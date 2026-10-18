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Les news du 18 Octobre 2026

News
Les news du 18 Octobre 2026 Carnal Desecration - Morbid Intent - Absolute Power - Black Altar - Torii - Minenfeld - Jewel Throne - I Helvete - Shores of Null - Sacral Rage - Bonjour Tristesse - Aegror - Day of Doom - Apes of God
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CARNAL DESECRATION (Death Metal, Belgique) a sorti son nouvel album Ancient Malediction via Thrash Records. Tracklist :

01 Ancient Malediction
02 Infested
03 The Casket Born
04 Disembodied Voices
05 Apophis
06 Under Cosmic Command
07 Bones Beneath The Chapel
08 Nocturnal Blood
09 Consumer Of Flesh

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MORBID INTENT (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Marionettes sur Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. The Night Draws Near
2. Ashen Veil
3. The Manipulation Doctrine
4. Marionettes
5. Vitriol Shards

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ABSOLUTE POWER (Heavy Metal avec notamment Shane Embury et John Cooke de Napalm Death, Angleterre) a dévoilé le titre "Stand Up and Be Counted" issu de son nouveau disque Needs Must When The Devil Drives prévu le 30 octobre chez Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :

1. Needs Must When the Devil Drives
2. Saviour
3. Kernscmelze (feat. Tim "Ripper" Owens)
4. Stand Up and Be Counted
5. Within
6. Mountain of Hope
7. Insanity
8. Hammer of Justice
9. Praise the Fire
10. Sheer Heart Attack
11. Orphans of the Storm

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BLACK ALTAR (Black Metal, Pologne) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Qliphotic Death Acolyte" extrait de sa compilation anniversaire XXX Years ov Rituals upon the Black Altar: 1996-2026 paru le 15 octobre via Odium Records. Tracklist :

01. Qliphotic Death Acolyte
02. Infernal Damnation
03. Raise the Dead (Bathory cover)
04. Via Draconis
05. Sacrilegious Congregation
06. Deus Inversus
07. Ancient Warlust
08. Tophet
09. 666 Mega Beast
10. Nighthunter
11. The Void
12. Path ov Death
13. The Accuser
14. Black Metal Terror
15. Wrath ov the Gods

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Le one-man band TORII (Post-Metal/Doom, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Despaire le 18 décembre en indépendant. Tracklist :

1. Forge of Creation
2. Shimmer
3. Snow
4. Becoming
5. A Loathsome Life
6. Stream
7. Momentum
8. Despaire
9. The Blue
10. Dagger in Hand

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MINENFELD (Death Metal, Allemagne) a sorti son nouvel album Instruments of Industrialized Warfare sur Fucking Kill Records et Iconoclasm Conquest. Tracklist :

01 Arms Race
02 Scourges of War
03 303 Brit
04 Iron Leviathan
05 Hussaria
06 Inflaming the Fields
07 Kiautschou
08 Raiding in Silence
09 The Third of the Storms (Hellhammer)

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JEWEL THRONE (Thrash Metal, Finlande) rejoint Wormholedeath pour la sortie de son nouvel EP The Obsidian Sculptor le 27 novembre. Tracklist :

1. The Obsidian Sculptor
2. Dream World Dystopia
3. Inhumation Ritual
4. Sub-Zero Hell
5. Day To End All Days

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I HELVETE (Melodic Black/Death, Finlande) a dévoilé le morceau "Päätösmatka" tiré de son nouvel opus Halla qui sort le 6 novembre en autoproduction. Tracklist :

01 Nälkätalvi
02 Halla
03 Ikuinen Yö
04 Kaukana Kaukaisuudessa
05 Hiljaisuuteen
06 Päätösmatka

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SHORES OF NULL (Melodic Death/Doom, Italie) a sorti son nouvel album Homesick sur Dusktone ainsi qu'une vidéo pour le morceau "The Numbing Void". Tracklist :

01. Allies Before Defeat
02. Two Mountains
03. Bleed to Life
04. Homesick
05. Son of the Tide
06. Dreaming of a Scar
07. Society Is the Murderer
08. The Numbing Void
09. Another Breath
10. Disappear

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SACRAL RAGE (Technical Progressive Speed/Power, Grèce) sortira son nouveau disque Ark Of Cosmic Resonance le 27 novembre chez No Remorse Records. Tracklist :

1. Intervalleon
2. Neo Ender
3. Parallax Paradox
4. Cosmic Conundrum
5. A Union’s Discontent
6. Shock Rates (A Vital Unrest)
7. Harvesters
8. R Aquarii
9. The Interceptor

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Le one-man band BONJOUR TRISTESSE (Post-Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Disaster Triumphant à venir le 20 novembre via AOP Records. Tracklist :

1. The Heights of Despair
2. At the Mountains of Silence
3. Tomb of Hope
4. Lingering in the Twilight of Shadows
5. Disaster Triumphant

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AEGROR (Black/Death, Allemagne) a signé sur Wormholedeath pour la réédition de son dernier album Reign of Disease (2025) le 8 janvier 2027.

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DAY OF DOOM (Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir un EP 5 titres intitulé The Quiet Design. Tracklist:

1. Manufactured Divide
2. Unseen Among
3. The Quiet Design
4. Lies
5. When Mask Fall

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APES OF GOD (Death/Thrash Metal, Salvador) a annoncé la parution en indépendant de son prochain EP God's Death & the Void pour le 2 décembre. Le premier titre "Nihilistic Ecstasy" est déjà à l'écoute sur sa page Bandcamp.
Thrasho Keyser + Lestat
18 Octobre 2026

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ARTICLES DU JOUR
Misotheos
 Misotheos
Against the Modern World
2026 - Indépendant		   
Skuggor
 Skuggor
The Expanse
2026 - Nordvis Produktion		   
Internal Bleeding
 Internal Bleeding
8 photo(s)		   
Internal Suffering
 Internal Suffering
2 photo(s)		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Carnal Desecration
 Carnal Desecration
Black Death Metal - 2018 - Belgique		   
Skuggor
The Expanse
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Misotheos
Against the Modern World
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Cosmic Serpent
Gateway To The Celestial Path
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Appalling Spawn
Freedom, Hope & Fury (The S...
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Sépulcre
Cryptic Temple Of Otherworl...
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La photo mystère du 16 Octobre 2026
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Wormphlegm
Tomb Of The Ancient King
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Sacrilegious
Brutality Incarnated
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Saturnian Grief
Ghost Ship (EP)
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Lugubrious Garment
In The Wide Vale Of Uncreat...
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Mutation
Esoteric Order Of Debauchery
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Combat Shock
Nightmare Fuel
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HateSphere
Guillotine
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Noothgrush
Violations Of Consensual Re...
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The Young Gods
L'Eau rouge
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Locomotive of Chaos
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Rorcal
Mahre
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It Echoes In The Wild
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Ritual
Fathomless Vacuity
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Taufpatin
Les Malfaisances de la Tauf...
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Amanite
The Dance Of The Datura
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Flammene Fra Nord
Flammene Fra Nord
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Victims Of Contagion
Egregore
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Deathcult
Cult Of The Dog
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Viscerated
Rotting Golgothan Remains (EP)
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Staghelm
Natura Semper Praevalet
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Forteresse
Métal Noir Québécois
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En Känsla Av Hopplöshet
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Kingsblood / Burning Script...
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Into The Void
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