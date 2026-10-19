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(Lien direct) BURNING CREATION (Melodic Death Metal, Pologne) sortira son nouvel album Breath of Fire le 13 novembre chez Via Nocturna. Tracklist :



01. Breath of Fire (Intro)

02. Nothing's Gonna Save You

03. The Decades of Hel

04. Unleash the Fenrir!

05. Hammer to Cross

06. Cannibal Viking

07. Paradise of Pain

08. Underwater Empire (A Fury From the Sea)



