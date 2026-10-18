Les news du 18 Octobre 2026
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Les news du 18 Octobre 2026 Day of Doom - Apes of God
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|DAY OF DOOM (Death Metal, USA) vient de sortir un EP 5 titres intitulé The Quiet Design. Tracklist:
1. Manufactured Divide
2. Unseen Among
3. The Quiet Design
4. Lies
5. When Mask Fall
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|APES OF GOD (Death/Thrash Metal, Salvador) a annoncé la parution en indépendant de son prochain EP God's Death & the Void pour le 2 décembre. Le premier titre "Nihilistic Ecstasy" est déjà à l'écoute sur sa page Bandcamp.
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