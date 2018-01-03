chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
82 visiteurs ::   » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Cemetery Urn
 Cemetery Urn - Cemetery Urn (C)
Par Sim		   
Black Sabbath
 Black Sabbath - Never Say Die (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Black Sabbath
 Black Sabbath - Vol 4 (C)
Par rivax		   
Slumber
 Slumber - Fallout (C)
Par MoM		   
Anakim
 Anakim - Monuments To Depar... (C)
Par MoM		   
Les news du 2 Janvier 2018
 Les news du 2 Janvier 2018 ... (N)
Par Fabulon		   
Aosoth
 Aosoth - V: The Inside Scri... (C)
Par Ikea		   
Sakrif'or 2017 / Black Metal Awards
 Sakrif'or 2017 / Black Meta... (D)
Par DEMONIKA		   
Exodus
 Exodus - Tempo Of The Damned (C)
Par hurgh		   
Morbid Angel
 Morbid Angel - Illud Divinu... (C)
Par hurgh		   
Les sorties de 2017
 Les sorties de 2017 - Vos a... (S)
Par Sulphur		   
Les classiques de Sakrifiss / Le Bilan !
 Les classiques de Sakrifiss... (D)
Par Dark Nico		   
Nortt
 Nortt - Endeligt (C)
Par Dise Nore		   
Demolition Hammer
 Demolition Hammer - Epidemi... (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Virulent Depravity
 Virulent Depravity - Fruit ... (C)
Par MoM		   

News »

Les news du 3 Janvier 2018

News
Les news du 3 Janvier 2018 Thrashocore - Panopticon - Totalselfhatred - Sinistro - Mumakil - The Sheep Destroyer Crew
»
(Lien direct)
[ANNONCE] Vous en conviendrez, notre nouveau logo a de la gueule !
Pas de mal de « choses » vont être faites sur le site de THRASHOCORE d'ici quelque temps. On en a également profité pour refaire tout notre Shop et merch*. On s'en est donné à cœur joie !

* Nous ne touchons pas un centime sur les ventes.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PANOPTICON (Atmospheric Black/Folk Metal) ne chôme pas et reviendra en mars avec un nouvel album The Scars of Man on the Once Nameless Wilderness I and II qui sortira via Nordvis Production. Plus d’infos prochainement …		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TOTALSELFHATRED (Depressive Black Metal) sortira son nouvel album Solitude le 27 avril via Osmose Productions. En attendant du son, le tracklisting est déjà disponible :

1. Solitude MMXIII
2. Cold Numbness
3. Hollow
4. Black Infinity
5. Nyctophilia		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SINISTRO (Doom / Rock) vient de dévoiler l'intégralité de son nouvel album Sangue Cássia qui sortira ce vendredi via Season Of Mist. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MUMAKIL (Grindcore) vient d'annoncer la fin de ses activités via le communiqué suivant :

Hello there. Wish we could start the year with better news but unfortunately it is time to announce that the beast is no more. MUMAKIL IS DEAD. Let’s just say that the momentum is long gone. We have all moved on to new horizons. Thank you for showing up over all those years, thank you for the support, the headbangs and of course the hangovers! You are family. Grind on.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Démarrant la nouvelle année en fanfare, THE SHEEP DESTROYER CREW (Black / Death) vient de mettre en ligne une lyrics vidéo d'un nouvel extrait de son debut album Endless Fire. La chanson s'appelle "The Black Thunderstorm" et ça ramone les esgourdes.

Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + rivax
3 Janvier 2018

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Black Sabbath
 Black Sabbath
Never Say Die
1978 - Warner Bros. / Vertigo		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Mumakil
 Mumakil
Grindcore - 2004 - Suisse		   
Panopticon
 Panopticon
Atmospheric Black/Folk Metal - 2007 - Etats-Unis		   
Sinistro
 Sinistro
Doom / Rock - 2011 - Portugal		   
The Sheep Destroyer Crew
 The Sheep Destroyer Crew
2016 - Canada		   
Totalselfhatred
 Totalselfhatred
Depressive Black Metal - 2005 - Finlande		   
Black Sabbath
Never Say Die
Lire la chronique
Cemetery Urn
Cemetery Urn
Lire la chronique
Anakim
Monuments To Departed Worlds
Lire la chronique
Eternal Torment
Blind To Reality (EP)
Lire la chronique
Anaboth
Ścierwo o bruk
Lire la chronique
Deserter
Coils of the Lesser Serpent
Lire la chronique
Les classiques de Sakrifiss / Le Bilan !
Lire le dossier
Aosoth
V: The Inside Scriptures
Lire la chronique
H2SO4
British Bangla Testament (EP)
Lire la chronique
Hellish
Grimoire
Lire la chronique
Nortt
Endeligt
Lire la chronique
Virulent Depravity
Fruit of the Poisoned Tree
Lire la chronique
Sakrif'or 2017 / Black Metal Awards
Lire le podcast
Backtrack
Bad To My World
Lire la chronique
Lvx Hæresis
Descensŭs Spīrĭtŭs
Lire la chronique
Bathsheba
Servus
Lire la chronique
Almanac
Kingslayer
Lire la chronique
Bergrizen
Der unsterbliche Geist
Lire la chronique
Black Sabbath
Vol 4
Lire la chronique
Disma
The Graveless Remain (EP)
Lire la chronique
Hooded Priest
The Hour Be None
Lire la chronique
Sinmara
Within The Weaves Of Infini...
Lire la chronique
Son In Curse
Trivnviratvm
Lire la chronique
Azziard
Metempsychose
Lire la chronique
Kabexnuv
Dzyan
Lire la chronique
Bad Butler
Not Bad At All
Lire la chronique
Stretch Heart
Stretch Heart (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Diabolical Messiah
Demonic Weapons Against The...
Lire la chronique
Malokarpatan
Nordkarpatenland
Lire la chronique
Trono Além Morte
O Olhar Atento da Escuridão
Lire la chronique