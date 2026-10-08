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(Lien direct) Volume V, nouvel album de DOWN (Stoner Rock, USA) sortira le 20 novembre prochain sur Metal Blade Records. En voici un nouvel extrait avec le clip de "The Myth" à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. The Myth

02. Merciful Fate (featuring King Diamond)

03. Turn Out The Lights

04. The Message

05. Causeway Grief

06. Blood Oath

07. They Walk The Night

08. They Came From Dust

09. Ozz

10. Twice Told Tales

11. Blood Oath (Edit)





