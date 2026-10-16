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Les news du 16 Octobre 2026

News
Les news du 16 Octobre 2026 Resin Tomb - Disma - Korrupt - Night Hag - Noroth - Mortual - Tortured Demon - Catharia
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(Lien direct)
Intitulé Fetid Existence, le nouvel album RESIN TOMB (Death Metal / Sludge / Grindcore, Australie) sortira le 15 janvier 2027 sur Transcending Obscurity Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le morceau-titre à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Hollow Enlightenment
02. Celestial Delirium
03. Fetid Existence
04. Immolated
05. Desolate
06. Ancestral Agony
07. Snegurochka
08. Ignorance Unrivalled

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(Lien direct)
DISMA (Death Metal, USA) a signé avec Hells Headbangers pour la sortie au premier semestre 2027 de son nouvel opus Exitum Profundus.

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(Lien direct)
KORRUPT (Blackened Hardcore, Norvège) a mis en ligne sur ce lien le morceau "Being Paranoid" extrait de son nouvel album The Weight We Carry à venir le 30 octobre sur Holler Records. Tracklist :

1. Narrative Warfare
2. Waiting for the Sun
3. Being, Paranoid
4. The Weight We Carry
5. Devoted to the Grave
6. Deathwish
7. Totalitarian
8. Eternal Rest
9. I Am the Soil

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(Lien direct)
NIGHT HAG (Death/Doom, USA) offre son nouvel album Great Dismal Darkness en écoute intégrale à l'occasion de sa sortie aujourd'hui sur Rotted Life Records. Tracklist :

1. Drowned in Death [7:59]
2. Effluvia Tendrils [6:00]
3. It Came Back the Next Night [6:42]
4. Staring into the Ancient Chasm [6:09]
5. Strange Whispers from Beneath the Cypress [6:06]
6. The Terrible Old Woman [5:08]
7. Excoriate [5:06]

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(Lien direct)
NOROTH (Death Metal, USA) et MORTUAL (Death Metal, Costa Rica) ont dévoilé chacun un morceau tiré de leur split qui sort le 30 octobre via Night Terrors Records (LP) et Goat Throne Records (CD & K7). Tracklist :

1. Noroth - Crowned in Pestilence
2. Noroth - Tongue ov Soot and Ash
3. Noroth - Sepulchre ov Hollowed Eyes
4. Mortual - Eclipse of Dominion
5. Mortual - Crown of Unbeing
6. Mortual - Sanctified Decay
7. Mortual - Black Magic (Slayer Cover)

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(Lien direct)
TORTURED DEMON (Thrash Metal/Metalcore, Angleterre) a dévoilé son nouveau single "Apocalypse". Le groupe sortira son nouveau disque l'année prochaine chez BLKIIBLK Records.

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(Lien direct)
CATHARIA (Melodic Black Metal, USA) propose en écoute le titre "Winter Solstice" issu de son nouvel opus Portrait of Antiquity prévu le mois prochain en autoproduction.
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
16 Octobre 2026

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GROUPES DU JOUR
Disma
 Disma
Death Metal - 2005 - Etats-Unis		   
Mortual
 Mortual
Death Metal - 2016 - Costa Rica		   
Night Hag
 Night Hag
Death / Doom - 2010 - Etats-Unis		   
Resin Tomb
 Resin Tomb
2019 - Australie		   
Wormphlegm
Tomb Of The Ancient King
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Brutality Incarnated
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Saturnian Grief
Ghost Ship (EP)
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Lugubrious Garment
In The Wide Vale Of Uncreat...
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Mutation
Esoteric Order Of Debauchery
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Nightmare Fuel
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Guillotine
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Violations Of Consensual Re...
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L'Eau rouge
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Mahre
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It Echoes In The Wild
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Forteresse
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Psalms of Misanthropy
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Integrity + Ringworm + Worl...
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