AETHERIAN (Modern Melodic Death Metal, Grèce) a dévoilé un extrait de son nouvel album intitulé Fall Of Civilization qui sortira le 21 janvier prochain en autoproduction. "Onto Primeval Land" s'écoute ici :
BURNING CREATION (Melodic Death Metal, Pologne) sortira son nouvel album Breath of Fire le 13 novembre chez Via Nocturna. Tracklist :
01. Breath of Fire (Intro)
02. Nothing's Gonna Save You
03. The Decades of Hel
04. Unleash the Fenrir!
05. Hammer to Cross
06. Cannibal Viking
07. Paradise of Pain
08. Underwater Empire (A Fury From the Sea)
Par Lestat
Par gulo gulo
Par Jean-Clint
Par Lestat
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sagamore
Par Deathrash.
Par Ikea
Par Sosthène
Par Dantefever
Par Lestat
Par isotaupe
Par Sosthène
Par Sosthène
Par coreandcoupdate
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par Jean-Clint
Par Sosthène