News » Les news du 21 Mai 2018 News Les news du 21 Mai 2018 Clutch » (Lien direct) CLUTCH (Stoner) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Book of Bad Decisions qui sortira le 8 septembre via Weathermaker Music. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. Gimme the Keys

2. Spirit of ’76

3. Book of Bad Decisions

4. In Walks Barbarella

5. How to Shake Hands

6. Vision Quest

7. Weird Times

8. Emily Dickinson

9. A Good Fire

10. Ghoul Wrangler

11. Sonic Counselor

12. HB Is in Control

13. Hot Bottom Feeder

14. Paper & Strife

15. Lorelei





VOIR AUSSI Les news du 20 Mai 2018

Cult Of Occult - Sphæra

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE