En exclusivité française sur Thrashocore, découvrez le double morceau "Death/Swansong", titres issus du premier album Cacophony of Terror de NIGHTMARER (Death Technique) prévu pour le 23 mars via Season Of Mist.
AT THE GATES (Death Mélodique) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album To Drink From The Night Itself qui sortira le 18 mai via Century Media. L’ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Der Widerstand
2. To Drink From The Night Itself
3. A Stare Bound In Stone
4. Palace Of Lepers
5. Daggers Of Black Haze
6. The Chasm
7. In Nameless Sleep
8. The Colours Of The Beast
9. A Labyrinth Of Tombs
10. Seas Of Starvation
11. In Death They Shall Burn
12. The Mirror Black
