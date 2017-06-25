»

(Lien direct) TESSERACT (Metal Progressif) vient de dévoiler un nouveau morceau via un clip vidéo disponible ci-dessous. Il s'agit du titre "Smile".



Daniel Tompkins a écrit : "Lyrically ‘Smile’ carries a strong and forward sense of irony as we explore and darkest side of the human condition. The song will witness the manifestation of an ’entity’. Consciousness survives through constant manipulation only to propagate pessimism and hopelessness. Our entity observes, consumes and evolves, bearing witness to human existence, mimicking our presence in colossal form."



