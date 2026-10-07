Les news du 7 Octobre 2026
News
Les news du 7 Octobre 2026 Cult Of Luna - Undeath - Invultation
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|Intitulé In The Shadow Of Your Shadow, le nouvel album de CULT OF LUNA (Post-Metal, Suède) sortira le 6 novembre sur Red Crk Recordings. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "The Rift" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. In The Shadow Of Your Shadow
02. Sadness Will Reign (featuring Joe Duplantier)
03. Landby
04. Breach
05. The Rift
06. A Way Back
07. One More Day (featuring David Eugene Edwards)
08. From Grey To Black
09. Burial
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|UNDEATH (Death Metal, USA) vient de signer sur Relapse Records. Pour célébrer cette signature, le groupe vient de partager un nouveau single. "Arterial Bombardment" est à découvrir ci-dessous :
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|INVULTATION (Black / Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Inferno Descends le 30 octobre prochain sur Sentient Ruin Laboratories. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Third Degree Warfare" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Inferno Descends
02. Molten Aggression
03. Red Vortex
04. Frenzied Catechesis
05. Sacrificial Incineration
06. Third Degree Warfare
07. Razed By Flames
08. Withered Exiguity
09. Desecration Ethos
10. Solar Occlusion
11. Atrocity Vehemence
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