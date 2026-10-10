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Les news du 10 Octobre 2026
News
Les news du 10 Octobre 2026 Seid - Häxmästaren - Grave Hex - Umus - Fir Bolg - In Obscurity Revealed - Necroseminal Spatter - Nihilo - Dominion - Canticum Diaboli - Gates of Autricon - YHWH - Hyver - Ulthima
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|SEID (Black Metal, Suède) sortira son nouveau disque Dystopolis le 11 décembre chez ATMF. Tracklist :
1. Hymn To Ivar
2. The End Of Days
3. My Kingdom Rise
4. White Beast From Hel
5. Nordmænnens Raseri
6. Light Up The Sky
7. Allfadir
8. Hymns To The North
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|HÄXMÄSTAREN (Stoner/Doom, Suède) sortira prochainement son nouvel EP Skuggor del 1.
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|GRAVE HEX (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira un nouvel EP baptisé Domain of Foul Rebirths le 30 octobre via Night Terrors Records (K7) et Cavernous Records (CD). Tracklist :
1. Vile Eclosion
2. Leech Eater
3. Sewer Embalmment
4. Master’s Lair
5. Apparitions Of Flesh
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|UMUS (Funeral Doom, Russie) a mis en ligne son premier longue-durée Voidlit en écoute complète à l'occasion de sa sortie le 13 octobre sur Ksenza Records/Aesthetic Death. Tracklist :
1. Ghost Of Grief
2. Harbinger Of The End
3. Oblivion
4. Voidlit
5. Voidlit II (bonus track - only available on the physical formats)
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|FIR BOLG (Celtic Black Metal, Nice) sortira son nouvel album Triskelion le 27 novembre chez Schwarzdorn Production.
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|IN OBSCURITY REVEALED (Death Metal, Mexique) vient de sortir son nouvel album Caustic Maelstrom via Personal Records. Tracklist :
1. Engulfed In Caustic Maelstrom
2. Obsidian Bleeding
3. To Death, In Fire
4. Necrotically Gray Hand
5. Phlegm Filled Chalice
6. Consecrated By Rot
7. Voluntary Immolation
8. Sulfur-Clotted Wounds
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|NECROSEMINAL SPATTER (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier EP Sick Ways to Sodomy le 31 octobre sur Extremely Rotten Productions. Tracklist :
1. Sick Ways to Sodomy
2. Fecal Spores in Open Sores
3. Smell of Maggots Spawning in Pooling Post Coital Vaginal Discharge
4. Casket Cuck
5. Sexxx Butcher
6. Pleasures of Prolonged Genital Mastication
7. Myiasis Mistress
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|NIHILO (Death Metal, Suisse) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Dishonored Death" issu de son nouveau disque Abyss à paraître le 3 novembre chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Primal Instinct
02. Voidbound
03. Impending Doom
04. Dishonored Death
05. Inherent Cracks
06. Veil of Nothing
07. Suffocating Silence
08. Fractured
09. Roots in Bone
10. Enter the Abyss
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|DOMINION (Death Metal, USA) offre son premier long-format Mortification of Thy Flesh en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 12 octobre via Sinistrari Records. Tracklist :
1. Wages of Sin
2. God Is a Psychopath
3. Mortification of Thy Flesh
4. Divine Misogyny
5. Lacerant Skin
6. Serial Rape
7. Grisly Discovery of a Female Torso
8. Sexual Sadism
9. Outro
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|CANTICUM DIABOLI (Black Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus Compendium Horribilis le 11 novembre sur Ad Noctem Records. Tracklist :
01 In Principio
02 Arde Pro Nobis
03 Sanguis Martae Fiascaris
04 Putridarium
05 Venetica Vampyra
06 Monstrum Ravennae
07 Bianca di Collalto
08 Morte all'Inquisitore
09 Ferro Ignique MDXXVII
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|GATES OF AUTRICON (Melodic Death Metal/Metalcore, Belfort) propose une vidéo pour son nouveau single "Seven".
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|YHWH (Black/Death, Belgique/Thaïlande) a dévoilé le morceau "Heavenly Blasphemies" tiré de son nouvel EP Baghavat qui sort le 30 octobre chez Wormholedeath.
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|HYVER (Symphonic Black Metal/Dungeon Synth, France) a dévoilé le titre "Le Trône des Bois" extrait de son split avec Elffor et Erroiak, Roi des Forêts - Basoen Jauna, prévu le 11 novembre via Antiq. Tracklist :
1. Elffor - Urkhal
2. Hyver - Culte Ancestral
3. Hyver - Le Premier Dieu
4. Hyver - Cannelle
5. Hyver - Le Trône des Bois
6. Erroiak - Basoen Jauna
7. Erroiak - Harpeko Oihua
8. Erroiak - Azken Ehiza
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|ULTHIMA (Melodic Death Metal, Mexique/Finlande) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son nouvel album Midnight's Call à venir le 27 novembre sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :
1. White Raven
2. Midnight’s Call
3. Under the Moonlight
4. Endless March
5. The Opening
6. Shadowplay
7. Lost Painting
8. Echoes of Silence
9. Lake of Abyss
10. The Beauty, the Witch
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AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
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GROUPES DU JOUR
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|Grave Hex
Death Metal - 2024 - Finlande
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|Hyver
Black Metal - France
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|Nihilo
2003 - Suisse
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Par Ikea
Par Sosthène
Par Dantefever
Par Lestat
Par isotaupe
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par coreandcoupdate
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène
Par Lestat
Par Jean-Clint
Par Lestat
Par Keyser