Bas, Norvège) sortira son premier longue-durée Disciples of Void & Fire le 4 novembre chez Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. Arise, Thou who Dwelleth in Shadows [6:39]
2. Dying Stars and Skies Ablaze [6:55]
3. Lacerations of Ages [5:26]
4. Into the Dawn Beyond Mortality [7:56]
5. Towards the Monolith of Grief [6:51]
6. Sentries of Stone and Hatred [7:35]

»
(Lien direct)
NIGHT GAUNT (Doom Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le morceau "The Deer and the Hunter" extrait de son nouvel album Rupture à venir le 6 novembre via Aural Music. Tracklist :

1. Of Clouds and Gleam
2. Strangers
3. Struck by the Fever
4. Ordeal
5. The Revenant
6. The Deer and the Hunter
7. September Song
8. The Antagonist
9. Blooming
10. The End

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band ABYSMAL RAGE (Death/Doom, France) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la sortie le 6 novembre de son premier long-format A House No One Could Live In. Tracklist :

1 - Non
2 - My Olympus
3 - The Chasm
4 - Exoneration
5 - A House No One Could Live In
6 - Hands of Gods
7 - Aries
8 - Black Is Not a Colour
9 - Black They Bloom

»
(Lien direct)
MASTER (Death/Thrash Metal, Tchéquie) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Among The Seeds Of Death le 16 octobre prochain sur Hammerheart Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Dust’s Arrival" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Twas Always A Plan
02. Among The Seeds Of Death
03. Injustice And Lack Of Remorse
04. A Cell With A Door And No Slave
05. Unsettled Loss
06. Within My Grasp
07. Watch As Children Burn
08. Dust's Arrival
09. Let's Revoke
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint + AxGxB
6 Octobre 2026

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ARTICLES DU JOUR
Forteresse
 Forteresse
Métal Noir Québécois
2006 - Sepulchral Productions		   
Staghelm
 Staghelm
Natura Semper Praevalet
2026 - Naturmacht Productions		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Acédia
 Acédia
Black Metal - 2011 - Canada		   
Arckanum
 Arckanum
Black Metal - 1992 - Suède		   
Deliquesce
 Deliquesce
Brutal Death Metal - 2019 - Australie		   
Master
 Master
Death/Thrash Metal - 1983 - Etats-Unis / République Tchèque		   
Staghelm
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Forteresse
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Tårfödd
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Ablazen Winds
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Razorvoid
Into The Void
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Nihilism
Psalms of Misanthropy
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30 Years of Humanity is the Devil
Integrity + Ringworm + Worl...
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Bras d'Honneur
Hate Speech
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Feast of Brutality Tour
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Drudkh
Thaw (EP)
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Miroir, mon beau miroir...
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Shapes Of Midnight
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Dissimulator
Artifice Dissolves
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Firtan
Helios
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Enterré Vivant
Kurogoku (黒獄)
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Appear Disappear Tour
The Young Gods
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Mortal Decay
Sickening Erotic Fanaticism
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La photo mystère du 1 Octobre 2026
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C.O.F.F.I.N
Out In Oslo
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Critical Defiance
Rivers Of Blood
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Krallice
Scour Order
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Sans Roi
Écrits corsaires
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The Dillinger Escape Plan
Under The Running Board (EP)
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Servant
Lux Ex Inferis
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Dishumane
Centurion's Demise (EP)
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Necrocene
Scumocracy
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Portrayal Of Guilt
Devil Music (EP)
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Death Feast Open Air 2026
Annotations Of An Autopsy +...
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Manes
Vilosophe
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Perpetrate
Perpetrate (EP)
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