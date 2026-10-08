ALIORE (Post-Black Metal, Nice) a signé sur Adipocere Records pour la sortie le 23 novembre en CD digisleeve de son nouvel opus Oraison Funèbre paru en juin sur les plateformes de streaming. Tracklist :
1.Renaissance 04:07
2.Appréhension 04:30
3.Ode à la noirceur 04:36
4.Tumulte 05:27
5.Entretien avec le diable 05:14
6.Sous la lune pâle 04:53
7.Sombres représailles 04:57
8.Marche avec moi dans les flammes 03:28
9.Cendres et lumière 04:58
DIE SÜNDE (Post-Black Metal, Italie) a dévoilé le titre "Ed egli mostrerà noi il suo volere" issu de son premier long-format Effemeridi prévu le 13 novembre via Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :
1. Come sogni speranze son promesse
2. Su una rotta d'un mare di perigli
3. Ed egli mostrerà noi il suo volere
4. A cui inermi siamo
5. Contro cui nulla possiamo se non fendere tenebre
6. Con occhi fissi verso orizzonti attesi
Volume V, nouvel album de DOWN (Stoner Rock, USA) sortira le 20 novembre prochain sur Metal Blade Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "The Myth" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. The Myth
02. Merciful Fate (featuring King Diamond)
03. Turn Out The Lights
04. The Message
05. Causeway Grief
06. Blood Oath
07. They Walk The Night
08. They Came From Dust
09. Ozz
10. Twice Told Tales
11. Blood Oath (Edit)
DARKEST HOUR (Death Metal Mélodique, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Suffer Divine le 30 octobre sur MNRK Heavy. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Warrior" à découvrir ci-dessous en vidéo :
01. All Cruelty Springs From Weakness
02. Gods Of Decay
03. No Conquered Hearts
04. Salvation
05. Suffer Divine
06. Warrior
07. Vile Angel
08. The Unforgiving Hand
09. Tribalist
10. Everyday Horrors
11. A Story Of Redemption
WALLS OF JERICHO (Hardcore, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé System Error: Humanity le 13 novembre sur Napalm Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "True Til' Death" à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. True Til' Death
02. Beginning
03. The Flame
04. The Ascent 02:54
05. Broken Mouths Can't Speak (featuring D Randall Blythe)
06. Untouchable
07. Rise
08. Agency
09. Unchained
10. The End Before
11. Humanity (featuring Guy Kozowyk)
12. Borrowed Ground
13. Last Judgement
14. A Brighter Fire (featuring Patsy Puopolo & Matthew Ruby)
15. The Reckoning
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