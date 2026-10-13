chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
479 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Taufpatin
 Taufpatin - Les Malfaisance... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Combat Shock
 Combat Shock - Nightmare Fuel (C)
Par Deathrash.		   
Noothgrush
 Noothgrush - Violations Of ... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Violent Omen
 Violent Omen - Locomotive o... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Flammene Fra Nord
 Flammene Fra Nord - Flammen... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Amanite
 Amanite - The Dance Of The ... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Embryonic Devourment
 Embryonic Devourment - Prim... (C)
Par isotaupe		   
Viscerated
 Viscerated - Rotting Golgot... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Forteresse
 Forteresse - Métal Noir Qué... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Miscreance
 Miscreance - Reminiscence (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Feast of Brutality Tour
 Feast of Brutality Tour - D... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Exumer
 Exumer - Death Mask Messiah (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Miroir, mon beau miroir...
Miroir, mon beau miroir... - (I)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Enterré Vivant
 Enterré Vivant - Kurogoku (... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Firtan
 Firtan - Helios (C)
Par Lestat		   
Mortal Decay
 Mortal Decay - Sickening Er... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 13 Octobre 2026

News
Les news du 13 Octobre 2026 Wraith - Demonstration Of Power - Virologist - Mannveira - Laser Dracul - Kontact - Graviton - Flight - Beaten to Death - Worm Altar - Oskaal - Coilguns - Azathott - Clegane - Sequestrum - Torture Rack - Pan-Amerikan Native Front - Tzompantli - Sabïre
»
(Lien direct)
WRAITH (Blackened Speed/Thrash Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Descent Into Darkness prévu pour le 13 novembre via Prosthetic Records. "Over The Top" se découvre ici :

»
(Lien direct)
DEMONSTRATION OF POWER (Hardcore, Royaume-Uni) sortira son premier album intitulé In The Name Of... le 28 octobre sur le label Northern Unrest. En voici deux extrait avec les titres "Spirit Inherited" et "In The Name Of..." à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Behind the Scenes
02. Spirit Inherited
03. In The Name Of...
04. Crimson Reign
05. Self Abandons Self
06. Left To Wander
07. Interlude
08. Idol Lies
09. Power (One For All Mix)
10. Solid Bonds

»
(Lien direct)
VIROLOGIST (Brutal Death, USA) sortira son premier long-format Subjugation of Anthropoid Forms le 13 novembre sur New Standard Elite. Tracklist :

1) Effectuating Surfeited Mandication
2) Gavaging Acidulous Discharge
3) Opium-Induced Extrasensory Entrancement (feat. Ayato Yabuki)
4) Maimed by the Therianthrope
5) Plethora of Inanimate Residuum
6) Reanimation of Mechanical Flesh Through Cybernetic Enslavement (feat. Logan Calvaresi)
7) Concentrated Lethal Subsisting
8) Irrational Omnicide by a Maniacal Egregodynamic Horde

»
(Lien direct)
MANNVEIRA (Black Metal, Islande) a publié le morceau "Bölvunin" figurant sur son nouvel opus Vesöld à paraître le 16 octobre chez Dark Descent Records. Tracklist :

1. Lygar himinsins
2. Þrot
3. Af bergi brotin
4. Stormur
5. Aumingi
6. Bölvunin
7. Rottur

»
(Lien direct)
LASER DRACUL (Doom/Sludge, Suède) a posté le morceau "Walking the Left Hand Path" tiré de son prochain album Hin Håle Blues qui sort le 30 octobre via Majestic Mountain Records. Tracklist :

1. Our King is Forever
2. Bringer of Light
3. Walking the Left Hand Path
4. The End of Time
5. Hornæus
6. Come to me Witches

»
(Lien direct)
KONTACT (Heavy Metal, Canada) va rééditer son premier EP First Contact (2022) le 18 décembre sur Dying Victims Productions en CD et vinyle.

»
(Lien direct)
GRAVITON (Thrash Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album Graviton le 13 novembre chez Skepsis Recordings. Tracklist :

1) Empire of Pain
2) The Oppressor
3) Pillars of Life
4) NGC 1277 Pt. II - GRAVITON
5) Vengeance
6) Crimson Sand
7) Celestial Mass
8) Dissent Into Madness

»
(Lien direct)
FLIGHT (Heavy Metal/Hard Rock, Norvège) va rééditer son premier full-length éponyme (2015) le 18 décembre via Dying Victims Productions au format LP.

»
(Lien direct)
BEATEN TO DEATH (Progressive/Avant-garde Grindcore, Norvège) a dévoilé le titre "Electrocuted By The Sky" issu de son nouveau disque Vntrve prévu le 23 octobre sur Mas-Kina Recordings. Tracklist :

01. Slosspit
02. Fear of Being Included
03. Electrocuted by the Sky
04. Fangad i en Battle Vest
05. The Tolerator
06. Scroll On, Homeboy
07. Sunburnt Satanist
08. Fuck the Moon
09. (Du er verken Jesus aller Buddah) Du er Umgod
10. My Dying Little Pony
11. Memento Sugo
12. Satan Spawn, The K-Pop Demon
13. Vntrve

»
(Lien direct)
WORM ALTAR (Doom/Death, USA) offre en écoute intégrale son premier longue-durée Pillars of Eternal Dusk à l'occasion de sa sortie le 16 octobre chez Dawnbreed Records, Gurgling Gore et Contemn Light. Tracklist :

01. Under the Shadow of Night...
02. Splaying the Offal
03. Watchers of the Gate
04. Virescent Fire
05. The Blind One
06. Dusk Eternal

»
(Lien direct)
OSKAAL (Death Metal, Norvège) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Refused" extrait de son premier long-format (A)live paru le mois dernier via Wormholedeath.

»
(Lien direct)
COILGUNS (Noise Rock/Indie Punk/Post Hardcore, Suisse) sort le nouveau single "Platform Decay", dernier extrait à être dévoilé avant la sortie du nouvel album Everything We Love, We Destroy le 6 novembre 2026 chez Humus Records. Composé et produit par le groupe, ce cinquième opus a été enregistré par Scott Evans (Kowloon Walled City, Thrice, La Dispute, Neurosis) à Humus Lab (La Chaux-de-Fonds (CH)), mixé par Tom Dalgety (Pixies, Ghost) et masterisé par Robin Schmidt (The Hives, Yungblud) - Production additionnelle: Ben Chisholm (Chelsea Wolfe, The Armed). L'album sera disponible en vinyle, CD et digital (précommandes disponibles ici).

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band AZATHOTT (Black Metal, Alsace) sortira prochainement son nouvel EP Psalmaudit pour lequel l'Alsacien recherche un label. Il a été mixé et masterisé par Andrew Guillotin (Arkhon Infaustus, Ritualization, Moonreich) au Studio 120 dB. Tracklist :

01. Insignis Pictor
02. Hôllenbestie
03. Sein Zum Tode
04. Le Tropisme Négatif

»
(Lien direct)
CLEGANE (Doom/Sludge, Paris) a sorti son nouvel album Ocean of Black Thoughts sur Almost Famous. Tracklist :

1. Abandoned Temple Fate
2. Luminose
3. Mutt
4. A Room Full of Strangers
5. Sun Decay
6. Ocean of Black Thoughts

»
(Lien direct)
SEQUESTRUM (Death Metal, Danemark) et TORTURE RACK (Death Metal, USA) sortiront le 26 octobre prochain un split éponyme via Extremely Rotten Productions. En voici deux extraits avec les titres "Embalmed With Adipocere Molasses" et "Massive Cranial Crunch" à découvrir ci-dessous :

Sequestrum
01. Acid Bath Purification
02. Gore Gash
03. Entangled In Innards (Interlude)
04. Gyrations Of Mutilation
05. Embalmed With Adipocere Molasses
06. Plasmatic And Malodorous Quest For Purulent Supremacy

Torture Rack
07. Intro
08. Massive Cranial Crunch
09. Severed Cunt
10. Cemetery Cross
11. Armored Blasphemer

»
(Lien direct)
Toujours dans le cadre de la journée des peuples autochtones, le groupe PAN-AMERIKAN NATIVE FRONT (Black Metall, USA) a sorti hier via Profound Lore Records un nouvel EP intitulé Howling Piercing Darkness. Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Salón De Las Columnas
02. Outbreak At The Summit Of Mixton
03. Echoes Of Acrimonious Vengeance
04. El Nuevo Orden Del Macehualtin

»
(Lien direct)
TZOMPANTLI (Death / Doom, USA) a sorti hier via 20 Buck Spin un nouvel EP intitulé Temilotzin. Paru à l'occasion de la journée des peuples autochtones de 2026, ce EP présente le pendant folklorique de la formation californienne avec trois nouveaux titres à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Temilotzin
02. Xolotl
03. Nitlayocoya

»
(Lien direct)
SABÏRE (Heavy Metal, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé You Are All You’ll Ever Need courant 2027 sur Listenable Records. Plus d'informations ainsi qu'un premier extrait à venir très bientôt.
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB + Keyser
13 Octobre 2026

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Mutation
 Mutation
Esoteric Order Of Debauchery
2026 - Hells Headbangers Records		   
Despondency
 Despondency
2 photo(s)		   
Emasculated Vituperation
 Emasculated Vituperation
2 photo(s)		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Demonstration Of Power
 Demonstration Of Power
2021 - Royaume-Uni		   
Mannveira
 Mannveira
Black Metal - 2010 - Islande		   
Sabïre
 Sabïre
Heavy Metal - 2010 - Australie / Canada		   
Sequestrum
 Sequestrum
Death Metal - 2021 - Danemark		   
Torture Rack
 Torture Rack
Death Metal - 2012 - Etats-Unis		   
Tzompantli
 Tzompantli
Death / Doom - 2019 - Etats-Unis		   
Wraith
 Wraith
Blackened Speed/Thrash Metal - 2016 - Etats-Unis		   
Mutation
Esoteric Order Of Debauchery
Lire la chronique
Combat Shock
Nightmare Fuel
Lire la chronique
HateSphere
Guillotine
Lire la chronique
Noothgrush
Violations Of Consensual Re...
Lire la chronique
The Young Gods
L'Eau rouge
Lire la chronique
Violent Omen
Locomotive of Chaos
Lire la chronique
Rorcal
Mahre
Lire la chronique
Egregore
It Echoes In The Wild
Lire la chronique
Ritual
Fathomless Vacuity
Lire la chronique
Taufpatin
Les Malfaisances de la Tauf...
Lire la chronique
Amanite
The Dance Of The Datura
Lire la chronique
Flammene Fra Nord
Flammene Fra Nord
Lire la chronique
Victims of Contagion
Egregore
Lire la chronique
Deathcult
Cult Of The Dog
Lire la chronique
Viscerated
Rotting Golgothan Remains (EP)
Lire la chronique
Staghelm
Natura Semper Praevalet
Lire la chronique
Forteresse
Métal Noir Québécois
Lire la chronique
Tårfödd
En Känsla Av Hopplöshet
Lire la chronique
Ablazen Winds
Kingsblood / Burning Script...
Lire la chronique
Razorvoid
Into The Void
Lire la chronique
Nihilism
Psalms of Misanthropy
Lire la chronique
30 Years of Humanity is the Devil
Integrity + Ringworm + Worl...
Lire le live report
Bras d'Honneur
Hate Speech
Lire la chronique
Feast of Brutality Tour
Darkall Slaves + Deflesher ...
Lire le live report
Drudkh
Thaw (EP)
Lire la chronique
Miroir, mon beau miroir...
Lire l'interview
Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats
Shapes Of Midnight
Lire la chronique
Dissimulator
Artifice Dissolves
Lire la chronique
Firtan
Helios
Lire la chronique
Enterré Vivant
Kurogoku (黒獄)
Lire la chronique