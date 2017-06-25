chargement...

Igorrr
 Igorrr - Savage Sinusoid (C)
Par jeff48		   
Crypt Of Kerberos
 Crypt Of Kerberos - World O... (C)
Par MoM		   
Afflicted
 Afflicted - Prodigal Sun (C)
Par MoM		   
Bethzaida
 Bethzaida - LXXVIII (C)
Par dantefever		   
Les news du 23 Juin 2017
 Les news du 23 Juin 2017 - ... (N)
Par gulo gulo		   
Seth
 Seth - The Howling Spirit (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Première fois
 Première fois - (D)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Exocrine
 Exocrine - Ascension (C)
Par human		   
La forêt, plus forte que l'enfer !!!
 La forêt, plus forte que l'... (D)
Par Fabulon		   
Emyn Muil
 Emyn Muil - Elenion Ancalima (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Desultory
 Desultory - Through Aching ... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Time Lurker
 Time Lurker - Time Lurker (C)
Par northstar		   
Grand Lord High Master
 Grand Lord High Master - Gr... (C)
Par MoM		   
Hundredth
 Hundredth - Rare (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Table ronde youtubeurs metal, Part 2 (2Guys1TV / Enjoy the Noise / Max Yme / Eniok / Sakrifiss)
 Table ronde youtubeurs meta... (D)
Par tasserholf		   
Les news du 21 Juin 2017
 Les news du 21 Juin 2017 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   

News »

Les news du 25 Juin 2017

News
Les news du 25 Juin 2017 Aborted - Converge - TesseracT - Kafirun
»
(Lien direct)
ABORTED (Brutal death) vient de mettre en ligne le morceau 'Fallacious Crescendo' tiré de son nouvel EP Bathos qui sortira le 7 juillet au format digital via Century Media.

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
On rappelle que CONVERGE (Hardcore Chaotique) sera à Paris le vendredi 25 août 2017 au Trabendo avec Havok, Gorguts et Revocation en 1ères parties.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TESSERACT (Metal Progressif) vient de dévoiler un nouveau morceau via un clip vidéo disponible ci-dessous. Il s'agit du titre "Smile".

Daniel Tompkins a écrit : "Lyrically ‘Smile’ carries a strong and forward sense of irony as we explore and darkest side of the human condition. The song will witness the manifestation of an ’entity’. Consciousness survives through constant manipulation only to propagate pessimism and hopelessness. Our entity observes, consumes and evolves, bearing witness to human existence, mimicking our presence in colossal form."


»
(Lien direct)
Les Canadiens de KAFIRUN (Black Metal) proposent de découvrir ci-dessous l'intégralité de leur nouvel album intitulé Eschaton. Celui-ci sortira le 26 juin sur Séance Records.

01. Lord Of Blessed Murder
02. Eschaton
03. Omega Serpent
04. Divine Providence
05. Prophetic Death Trance
06. Ephemerality Of The Flesh
07. Omnipresence

 Les news du
25 Juin 2017
25 Juin 2017
Fall Of Summer 2017

Higher Power
 Higher Power
Soul Structure
2017 - Flatspot Records		   

Aborted
 Aborted
Brutal death - Belgique		   
Converge
 Converge
Hardcore Chaotique - Etats-Unis		   
TesseracT
 TesseracT
Metal Progressif - Royaume-Uni		   
