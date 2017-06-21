Concours CONVERGE (Hardcore Chaotique): c'est terminé, les gagnants ont été prévenus par e-mail. On rappelle que les Américains seront à Paris le vendredi 25 août 2017 au Trabendo avec Havok, Gorguts et Revocation en 1ères parties.
ZAKK SABBATH (Heavy Metal) est un tribute band à BLACK SABBATH réunissant Zakk Wylde à la gratte, Blasko à la basse (ex ROB ZOMBIE, actuellement bassiste de Ozzy Osbourne) et Joey Castillo (ex QOTSA, ex Danzig) à la batterie. Le trio vient de publier Live In Detroit, EP 3 titres paru chez Southern Lords le 16 juin 2017.
La galette, uniquement disponible en vinyle, propose trois titres captés en live : "War Pigs" (extrait), "Supernaut" et "Fairies wear boots".
DEAD CROSS (Punk/Hardcore), super groupe réunissant Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer, Suicidal Tendencies, Misfits), Mike Patton (Faith No More, Tomahawk), Justin Pearson (The Locust, Retox) et Michael Crain (Retox, Festival Of Dead Deer), sortira son premier album éponyme le 4 août prochain via Ipecac Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Seizure And Desist". Voici le tracklisting :
01. Seizure And Desist
02. Idiopathic
03. Obedience School
04. Shillelagh
05. Bela Lugosi's Dead
06. Divine Faith
07. Grave Slave
08. The Future Has Been Cancelled
09. Gag Reflex
10. Church Of The Motherfuckers
HELVETESTROMB (Black Metal) vient de signer sur Wormholedeath Records pour la sortie prochaine de son premier album intitulé Demonic Excrements Cursed With Life. Découvrez ci-dessous un long trailer ainsi que le tracklisting :
01. Tempesta Di Merda (A Legion Of Jesus Christs)
02. Restless Satan
03. Skitberget
04. Holy Christian Airstrike
05. The Demon Bell
06. Kloakerna Under Hel
07. Bog Of Eternal Stench
08. Warmongo
09. Tormentive Retribution
10. Sifting Excrements (Through The Teeth)
11. Morningstar:Whore crusher
DECAPITATED (Metal extrême moderne) a récemment dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son prochain album via le clip de "Earth Scar". Anticult sortira le 7 juillet sur Metal Blade Records. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Impulse
02. Deathvaluation
03. Kill The Cult
04. One-Eyed Nation
05. Anger Line
06. Earth Scar
07. Never
08. Amen
Les Islandais de BENEATH (Brutal Death) sortiront leur troisième album intitulé Ephemeris le 18 août prochain via Unique Leader Records. Un premier extrait est disponible ci-dessous avec le titre "Constellational Transformation". Voici également le tracklisting :
01. Constellational Transformation
02. Eyecatcher
03. Ephemeris
04. Alignments
05. Guillotine
06. Cities Of The Outer Reaches
07. Medium Obscurum
08. Amorphous Globe
09. Multiangular
Le premier EP des Espagnols de PROSCRITO (Death/Doom) intitulé El Calvario et sorti en début d'année sous forme digitale, va être réédité le 18 août par Iron Boenhead Productions au format CD et vinyle. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "Anuda La Soga".
01. Via Crucis
02. Anuda La Soga
03. Ceremonia De Los Penitentes
04. En El Calvario
05. Puteado
Les Finlandais de URN (Black/Thrash) sortiront leur nouvel album intitulé The Burning le 28 juillet sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Celestial Light". Voici le tracklisting :
01. Intro - Resurrection
02. Celestial Light
03. Hail The King
04. Morbid Black Sorrow
05. Sons Of The Northern Star (Soundcloud)
06. Nocturnal Demons
07. Wolves Of Radiation
08. All Will End In Fire
09. Falling Paradise
10. The Burning
ABNORMAL INHUMANE (Brutal Death Metal) va rééditer cet son premier album intitulé Disgusting Cruelty Of Homicide. Celui-ci sera disponible via le label Swallow Vomit Productions dans une version remixée et remasterisée avec en prime un nouvel artwork et quelques titres bonus. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Intro
02. Defiance Of Species
03. Murder
04. Repulsive Disease
05. Vehement Banishment
06. Creation Of Abysmal Authority
07. Carnal Pleasure Of Abnormal Derangement
08. Insolent Compulation
09. Supremacy Decay And Dominance Impurity
10. Humanization Mechanized
11. Final Chapter Of Inhumanity (Instrumental)
12. Into Criminal Frenzy (Promo 2014)
13. Cosmogonic Derangement (Promo 2014)
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
21/06/2017 08:49