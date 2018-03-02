chargement...

Aorlhac
 Aorlhac - L’Esprit Des Vents (C)
Par Dark Nico		   
Les news du 2 Mars 2018
 Les news du 2 Mars 2018 - N... (N)
Par Sulphur		   
Besatt
 Besatt - Anticross (C)
Par seb niggurath		   
Urarv
 Urarv - Aurum (C)
Par seb niggurath		   
Les news du 1 Mars 2018
 Les news du 1 Mars 2018 - R... (N)
Par AxGxB		   
Tentation
 Tentation - Tentation (EP) (C)
Par Fabulon		   
Dirty Shirt
 Dirty Shirt - FolkCore DeTo... (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Chaos Echoes
 Chaos Echoes - Mouvement (C)
Par BBB		   
Life Of Agony
 Life Of Agony - River Runs Red (C)
Par BBB		   
Terrorizer
 Terrorizer - World Downfall (C)
Par hurgh		   
Razor
 Razor - Violent Restitution (C)
Par hurgh		   
Les news du 28 Février 2018
 Les news du 28 Février 2018... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 2 Mars 2018

News
Les news du 2 Mars 2018 Nightmarer - Thrashocore - Cryptic Grave - Judas Priest - At The Gates - Slaughterday
En exclusivité française sur Thrashocore, découvrez le double morceau "Death/Swansong", titres issus du premier album Cacophony of Terror de NIGHTMARER (Death Technique) prévu pour le 23 mars via Season Of Mist.

http://www.facebook.com/nightmarercult
http://www.facebook.com/seasonofmistofficial
http://smarturl.it/NightmarerShop

Les news du

[ANNONCE] Vous en conviendrez, notre nouveau logo a de la gueule ! Pas de mal de « choses » vont être faites sur le site de THRASHOCORE d'ici quelque temps.

On en a également profité pour refaire tout notre Shop et merch*.

On s'en est donné à cœur joie !

* Nous ne touchons pas un centime sur les ventes.

CRYPTIC GRAVE (Death Metal) a mis en ligne l'intégralité de son EP éponyme paru le 10 février dernier via Great Dane Records. Il s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du

JUDAS PRIEST (Heavy Metal) a mis en ligne un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Firepower qui sortira le 9 mars via Sony Music. "Never The Heroes" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

AT THE GATES (Death Mélodique) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album To Drink From The Night Itself qui sortira le 18 mai via Century Media. L’ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Der Widerstand
2. To Drink From The Night Itself
3. A Stare Bound In Stone
4. Palace Of Lepers
5. Daggers Of Black Haze
6. The Chasm
7. In Nameless Sleep
8. The Colours Of The Beast
9. A Labyrinth Of Tombs
10. Seas Of Starvation
11. In Death They Shall Burn
12. The Mirror Black

 Les news du

SLAUGHTERDAY (Death Metal) sera de retour le 25 mai avec un nouvel EP intitulé Abattoir qui sortira via F.D.A. Records. En attendant du son le tracklisting se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Abattoir
2.Wasteland Of Demise
3.Victim Of The Insane (TROUBLE cover)
4.Phantasmal Death
5.Cursed By The Dead
6. Grails Mysteries (AMORPHIS cover)		 Les news du
Thrasho Mitch + Jean-Clint
2 Mars 2018
Dusk of Delusion

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Sulphur citer
Sulphur
02/03/2018 15:33
Blinded by Fear -2.0
N4pht4 citer
N4pht4
02/03/2018 14:56
At the gates mou du gland, auto-pompage, aucune inspiration avec des élements "modernes"... Beuark

At The Gates
 At The Gates
Death Mélodique - 1990 - Suède		   
Cryptic Grave
 Cryptic Grave
2015 - France		   
Judas Priest
 Judas Priest
Heavy Metal - 1970 - Royaume-Uni		   
Slaughterday
 Slaughterday
2010 - Allemagne		   
