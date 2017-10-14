»

(Lien direct) NEPHREN-KA (Brutal Death) (Brutal Death Metal - France) a sorti hier son nouvel et second album La Grande Guerre de l’Epice à retrouver chez le label français Dolorem Records. Pour sa sortie, l’album est d’ores et déjà disponible en streaming intégral à cette adresse. L’œuvre a été mixée et masterisée au Vamacara Studio (Otargos, Bliss Of Flesh, Red Dawn...). L’artwork a été réalisé une nouvelle fois par Stan W Decker. Tracklist :



1- Watch and Learn

2- Plan to Master the Universe

3- The Demise of Ix

4- Proditoris Gloriosa Finis

5- Idar Fen Adijica

6- New Melange for the Real God

7- The Great Spice War

8- Fenring’s Test

9- From High Hopes to Failure Complete

10- Mirror Mirror (Bonus track : Candlemass cover)