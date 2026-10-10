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(Lien direct) SEID (Black Metal, Suède) sortira son nouveau disque Dystopolis le 11 décembre chez ATMF. Tracklist :



1. Hymn To Ivar

2. The End Of Days

3. My Kingdom Rise

4. White Beast From Hel

5. Nordmænnens Raseri

6. Light Up The Sky

7. Allfadir

8. Hymns To The North



<a href="https://atmfsssdtp.bandcamp.com/album/dystopolis">Dystopolis de SEID</a>