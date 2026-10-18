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(Lien direct) ABSOLUTE POWER (Heavy Metal avec notamment Shane Embury et John Cooke de Napalm Death, Angleterre) a dévoilé le titre "Stand Up and Be Counted" issu de son nouveau disque Needs Must When The Devil Drives prévu le 30 octobre chez Time To Kill Records. Tracklist :



1. Needs Must When the Devil Drives

2. Saviour

3. Kernscmelze (feat. Tim "Ripper" Owens)

4. Stand Up and Be Counted

5. Within

6. Mountain of Hope

7. Insanity

8. Hammer of Justice

9. Praise the Fire

10. Sheer Heart Attack

11. Orphans of the Storm



