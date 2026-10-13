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(Lien direct) BEATEN TO DEATH (Progressive/Avant-garde Grindcore, Norvège) a dévoilé le titre "Electrocuted By The Sky" issu de son nouveau disque Vntrve prévu le 23 octobre sur Mas-Kina Recordings. Tracklist :



01. Slosspit

02. Fear of Being Included

03. Electrocuted by the Sky

04. Fangad i en Battle Vest

05. The Tolerator

06. Scroll On, Homeboy

07. Sunburnt Satanist

08. Fuck the Moon

09. (Du er verken Jesus aller Buddah) Du er Umgod

10. My Dying Little Pony

11. Memento Sugo

12. Satan Spawn, The K-Pop Demon

13. Vntrve



