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Les news du 13 Octobre 2026
News
Les news du 13 Octobre 2026 Virologist - Mannveira - Laser Dracul - Kontact - Graviton - Flight - Beaten to Death - Worm Altar - Oskaal - Coilguns - Azathott - Clegane - Sequestrum - Torture Rack - Pan-Amerikan Native Front - Tzompantli - Sabïre
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|VIROLOGIST (Brutal Death, USA) sortira son premier long-format Subjugation of Anthropoid Forms le 13 novembre sur New Standard Elite. Tracklist :
1) Effectuating Surfeited Mandication
2) Gavaging Acidulous Discharge
3) Opium-Induced Extrasensory Entrancement (feat. Ayato Yabuki)
4) Maimed by the Therianthrope
5) Plethora of Inanimate Residuum
6) Reanimation of Mechanical Flesh Through Cybernetic Enslavement (feat. Logan Calvaresi)
7) Concentrated Lethal Subsisting
8) Irrational Omnicide by a Maniacal Egregodynamic Horde
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|MANNVEIRA (Black Metal, Islande) a publié le morceau "Bölvunin" figurant sur son nouvel opus Vesöld à paraître le 16 octobre chez Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :
1. Lygar himinsins
2. Þrot
3. Af bergi brotin
4. Stormur
5. Aumingi
6. Bölvunin
7. Rottur
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|LASER DRACUL (Doom/Sludge, Suède) a posté le morceau "Walking the Left Hand Path" tiré de son prochain album Hin Håle Blues qui sort le 30 octobre via Majestic Mountain Records. Tracklist :
1. Our King is Forever
2. Bringer of Light
3. Walking the Left Hand Path
4. The End of Time
5. Hornæus
6. Come to me Witches
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|KONTACT (Heavy Metal, Canada) va rééditer son premier EP First Contact (2022) le 18 décembre sur Dying Victims Productions en CD et vinyle.
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|GRAVITON (Thrash Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Graviton le 13 novembre chez Skepsis Recordings. Tracklist :
1) Empire of Pain
2) The Oppressor
3) Pillars of Life
4) NGC 1277 Pt. II - GRAVITON
5) Vengeance
6) Crimson Sand
7) Celestial Mass
8) Dissent Into Madness
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|FLIGHT (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, Norvège) va rééditer son premier full-length éponyme (2015) le 18 décembre via Dying Victims Productions au format LP.
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|BEATEN TO DEATH (Progressive/Avant-garde Grindcore, Norvège) a dévoilé le titre "Electrocuted By The Sky" issu de son nouveau disque Vntrve prévu le 23 octobre sur Mas-Kina Recordings. Tracklist :
01. Slosspit
02. Fear of Being Included
03. Electrocuted by the Sky
04. Fangad i en Battle Vest
05. The Tolerator
06. Scroll On, Homeboy
07. Sunburnt Satanist
08. Fuck the Moon
09. (Du er verken Jesus aller Buddah) Du er Umgod
10. My Dying Little Pony
11. Memento Sugo
12. Satan Spawn, The K-Pop Demon
13. Vntrve
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|WORM ALTAR (Doom/Death, USA) offre en écoute intégrale son premier longue-durée Pillars of Eternal Dusk à l'occasion de sa sortie le 16 octobre chez Dawnbreed Records, Gurgling Gore et Contemn Light. Tracklist :
01. Under the Shadow of Night...
02. Splaying the Offal
03. Watchers of the Gate
04. Virescent Fire
05. The Blind One
06. Dusk Eternal
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|OSKAAL (Death Metal, Norvège) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Refused" extrait de son premier long-format (A)live paru le mois dernier via Wormholedeath.
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|COILGUNS (Noise Rock/Indie Punk/Post Hardcore, Suisse) sort le nouveau single "Platform Decay", dernier extrait à être dévoilé avant la sortie du nouvel album Everything We Love, We Destroy le 6 novembre 2026 chez Humus Records. Composé et produit par le groupe, ce cinquième opus a été enregistré par Scott Evans (Kowloon Walled City, Thrice, La Dispute, Neurosis) à Humus Lab (La Chaux-de-Fonds (CH)), mixé par Tom Dalgety (Pixies, Ghost) et masterisé par Robin Schmidt (The Hives, Yungblud) - Production additionnelle: Ben Chisholm (Chelsea Wolfe, The Armed). L'album sera disponible en vinyle, CD et digital (précommandes disponibles ici).
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|Le one-man band AZATHOTT (Black Metal, Alsace) sortira prochainement son nouvel EP Psalmaudit pour lequel l'Alsacien recherche un label. Il a été mixé et masterisé par Andrew Guillotin (Arkhon Infaustus, Ritualization, Moonreich) au Studio 120 dB. Tracklist :
01. Insignis Pictor
02. Hôllenbestie
03. Sein Zum Tode
04. Le Tropisme Négatif
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|CLEGANE (Doom/Sludge, Paris) a sorti son nouvel album Ocean of Black Thoughts sur Almost Famous. Tracklist :
1. Abandoned Temple Fate
2. Luminose
3. Mutt
4. A Room Full of Strangers
5. Sun Decay
6. Ocean of Black Thoughts
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|SEQUESTRUM (Death Metal, Danemark) et TORTURE RACK (Death Metal, USA) sortiront le 26 octobre prochain un split éponyme via Extremely Rotten Productions. En voici deux extraits avec les titres "Embalmed With Adipocere Molasses" et "Massive Cranial Crunch" à découvrir ci-dessous :
Sequestrum
01. Acid Bath Purification
02. Gore Gash
03. Entangled In Innards (Interlude)
04. Gyrations Of Mutilation
05. Embalmed With Adipocere Molasses
06. Plasmatic And Malodorous Quest For Purulent Supremacy
Torture Rack
07. Intro
08. Massive Cranial Crunch
09. Severed Cunt
10. Cemetery Cross
11. Armored Blasphemer
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|Toujours dans le cadre de la journée des peuples autochtones, le groupe PAN-AMERIKAN NATIVE FRONT (Black Metall, USA) a sorti hier via Profound Lore Records un nouvel EP intitulé Howling Piercing Darkness. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Salón De Las Columnas
02. Outbreak At The Summit Of Mixton
03. Echoes Of Acrimonious Vengeance
04. El Nuevo Orden Del Macehualtin
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|TZOMPANTLI (Death / Doom, USA) a sorti hier via 20 Buck Spin un nouvel EP intitulé Temilotzin. Paru à l'occasion de la journée des peuples autochtones de 2026, ce EP présente le pendant folklorique de la formation californienne avec trois nouveaux titres à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Temilotzin
02. Xolotl
03. Nitlayocoya
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|SABÏRE (Heavy Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé You Are All You’ll Ever Need courant 2027 sur Listenable Records. Plus d'informations ainsi qu'un premier extrait à venir très bientôt.
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