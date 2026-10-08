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Les news du 8 Octobre 2026

News
Les news du 8 Octobre 2026 Down - Darkest Hour - Walls Of Jericho
»
(Lien direct)
Volume V, nouvel album de DOWN (Stoner Rock, USA) sortira le 20 novembre prochain sur Metal Blade Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "The Myth" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. The Myth
02. Merciful Fate (featuring King Diamond)
03. Turn Out The Lights
04. The Message
05. Causeway Grief
06. Blood Oath
07. They Walk The Night
08. They Came From Dust
09. Ozz
10. Twice Told Tales
11. Blood Oath (Edit)

»
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DARKEST HOUR (Death Metal Mélodique, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Suffer Divine le 30 octobre sur MNRK Heavy. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Warrior" à découvrir ci-dessous en vidéo :

01. All Cruelty Springs From Weakness
02. Gods Of Decay
03. No Conquered Hearts
04. Salvation
05. Suffer Divine
06. Warrior
07. Vile Angel
08. The Unforgiving Hand
09. Tribalist
10. Everyday Horrors
11. A Story Of Redemption

»
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WALLS OF JERICHO (Hardcore, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé System Error: Humanity le 13 novembre sur Napalm Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "True Til' Death" à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. True Til' Death
02. Beginning
03. The Flame
04. The Ascent 02:54
05. Broken Mouths Can't Speak (featuring D Randall Blythe)
06. Untouchable
07. Rise
08. Agency
09. Unchained
10. The End Before
11. Humanity (featuring Guy Kozowyk)
12. Borrowed Ground
13. Last Judgement
14. A Brighter Fire (featuring Patsy Puopolo & Matthew Ruby)
15. The Reckoning
Thrasho AxGxB
8 Octobre 2026

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GROUPES DU JOUR
Darkest Hour
 Darkest Hour
Metalcore / Death mélodique - 1995 - Etats-Unis		   
Down
 Down
Stoner Rock - 1991 - Etats-Unis		   
Walls Of Jericho
 Walls Of Jericho
1998 - Etats-Unis		   
Victims of Contagion
Egregore
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Deathcult
Cult Of The Dog
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Viscerated
Rotting Golgothan Remains (EP)
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Staghelm
Natura Semper Praevalet
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Forteresse
Métal Noir Québécois
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Tårfödd
En Känsla Av Hopplöshet
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Ablazen Winds
Kingsblood / Burning Script...
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Into The Void
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Psalms of Misanthropy
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30 Years of Humanity is the Devil
Integrity + Ringworm + Worl...
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Bras d'Honneur
Hate Speech
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Feast of Brutality Tour
Darkall Slaves + Deflesher ...
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Drudkh
Thaw (EP)
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Miroir, mon beau miroir...
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Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats
Shapes Of Midnight
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Dissimulator
Artifice Dissolves
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Firtan
Helios
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Enterré Vivant
Kurogoku (黒獄)
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Appear Disappear Tour
The Young Gods
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Mortal Decay
Sickening Erotic Fanaticism
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La photo mystère du 1 Octobre 2026
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C.O.F.F.I.N
Out In Oslo
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Critical Defiance
Rivers Of Blood
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Krallice
Scour Order
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Sans Roi
Écrits corsaires
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The Dillinger Escape Plan
Under The Running Board (EP)
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Servant
Lux Ex Inferis
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Dishumane
Centurion's Demise (EP)
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Necrocene
Scumocracy
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Portrayal Of Guilt
Devil Music (EP)
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