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(Lien direct) KORRUPT (Blackened Hardcore, Norvège) a mis en ligne sur ce lien le morceau "Being Paranoid" extrait de son nouvel album The Weight We Carry à venir le 30 octobre sur Holler Records. Tracklist :



1. Narrative Warfare

2. Waiting for the Sun

3. Being, Paranoid

4. The Weight We Carry

5. Devoted to the Grave

6. Deathwish

7. Totalitarian

8. Eternal Rest

9. I Am the Soil