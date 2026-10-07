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Les news du 7 Octobre 2026
News
Les news du 7 Octobre 2026 Mists - Orbita - OmegaShift - Manimals - Hyperion - Sarcosuchus - Destruction of Orion - The Foreshadowing - Wooden Shadow - Cult Of Luna - Undeath - Invultation
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|MISTS (Black Metal, Belgique/USA) sortira son premier long-format Summoning Eternity le 4 novembre via Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :
1. Through Eternal Graves [21:55]
2. Carved Miseries of Ancient Times [16:57]
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|ORBITA (Stoner/Doom, Italie) offre son premier full-length Farewell to All We've Lost en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie le 9 octobre sur Aural Music. Tracklist :
1. Rotten Flowers [9:45]
2. Nèkyia [9:10]
3. Marble Veil [6:53]
4. The Spear [14:11]
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|OMEGASHIFT (Melodic Doom, Norvège) sortira son nouvel opus While Men Slept le 20 novembre chez Nordic Mission. Tracklist :
1. While Men Slept
2. Spheres of Solace
3. Dwell Suspended
4. Nightfire
5. Army of Bones
6. Council of Clouds
7. Tread the Ashes
8. Lazarus Brigade (live at Kick)
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|Pour ses quarante ans, MANIMALS(Heavy Metal, USA) va rééditer son premier EP Blood Is the Harvest via
Relics from the Crypt (Dying Victims Productions). Tracklist :
1. Blood Is The Harvest
2. White Zombie
3. Monster Nation
4. Burn Witch, Burn
5. Outside Your Window
6. Island Of Lost Souls
7. Faster Cat (Rehearsal)
8. White Zombie (Rehearsal)
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|HYPERION (Melodic Black/Death, Suède) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Fides Novem" tiré de son nouvel album Elysia prévu le 6 novembre sur Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. Rapturous Overture
2. Nefarious Sacrament of the Immorals
3. Fides Novem
4. Iliou Persis
5. Paraphrosynia
6. Perennial Transcendence
7. Vigil of Longing
8. Epic of Tribulation
9. Epoch’s Eventide
10. The Primordial Wellspring
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|SARCOSUCHUS (Death Metal/Hardcore, USA) sortira son premier long-format De-Extinction le 13 novembre sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :
1. De-Extinction
2. Backroom Abortion
3. Dissection By Design
4. Hatred Amongst Us
5. Ballpit Landmine
6. To Serve The Rich
7. Tyrannicide
8. Encouraged By The Opposition
9. B. T. K.
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|Le one-woman band DESTRUCTION OF ORION (Funeral Doom, Bulgarie) sortira son nouveau disque Dimensions Of Chaos le 27 novembre chez Aesthetic Death. Tracklist :
01. Intro
02. Retribution
03. Tomorrow
04. Acceptance
05. Entwined
06. Better Days
07. Pulchra Mortis
08. Outro
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|THE FORESHADOWING (Gothic/Doom, Italie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Ozymandias à venir le 20 novembre via Lifeforce Records. Tracklist :
1. The Wave Is on the Right Side
2. Ozymandias
3. Nemo Propheta
4. Hollowing
5. The Red Hour
6. Lupercalia
7. The Day You Never See
8. Waiting for Tomorrow
9. Even If Some Day
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|Le one-man band WOODEN SHADOW (Melodic Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Silverlake le 19 novembre sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :
01. The Dawn
02. Varjopuun Polkka
03. Red Oak
04. Blackened Roses Fall (feat. Jaana Juntunen)
05. Upward
06. Overture Of The Cruelty / Murhe (Acoustic Medley)
07. Shadowdance
08. The Ancient Forest
09. Breath Of Backwinter
10. Muistojen Valssi
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|Intitulé In The Shadow Of Your Shadow, le nouvel album de CULT OF LUNA (Post-Metal, Suède) sortira le 6 novembre sur Red Crk Recordings. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "The Rift" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. In The Shadow Of Your Shadow
02. Sadness Will Reign (featuring Joe Duplantier)
03. Landby
04. Breach
05. The Rift
06. A Way Back
07. One More Day (featuring David Eugene Edwards)
08. From Grey To Black
09. Burial
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|UNDEATH (Death Metal, USA) vient de signer sur Relapse Records. Pour célébrer cette signature, le groupe vient de partager un nouveau single. "Arterial Bombardment" est à découvrir ci-dessous :
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|INVULTATION (Black / Death Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Inferno Descends le 30 octobre prochain sur Sentient Ruin Laboratories. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Third Degree Warfare" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Inferno Descends
02. Molten Aggression
03. Red Vortex
04. Frenzied Catechesis
05. Sacrificial Incineration
06. Third Degree Warfare
07. Razed By Flames
08. Withered Exiguity
09. Desecration Ethos
10. Solar Occlusion
11. Atrocity Vehemence
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