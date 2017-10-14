NEPHREN-KA (Brutal Death) (Brutal Death Metal - France) a sorti hier son nouvel et second album La Grande Guerre de l’Epice à retrouver chez le label français Dolorem Records. Pour sa sortie, l’album est d’ores et déjà disponible en streaming intégral à cette adresse. L’œuvre a été mixée et masterisée au Vamacara Studio (Otargos, Bliss Of Flesh, Red Dawn...). L’artwork a été réalisé une nouvelle fois par Stan W Decker. Tracklist :
1- Watch and Learn
2- Plan to Master the Universe
3- The Demise of Ix
4- Proditoris Gloriosa Finis
5- Idar Fen Adijica
6- New Melange for the Real God
7- The Great Spice War
8- Fenring’s Test
9- From High Hopes to Failure Complete
10- Mirror Mirror (Bonus track : Candlemass cover)
WO FAT (Stoner) sort aujourd'hui un album live : Live Juju : Freak Valley and Beyond. Il propose des extraits de leurs sets au festival Allemand Freak Valley en 2014 et au Double Wide de Dallas, en 2016.
Vous pouvez l'écouter et l'acheter sur la page Bandcamp du trio texan :
