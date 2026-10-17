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Les news du 17 Octobre 2026

News
Les news du 17 Octobre 2026 Throneum - Fusion Bomb
»
(Lien direct)
THRONEUM (Black/Death Metal, Pologne) a sorti hier son nouvel album Love is the Law but Death is the Frame via Godz ov War Productions.

»
(Lien direct)
FUSION BOMB (Thrash, Luxembourg) à récemment dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "Unison". Celui-ci est à découvrir ci-dessous :
Thrasho Lestat + AxGxB
17 Octobre 2026

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ARTICLES DU JOUR
Cosmic Serpent
 Cosmic Serpent
Gateway To The Celestial Path
2026 - Indépendant		   
Human Mass Extermination
 Human Mass Extermination
2 photo(s)		   
Imperial Execration
 Imperial Execration
2 photo(s)		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Fusion Bomb
 Fusion Bomb
Thrash - 2010 - Luxembourg		   
Throneum
 Throneum
1996 - Pologne		   
Cosmic Serpent
Gateway To The Celestial Path
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Appalling Spawn
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Sépulcre
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Wormphlegm
Tomb Of The Ancient King
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Sacrilegious
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Saturnian Grief
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In The Wide Vale Of Uncreat...
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Mutation
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Violations Of Consensual Re...
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It Echoes In The Wild
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Flammene Fra Nord
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Victims Of Contagion
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Deathcult
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Viscerated
Rotting Golgothan Remains (EP)
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Natura Semper Praevalet
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Forteresse
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Into The Void
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Nihilism
Psalms of Misanthropy
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30 Years of Humanity is the Devil
Integrity + Ringworm + Worl...
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