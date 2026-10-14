chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
234 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Mutation
 Mutation - Esoteric Order O... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Taufpatin
 Taufpatin - Les Malfaisance... (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Combat Shock
 Combat Shock - Nightmare Fuel (C)
Par Deathrash.		   
Noothgrush
 Noothgrush - Violations Of ... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Violent Omen
 Violent Omen - Locomotive o... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Flammene Fra Nord
 Flammene Fra Nord - Flammen... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Amanite
 Amanite - The Dance Of The ... (C)
Par Lestat		   
Embryonic Devourment
 Embryonic Devourment - Prim... (C)
Par isotaupe		   
Viscerated
 Viscerated - Rotting Golgot... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Forteresse
 Forteresse - Métal Noir Qué... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Miscreance
 Miscreance - Reminiscence (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Feast of Brutality Tour
 Feast of Brutality Tour - D... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Exumer
 Exumer - Death Mask Messiah (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Miroir, mon beau miroir...
Miroir, mon beau miroir... - (I)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Enterré Vivant
 Enterré Vivant - Kurogoku (... (C)
Par Sosthène		   
Firtan
 Firtan - Helios (C)
Par Lestat		   
Mortal Decay
 Mortal Decay - Sickening Er... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 14 Octobre 2026

News
Les news du 14 Octobre 2026 Lugubrious Garment - Saor - Sectarium - Urna - Inqvisitor - Harridan - Winteriip - Flagg
»
(Lien direct)
Vendredi sortira sur 20 Buck Spin, In The Wide Vale Of Uncreated Night, premier album de LUGUBRIOUS GARMENT (Black / Death Metal, Italie). Celui-ci est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. …And Therein Plant, Unto Their Souls Asunder
02. Eulogy Of Deliberate Malevolence
03. Profaned Fountain Of Leaden Waters
04. Innocence As A Burden, Guilt As A Weapon
05. Transient Wounds, Spiritual Wilt
06. Eternal Scars And Imperative Backfires
07. Eden Fades Like Blurred Nightmares

»
(Lien direct)
SAOR (Black Metal atmosphérique, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Caledonia qui sortira le 6 novembre via Season Of Mist. "The Awakening MMXXVI" s'écoute ici :

»
(Lien direct)
SECTARIUM (Death Metal, Cuba/Suisse) a sorti son nouvel album Mud Teeth en indépendant. Tracklist :

1. Killing Thorry 05:33
2. Phlegm Icicles 05:04
3. Mud Teeth 04:52
4. Doors of Dite 05:35
5. Frozen Titans Circle 04:26
6. Ignavos 06:39
7. Cold Bloody Whispers 05:10
8. The One Who Crawls 04:55
9. Bodyless Queen

»
(Lien direct)
URNA (Black/Funeral Doom, Italie) offre en écoute intégrale à cette adresse son nouveau disque The Great Jihad à l'occasion de sa sortie vendredi chez ATMF. Tracklist :

Creator
01. First of Three
02. Second of Three
03. Third of Three

Created
04. The Great Jihad
05. Dream Death, Towards Rebirth
06. Four Levels of Infinite Splendour

»
(Lien direct)
INQVISITOR (Sludge/Doom, Italie) sortira son premier long-format Sublunar Attunement le 20 novembre via Vespertine Curse. Tracklist :

01 Occult Stone
02 Tria Prima
03 Sigillum Dei
04 Prime Matter
05 The Azoth Ritual
06 72 Dæmons
07 The Black Magician

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-man band HARRIDAN (Black Metal, Pologne) a sorti son nouvel opus Hul. Tracklist :

01. Enenene Mashkim Hul
02. Namtar Du Kiagga Dingir Enlilla
03. Ushu Ush Imi Hul Gimma
04. Sebet Bi Kurta Bautu Udda
05. Sebet Na Sebet Na
06. Ududu Dingir Hul
07. Namtar Hul
08. Hul

»
(Lien direct)
Comme chaque année après le Riipfest, l'association Riipost organise son festival hivernal le WINTERIIP pour une septième édition composée de 9 groupes.

Samedi 12 décembre à partir de 14h00
La Ville-aux-Dames (37700), salle Maria Callas (à proximité de Tours),
avec notamment à l’affiche et en exclusivité hivernale : Arkang, Temple Guard, Fange & Toxic Shock.

Billetterie : 21€ early / 25€ prévente / 29€ sur place

Plus d'infos sur l'even Facebook ou sur le site web.

»
(Lien direct)
FLAGG (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Death Sermon le 28 novembre sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Nascentes Morimur
2. Death Sermon
3. Apophis 69
4. Serpents in the Wine
5. Blood Shrouded Path
6. The Coming Night
7. Monolith of Human Sorrow
8. Waltz of Flesh
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Keyser
14 Octobre 2026

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Lugubrious Garment
 Lugubrious Garment
In The Wide Vale Of Uncreated Night
2026 - 20 Buck Spin Records		   
Fatuous Rump
 Fatuous Rump
9 photo(s)		   
Filth
 Filth
2 photo(s)		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Lugubrious Garment
 Lugubrious Garment
Black / Death Metal - 2025 - Italie		   
Saor
 Saor
Black Metal atmosphérique - 2013 - Royaume-Uni		   
Lugubrious Garment
In The Wide Vale Of Uncreat...
Lire la chronique
Mutation
Esoteric Order Of Debauchery
Lire la chronique
Combat Shock
Nightmare Fuel
Lire la chronique
HateSphere
Guillotine
Lire la chronique
Noothgrush
Violations Of Consensual Re...
Lire la chronique
The Young Gods
L'Eau rouge
Lire la chronique
Violent Omen
Locomotive of Chaos
Lire la chronique
Rorcal
Mahre
Lire la chronique
Egregore
It Echoes In The Wild
Lire la chronique
Ritual
Fathomless Vacuity
Lire la chronique
Taufpatin
Les Malfaisances de la Tauf...
Lire la chronique
Amanite
The Dance Of The Datura
Lire la chronique
Flammene Fra Nord
Flammene Fra Nord
Lire la chronique
Victims Of Contagion
Egregore
Lire la chronique
Deathcult
Cult Of The Dog
Lire la chronique
Viscerated
Rotting Golgothan Remains (EP)
Lire la chronique
Staghelm
Natura Semper Praevalet
Lire la chronique
Forteresse
Métal Noir Québécois
Lire la chronique
Tårfödd
En Känsla Av Hopplöshet
Lire la chronique
Ablazen Winds
Kingsblood / Burning Script...
Lire la chronique
Razorvoid
Into The Void
Lire la chronique
Nihilism
Psalms of Misanthropy
Lire la chronique
30 Years of Humanity is the Devil
Integrity + Ringworm + Worl...
Lire le live report
Bras d'Honneur
Hate Speech
Lire la chronique
Feast of Brutality Tour
Darkall Slaves + Deflesher ...
Lire le live report
Drudkh
Thaw (EP)
Lire la chronique
Miroir, mon beau miroir...
Lire l'interview
Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats
Shapes Of Midnight
Lire la chronique
Dissimulator
Artifice Dissolves
Lire la chronique
Firtan
Helios
Lire la chronique