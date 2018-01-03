»

(Lien direct) MUMAKIL (Grindcore) vient d'annoncer la fin de ses activités via le communiqué suivant :



Hello there. Wish we could start the year with better news but unfortunately it is time to announce that the beast is no more. MUMAKIL IS DEAD. Let’s just say that the momentum is long gone. We have all moved on to new horizons. Thank you for showing up over all those years, thank you for the support, the headbangs and of course the hangovers! You are family. Grind on.