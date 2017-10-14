chargement...

Dark Habits
 Dark Habits - Cave Painting... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Ritual Knife
 Ritual Knife - Hate Invocation (C)
Par TarGhost		   
Testament
 Testament - Practice What Y... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Dødheimsgard (DHG)
 Dødheimsgard (DHG) - 666 In... (C)
Par Lyderic		   
Tomb Mold
 Tomb Mold - Primordial Mali... (C)
Par Krokodil		   
Primordial
 Primordial - To The Nameles... (C)
Par Mera		   
Arkhon Infaustus
 Arkhon Infaustus - Passing ... (C)
Par dantefever		   
Cold Insight
 Cold Insight - Further Nowhere (C)
Par rivax		   
Les news du 12 Octobre 2017
 Les news du 12 Octobre 2017... (N)
Par Fabulon		   
Soundgarden
 Soundgarden - Badmotorfinger (C)
Par Batu		   
Der Weg einer Freiheit + Regarde Les Hommes Tomber
 Der Weg einer Freiheit + Re... (R)
Par AtomicSchnitzel		   
Dragged Into Sunlight
 Dragged Into Sunlight - Hat... (C)
Par Kasteel		   
Cradle Of Filth
 Cradle Of Filth - Cryptoria... (C)
Par FleshOvSatan		   

Les news du 14 Octobre 2017

News
Les news du 14 Octobre 2017 Nephren-Ka - Centripetal Force - Cruentator - Wo Fat
NEPHREN-KA (Brutal Death) (Brutal Death Metal - France) a sorti hier son nouvel et second album La Grande Guerre de l’Epice à retrouver chez le label français Dolorem Records. Pour sa sortie, l’album est d’ores et déjà disponible en streaming intégral à cette adresse. L’œuvre a été mixée et masterisée au Vamacara Studio (Otargos, Bliss Of Flesh, Red Dawn...). L’artwork a été réalisé une nouvelle fois par Stan W Decker. Tracklist :

1- Watch and Learn
2- Plan to Master the Universe
3- The Demise of Ix
4- Proditoris Gloriosa Finis
5- Idar Fen Adijica
6- New Melange for the Real God
7- The Great Spice War
8- Fenring’s Test
9- From High Hopes to Failure Complete
10- Mirror Mirror (Bonus track : Candlemass cover)		 Les news du

CENTRIPETAL FORCE (Technical Thrash) a signé sur Xtreem Music pour la sortie d'un 1er EP intitulé Eidetic avant la fin de l'année.		 Les news du

CRUENTATOR (Thrash) vient de mettre en ligne un extrait de son 1er full-length Ain' War Hell? à paraître le 10 janvier chez Xtreem Music. Il s'agit de "Merciless Extermination". Tracklist:

1. Evil is Prowling Around
2. Tyrants of the Wasteland
3. Barbaric Assault
4. Merciless Extermination
5. The Nightstalker
6. Marching Into a Minefield
7. The Shining Hate
8. Cluster Terror

 Les news du

WO FAT (Stoner) sort aujourd'hui un album live : Live Juju : Freak Valley and Beyond. Il propose des extraits de leurs sets au festival Allemand Freak Valley en 2014 et au Double Wide de Dallas, en 2016.

Vous pouvez l'écouter et l'acheter sur la page Bandcamp du trio texan :

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + rivax
14 Octobre 2017
Season of Mist recrute

