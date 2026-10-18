Les news du 18 Octobre 2026 News Les news du 18 Octobre 2026 Day of Doom - Apes of God » (Lien direct) DAY OF DOOM (Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir un EP 5 titres intitulé The Quiet Design. Tracklist:



1. Manufactured Divide

2. Unseen Among

3. The Quiet Design

4. Lies

5. When Mask Fall



<a href="https://3demonsrecords.bandcamp.com/album/day-of-doom-the-quiet-design-audio-visual-edition">DAY OF DOOM - THE QUIET DESIGN ( AUDIO & VISUAL EDITION ) by DAY OF DOOM</a>

» (Lien direct) APES OF GOD (Death/Thrash Metal, Salvador) a annoncé la parution en indépendant de son prochain EP God's Death & the Void pour le 2 décembre. Le premier titre "Nihilistic Ecstasy" est déjà à l'écoute sur sa page Bandcamp.



<a href="https://apesofgod.bandcamp.com/album/gods-death-the-void">God's Death & The Void by Apes Of God</a>

VOIR AUSSI Les news du 17 Octobre 2026

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