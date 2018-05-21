chargement...

News »

Les news du 21 Mai 2018

News
Les news du 21 Mai 2018 Clutch
»
(Lien direct)
CLUTCH (Stoner) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Book of Bad Decisions qui sortira le 8 septembre via Weathermaker Music. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Gimme the Keys
2. Spirit of ’76
3. Book of Bad Decisions
4. In Walks Barbarella
5. How to Shake Hands
6. Vision Quest
7. Weird Times
8. Emily Dickinson
9. A Good Fire
10. Ghoul Wrangler
11. Sonic Counselor
12. HB Is in Control
13. Hot Bottom Feeder
14. Paper & Strife
15. Lorelei

Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint
21 Mai 2018

