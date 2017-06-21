»

(Lien direct) DEAD CROSS (Punk/Hardcore), super groupe réunissant Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies, Misfits), Mike Patton (Faith No More, Tomahawk), Justin Pearson (The Locust, Retox) et Michael Crain (Retox, Festival Of Dead Deer), sortira son premier album éponyme le 4 août prochain via Ipecac Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Seizure And Desist". Voici le tracklisting :



01. Seizure And Desist

02. Idiopathic

03. Obedience School

04. Shillelagh

05. Bela Lugosi's Dead

06. Divine Faith

07. Grave Slave

08. The Future Has Been Cancelled

09. Gag Reflex

10. Church Of The Motherfuckers



