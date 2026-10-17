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(Lien direct) THRONEUM (Black/Death Metal, Pologne) a sorti hier son nouvel album Love is the Law but Death is the Frame via Godz ov War Productions.



<a href="https://godzovwarproductions.bandcamp.com/album/love-is-the-law-but-death-is-the-frame">Love Is the Law But Death Is the Frame by THRONEUM</a>