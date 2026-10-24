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(Lien direct) DANTALION (Black Metal Mélodique, Espagne) prépare l'arrivée son album éponyme le premier novembre chez Base Record Production. Il s'agit du dixième LP de la carrière du groupe et contiendra 7 titres, dont ce "Whispers From the Inner Abyss" mis en image.



Tracklist :

01. Born of My Own Damnation (06:07)

02. Ascend Through Ruin (04:58)

03. Whispers from the Inner Abyss (05:15)

04. Where the Hidden Demons Rise (04:34)

05. The Temple of Internal Ruin (06:26)

06. The Fire Beneath My Skin (05:33)

07. The Inner Void (06:45)



