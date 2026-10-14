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(Lien direct) URNA (Black/Funeral Doom, Italie) offre en écoute intégrale à cette adresse son nouveau disque The Great Jihad à l'occasion de sa sortie vendredi chez ATMF. Tracklist :



Creator

01. First of Three

02. Second of Three

03. Third of Three



Created

04. The Great Jihad

05. Dream Death, Towards Rebirth

06. Four Levels of Infinite Splendour