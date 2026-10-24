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Les news du 24 Octobre 2026
News
Les news du 24 Octobre 2026 Chtonic Cult - Nasty - Lamentari - Carnivore A.D. - Estertor - Leng Tch'e - Funérarium - Second to Sun - Te Deum - Dantalion - Oerheks - Wolfshead - Embryectomy - Shunt - Entheos - Abyssus - Golgothan Remains - Hostilia - Earthbong - Flor de Fumo - Lacuna Coil - Evil Invaders - Theosophy
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|CHTONIC CULT (Black Death Metal, International) vient de mettre en ligne son nouvel EP intitulé The Last Battle for Oriana, disponible depuis le 23 octobre chez Galician Elitism au format cassette. Cette édition physique est limitée à 30 exemplaires.
Tracklist :
01. The Beginning of the Renaissance (intro)
02. Horned God
03. The Last Battle for Oriana
04. Exaltation of the Eternal Gods (outro)
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|NASTY (Beatdown Hardcore, Belgique) a dévoilé sur YouTube la totalité de son nouvel album intitulé Trauma, distribué depuis le 23 octobre par Triple B Records. Notons que Florent Salfati de LANDMVRKS participe au titre "No Love Where The Money Is".
Tracklist :
01. Trauma
02. Warrior
03. Kernel Panic
04. Sell Myself
05. No Love Where The Money Is
06. Tunnelblick
07. Peacemaker
08. Winter In Belgium
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|LAMENTARI (Black Death Metal Symphonique, Danemark) a mis en ligne le vidéo clip tourné pour illustrer son dernier single en date, "Oculi Lapidis", sorti le 25 septembre dernier en indépendant.
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|CARNIVORE A.D. (Thrash Metal Crossover, Etats-Unis) a enregistré un clip pour le morceau "I Stand Alone", extrait de l'EP Transmutation paru en mars dernier chez Apostasy Records.
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|ESTERTOR (Thrash Metal, Espagne) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son album Evil Black Church sorti ce 23 octobre via Black Lion Records. Cela s'écoute ci-dessous.
Tracklist :
01. Evil Black Church (04:23)
02. Night of the Owl (05:07)
03. Scumbags from Hell (04:04)
04. March of the Dèmoni (01:00)
05. Nightmare Returns (04:05)
06. Open Coffin Empty Grave (05:00)
07. Sinister Resurrection (05:51)
08. Seven Portals of Evil (08:13)
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|LENG TCH'E (Grindcore, Belgique) a rendu disponible son dernier EP en date intitulé Hammered Into Collapse, distribué par Season of Mist depuis le 23 octobre.
Tracklist :
01. Hammered Into Collapse (02:11)
02. Voided (02:45)
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|FUNÉRARIUM (Black Metal Atmosphérique, France) : en attendant la sortie de son nouvel album Sanguine Ascension chez Adipocere courant novembre, le one-man band nous propose un single inédit : "The Black Veil Of Carmillia Single (Halloween Special Edition 2026)". C'est à découvrir ici :
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|SECOND TO SUN (Post Black Metal, Russie) a enregistré un clip afin continuer la promotion de son EP Thunderbolt initialement paru en indépendant en février 2025 (digital) puis réédité par Regolith Records en avril 2025 (CD) puis une nouvelle fois en indépendant en décembre dernier, cette fois au format CD. Cela se visionne ici :
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|TE DEUM (Doom Death Metal, Ukraine) revient le 20 novembre avec un nouvel album intitulé Gates to the Unknown. Il sera distribué par Moon Records. En attendant, nous pouvons déjà découvrir le morceau "Funeral Song" accompagné d'un clip.
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|DANTALION (Black Metal Mélodique, Espagne) prépare l'arrivée son album éponyme le premier novembre chez Base Record Production. Il s'agit du dixième LP de la carrière du groupe et contiendra 7 titres, dont ce "Whispers From the Inner Abyss" mis en image.
Tracklist :
01. Born of My Own Damnation (06:07)
02. Ascend Through Ruin (04:58)
03. Whispers from the Inner Abyss (05:15)
04. Where the Hidden Demons Rise (04:34)
05. The Temple of Internal Ruin (06:26)
06. The Fire Beneath My Skin (05:33)
07. The Inner Void (06:45)
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|OERHEKS (Black Metal Atmosphérique, Belgique) nous fait découvrir le morceau "De Vloed Vervloekt", issu de De Stroom, son premier album à paraître le 24 novembre prochain chez Amor Fati Productions.
01. Herovering der Diestiaenzee (12:09)
02. De Vloed Vervloekt (09:10)
03. Veranderende Demermeanders (14:43)
04. Oerwater (04:44)
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|WOLFSHEAD (Heavy Metal, Nouvelle Zélande) propose son tout premier album éponyme sous la bannière de Jawbreaker Records. Le disque est disponible en version CD, vinyle et digital depuis le 23 octobre.
Tracklist :
01. Tyranny & The Hunter (03:17)
02. Ashen Fawn (05:33)
03. Wreathed in Fire (05:36)
04. Dust and Smoke (05:33)
05. Cold Wings of Steel (02:31)
06. Storm of Beasts (06:30)
07. Wolfshead (05:31)
08. Pervade the Pyres (08:36)
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|EMBRYECTOMY (Brutal Slam Death Metal, Grèce) vient de mettre en ligne son troisième LP, Vitriolic Baptism, distribué depuis le 23 octobre par Unique Leader Records. Cela s'écoute ici.
Tracklist :
01. Progeny Shredder (02:20)
02. Ecumenical Lobotomy (03:29)
03. Vitriolic Baptism (03:42)
04. Chainsaw Symphysiotomy (03:19)
05. Newborn Martyrdom (03:51)
06. Cranioclastic Infanticide (02:57)
07. Psychoneurotic Hecatomb (03:38)
08. Sanctimonious Episcopicide (02:40)
09. Carbonized Genesis (03:15)
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|SHUNT (Grindcore Death Metal, Etats-Unis) révèle son premier album intitulé Mesenteric Torsion, débarqué ce 23 octobre en indépendant aux formats digital, cassette et CD.
Tracklist :
01. Portosystemic Shunt (02:22)
02. Rat Infested Womb (01:05)
03. Sarcophagasmic (01:49)
04. Coagulation Insemination (01:21)
05. Vascular Elation (01:56)
06. Abethix (01:20)
07. Nitrogrenous Fumes Engulfment (00:53)
08. Sporolation Fixation (01:14)
09. Necrotizing Fasciitis (02:14)
10. Full Mouth Extraction (01:09)
11. Force Fed Horse Dewormer (02:51)
12. Mesenteric Torsion (01:53)
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|ENTHEOS (Deathcore Progressif, Etats-Unis) met en écoute libre l'intégralité de son album Empty on the Inside, le quatrième de sa carrière, paru le 23 octobre chez Metal Blade Records.
Tracklist :
01. Hell Is a Part of Me (03:38)
02. Empty on the Inside (03:25)
03. Hollow (03:51)
04. Call My Name (04:24)
05. Golden Crown (03:32)
06. Undone (04:00)
07. Tomblight (03:41)
08. Pale Faith (04:09)
09. Never Let Me Go (03:32)
10. The Earth Will Move (04:52)
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|ABYSSUS (Death Metal, Grèce) a posté l'intégralité de son nouveau disque The Reign sorti le 23 octobre via Fireflash Records.
Tracklist :
01. The Meaning of Pain
02. Out of Reach
03. Asphyxiation
04. Destined to Die
05. At Any Cost
06. The Path I Chose
07. The Prophecy
08. Killing Tendency
09. Await the Final Call
10. Trapped in Purgatory
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|GOLGOTHAN REMAINS (Death Metal, Australie) dévoile un extrait de son nouvel album Born from Darkness Absolute, à paraître le 20 novembre sur le label Dark Descent Records. Le morceau "An Emanation of Exorcism" s'écoute ici.
Tracklist :
01. A Barren Zeitgeist
02. Malevolent Rites of Desecration
03. An Emanation of Exorcism
04. A Feast of Cadaverious Remains
05. A Perilous Pledge to the Grave
06. Gnashing Fangs of Blasphemy
07. ...on Charnel Wings of Oblivion
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|HOSTILIA (Thrash Metal, Suède) a mis en ligne l'intégralité de son deuxième album The Curse of Khamun, sorti le 23 octobre chez Hammerheart Records.
Tracklist :
01. The Awakening (01:21)
02. Lost in the Void (04:30)
03. The Curse of Khamun (06:09)
04. No Mercy for the Weak (05:04)
05. Sleeping Water (05:31)
06. Escape from Hell (04:18)
07. The Ritual (05:22)
08. Enchanter of the Sea (06:41)
09. Lightning Warfare (04:02)
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|EARTHBONG (Sludge Doom Metal, Allemagne) dévoile le clip de "Bug", extrait du LP Salutations to the Cultivators sorti hier 23 octobre chez TLD Records. L'album est disponible aux formats CD, vinyle et digital.
Tracklist :
01. Bug (10:26)
02. Third Eye (08:25)
03. Harvester (05:12)
04. Herbal Saints (15:03)
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|FLOR DE FUMO (Stoner Doom Metal, Brésil) vient de rendre disponible la totalité de son premier album intitulé ...May the Flower Be Smoked..., paru en indépendant ce 23 octobre.
Tracklist :
01. Wytch Doll (03:51)
02. Six Wizards (04:45)
03. H.E.L.L. (Hash, Electric, Lucifer, Loud) (05:18)
04. Mr. Evil (02:09)
05. Green Pine (02:55)
06. Over the Moon (07:59)
07. Bluesbreaker (05:05)
08. Smoking Flowers Radio (02:27)
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|LACUNA COIL (Rock Metal Alternatif, Italie) a sorti ce 21 octobre un single "deux titres" intitulé Fragile XX/ I wish You Were Dead (SWARM Remix). C'est disponible chez Century Media Records, pour le moment au format digital.
Tracklist :
01. Fragile XX (04:36)
02. I Wish You Were Dead (SWARM Remix) (03:55)
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|EVIL INVADERS (Heavy Speed Thrash Metal, Belgique) lance la promotion de son quatrième LP Weaponized Chaos qui arrivera le 17 février 2027 chez Napalm Records. Pour l'occasion, un clip a été tourné afin d'illustrer le titre "D.S.S. (Death Strikes Suddenly)".
Tracklist :
01. The Final Dawn (01:04)
02. Weaponized Chaos (03:54)
03. Dreamstate (04:27)
04. Bloodstains (05:29)
05. The Wait (04:08)
06. D.S.S. (Death Strikes Suddenly) (05:41)
07. Drenched in Disdain (04:41)
08. Fear (05:15)
09. Forever by My Side (04:21)
10. Lucid Dreaming (02:03)
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|THEOSOPHY (Black Metal, Russie) propose le clip du titre "Birds Under The Sky", extrait de l'album Line Before the Event Horizon sorti le 25 septembre chez Apocalyptic Witchcraft Recordings en format vinyle, CD, cassette et digital.
Tracklist :
01. Path to the Void (05:34)
02. Birds Under the Sky (07:13)
03. Shadows on the Earth (04:53)
04. Neptune's Aphelion (07:21)
05. The Glow of Uch-Sumer (05:53)
06. Voice from the Black (07:50)
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