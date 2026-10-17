Les news du 17 Octobre 2026
News
Les news du 17 Octobre 2026 Throneum - Fusion Bomb
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|THRONEUM (Black/Death Metal, Pologne) a sorti hier son nouvel album Love is the Law but Death is the Frame via Godz ov War Productions.
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|FUSION BOMB (Thrash, Luxembourg) à récemment dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "Unison". Celui-ci est à découvrir ci-dessous :
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