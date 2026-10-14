Les news du 14 Octobre 2026
News
Les news du 14 Octobre 2026 Saor - Sectarium - Urna - Inqvisitor - Harridan - Winteriip - Flagg
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|SAOR (Black Metal atmosphérique, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Caledonia qui sortira le 6 novembre via Season Of Mist. "The Awakening MMXXVI" s'écoute ici :
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|SECTARIUM (Death Metal, Cuba/Suisse) a sorti son nouvel album Mud Teeth en indépendant. Tracklist :
1. Killing Thorry 05:33
2. Phlegm Icicles 05:04
3. Mud Teeth 04:52
4. Doors of Dite 05:35
5. Frozen Titans Circle 04:26
6. Ignavos 06:39
7. Cold Bloody Whispers 05:10
8. The One Who Crawls 04:55
9. Bodyless Queen
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|URNA (Black/Funeral Doom, Italie) offre en écoute intégrale à cette adresse son nouveau disque The Great Jihad à l'occasion de sa sortie vendredi chez ATMF. Tracklist :
Creator
01. First of Three
02. Second of Three
03. Third of Three
Created
04. The Great Jihad
05. Dream Death, Towards Rebirth
06. Four Levels of Infinite Splendour
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|INQVISITOR (Sludge/Doom, Italie) sortira son premier long-format Sublunar Attunement le 20 novembre via Vespertine Curse. Tracklist :
01 Occult Stone
02 Tria Prima
03 Sigillum Dei
04 Prime Matter
05 The Azoth Ritual
06 72 Dæmons
07 The Black Magician
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|Le one-man band HARRIDAN (Black Metal, Pologne) a sorti son nouvel opus Hul. Tracklist :
01. Enenene Mashkim Hul
02. Namtar Du Kiagga Dingir Enlilla
03. Ushu Ush Imi Hul Gimma
04. Sebet Bi Kurta Bautu Udda
05. Sebet Na Sebet Na
06. Ududu Dingir Hul
07. Namtar Hul
08. Hul
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|Comme chaque année après le Riipfest, l'association Riipost organise son festival hivernal le WINTERIIP pour une septième édition composée de 9 groupes.
Samedi 12 décembre à partir de 14h00
La Ville-aux-Dames (37700), salle Maria Callas (à proximité de Tours),
avec notamment à l’affiche et en exclusivité hivernale : Arkang, Temple Guard, Fange & Toxic Shock.
Billetterie : 21€ early / 25€ prévente / 29€ sur place
Plus d'infos sur l'even Facebook ou sur le site web.
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|FLAGG (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album Death Sermon le 28 novembre sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Nascentes Morimur
2. Death Sermon
3. Apophis 69
4. Serpents in the Wine
5. Blood Shrouded Path
6. The Coming Night
7. Monolith of Human Sorrow
8. Waltz of Flesh
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