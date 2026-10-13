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(Lien direct) DEMONSTRATION OF POWER (Hardcore, Royaume-Uni) sortira son premier album intitulé In The Name Of... le 28 octobre sur le label Northern Unrest. En voici deux extrait avec les titres "Spirit Inherited" et "In The Name Of..." à découvrir ci-dessous :



01. Behind the Scenes

02. Spirit Inherited

03. In The Name Of...

04. Crimson Reign

05. Self Abandons Self

06. Left To Wander

07. Interlude

08. Idol Lies

09. Power (One For All Mix)

10. Solid Bonds



<a href="https://northernunrest.bandcamp.com/album/in-the-name-of">In the Name of... de Demonstration of Power</a>