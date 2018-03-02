»

(Lien direct) AT THE GATES (Death Mélodique) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album To Drink From The Night Itself qui sortira le 18 mai via Century Media. L’ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. Der Widerstand

2. To Drink From The Night Itself

3. A Stare Bound In Stone

4. Palace Of Lepers

5. Daggers Of Black Haze

6. The Chasm

7. In Nameless Sleep

8. The Colours Of The Beast

9. A Labyrinth Of Tombs

10. Seas Of Starvation

11. In Death They Shall Burn

12. The Mirror Black



