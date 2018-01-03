[ANNONCE] Vous en conviendrez, notre nouveau logo a de la gueule !
Pas de mal de « choses » vont être faites sur le site de THRASHOCORE d'ici quelque temps. On en a également profité pour refaire tout notre Shop et merch*. On s'en est donné à cœur joie !
PANOPTICON (Atmospheric Black/Folk Metal) ne chôme pas et reviendra en mars avec un nouvel album The Scars of Man on the Once Nameless Wilderness I and II qui sortira via Nordvis Production. Plus d’infos prochainement …
MUMAKIL (Grindcore) vient d'annoncer la fin de ses activités via le communiqué suivant :
Hello there. Wish we could start the year with better news but unfortunately it is time to announce that the beast is no more. MUMAKIL IS DEAD. Let’s just say that the momentum is long gone. We have all moved on to new horizons. Thank you for showing up over all those years, thank you for the support, the headbangs and of course the hangovers! You are family. Grind on.
Démarrant la nouvelle année en fanfare, THE SHEEP DESTROYER CREW (Black / Death) vient de mettre en ligne une lyrics vidéo d'un nouvel extrait de son debut album Endless Fire. La chanson s'appelle "The Black Thunderstorm" et ça ramone les esgourdes.
