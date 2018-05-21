CLUTCH (Stoner) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Book of Bad Decisions qui sortira le 8 septembre via Weathermaker Music. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Gimme the Keys
2. Spirit of ’76
3. Book of Bad Decisions
4. In Walks Barbarella
5. How to Shake Hands
6. Vision Quest
7. Weird Times
8. Emily Dickinson
9. A Good Fire
10. Ghoul Wrangler
11. Sonic Counselor
12. HB Is in Control
13. Hot Bottom Feeder
14. Paper & Strife
15. Lorelei
