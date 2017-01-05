chargement...

LES SORTIES COMMENTAIRES
Pyaemia
 Pyaemia - Cerebral Cereal (C)
Par Ander		   
Les sorties de 2016
 Les sorties de 2016 - Vos a... (S)
Par tasserholf		   
Church Of Disgust
 Church Of Disgust - Venerat... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Krallice
 Krallice - Prelapsarian (C)
Par Ikea		   
Darkthrone
 Darkthrone - Arctic Thunder (C)
Par Ichabold		   
Spite Extreme Wing
 Spite Extreme Wing - Vltra (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Dead Congregation
 Dead Congregation - Graves ... (C)
Par cmtex		   
Les news du 5 Janvier 2017
 Les news du 5 Janvier 2017 ... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Ustalost
 Ustalost - The Spoor of Vipers (C)
Par Ber Val		   
Unmerciful
 Unmerciful - Ravenous Impulse (C)
Par Keyser		   
Harley Flanagan
 Harley Flanagan - Cro-Mags (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Tardigrada
 Tardigrada - Emotionale Ödnis (C)
Par Dysthymie		   
High On Fire
 High On Fire - Luminiferous (C)
Par gregwar		   
Les news du 1 Janvier 2017
 Les news du 1 Janvier 2017 ... (N)
Par LANGOUSTE		   

Les news du 5 Janvier 2017

News
Les news du 5 Janvier 2017
WINDSWEPT (Black Metal), nouveau projet de Roman Sayenko, sortira son premier album - intitulé The Great Cold Steppe - le 31 mars via Season of Mist. Un extrait a été mis en ligne sur Youtube, il s'agit du titre "Blinding and Bottomless Abyss Is Howling". Les précommandes sont ouvertes à cette adresse.

MYTHRA (Heavy Metal) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Still Burning le 28 avril prochain via High Roller Records.		 Les news du

SAMSKARAS (Death Technique, Québec) sortira son nouvel EP Asunder le 20 janvier. Un 1er extrait, "Solar", est en ligne sur Youtube.


Les Portugais de PESTIFER sortiront le 14 février leur premier album. Celui-ci aura pour titre Execration Diatribes et sera disponible via Lavadome Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Mars Exult".

01. March Of The Dead Orchestra
02. Mars Exult
03. Brutal Eruption Of Chaos
04. Dark Dimensions
05. Enslavement Of God
06. Awaken By Death
07. Nothing Remains
08. Riding The Storms Of Hate MMXVI
09. Confront Death

Le nouvel album de LIFE OF AGONY (Metal) aura pour titre A Place Where There's No More Pain et sortira le 28 avril via Napalm Records.

Alan Robert a écrit : We're in the final stages of mixing the album with our producer and then we head into mastering sessions with Ted Jensen (Alice in Chains, Machine Head, Deftones) at Sterling Sound, NYC. This record is a monster and we're so psyched to finally share it come April. It's got such an energy to it. Raging guitar riffs, heartfelt lyrics and killer grooves. We definitely turned things up a few notches in 2017 and it feels great. And I gotta say, we've never been so focused as a band. Before we even wrote the first note, we all knew what kind of record we wanted to make. You can hear that drive and intensity in the tracks and you can feel the momentum building. 		Les news du

NIDINGR (Black / Death) sortira son nouvel album intitulé The High Heat Licks Against Heaven le 17 février prochain via Indie Recordings. Retrouvez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Ash Ygdrassil" sur lequel vient participer Estrella Grasa et Garm d'Ulver. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Hangagud
02. Surtr
03. The Ballad Of Hamther
04. On Dead Body Shore
05. Gleipnir
06. Sol Taker
07. Ash Yggdrasil
08. Heimdalargaldr
09. Valkyries Assemble
10. Naglfar is Loosed

WINTERSUN (Melo Epic Power Metal) sera de retour cette année avec un nouvel album. Le groupe l'a effectivement annoncé hier via sa page Facebook avec le message suivant :

WINTERSUN a écrit : WHAT IS "IT"

It's 2017 folks and it's going to be a great year! Time for some big Wintersun news? Yes it is!

When we said that "IT IS DONE", we did not mean TIME II, but we meant a NEW ALBUM for sure! TIME II won´t be the next Wintersun album, because of reasons you already know from past updates and interviews.

So what is IT? IT is a NEW ALBUM and it is 100% done! And no, that's not the name of the album. This album will be something new and different, but equally great or perhaps even better in some ways. Over 53 minutes of solid Wintersun material (with no intro tracks) and with a killer concept!

This album will be THE 3rd FULL LENGHT Wintersun album. We will release the name of it soon and other details like track list etc. We're gonna start putting the pieces of the puzzle together for you guys how it's going to be released and what will happen... It will be a whole new experience to enjoy a Wintersun album! It will all make sense to you very soon!

And this album is not the only thing we've done, not by a long shot! In fact your minds will be blown soon! That is a guarantee. So click the notifications ON in our Wintersun Page, if you don't want to miss out on the new Wintersun album! (Because of Facebook algorithm reach limit). THANKS GUYS!

Le premier album des Français de AU CHAMP DES MORTS (Black Metal) intitulé Dans La Joie sortira le 27 janvier sur Debemur Morti Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le title track. Voici également le tracklisting :

01. Nos Décombres
02. Après Le Carnage
03. Le Sang, La Mort, La Chute
04. Contempler L'Abîme
05. Dans La Joie
06. L'Etoile Du Matin
07. La Fin Du Monde

Le label Martyrdoom Productions, mené par Anastasis de Dead Congregation, sortira ce 25 janvier la réédition de l'unique album des Américains d'INFESTER (Death Metal) intitulé To The Depths, In Degradation. Celui-ci sera pour l'occasion remixé par Dan Lowndes de Cruciamentum. La version vinyle arrivera quant à elle le 10 avril prochain.

01. To The Depths (In Degradation)
02. Chamber Of Reunion
03. Braded Into Palsy
04. Epicurean Entrails
05. A Viscidy Slippery Secretion
06. A Higher Art Of Immutable Beauty
07. Clouding Of Consciousness
08. Excoriation Killz The Bliss
09. Mephetic Exhumation
10. Outro		 Les news du
5 Janvier 2017
5 Janvier 2017
Season of Mist recrute

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Keyser citer
Keyser
05/01/2017 10:20
Bonne nouvelle que la réédition du Infester (même si je l'ai déjà Cool). Un putain de truc sombre, dégueulasse et dérangé. Un peu bancal par moment mais authentique. Pour ceux qui voudraient connaître les racines de Ritual Chamber.

http://www.thrashocore.com/chroniques/chronique/2890-infester-to-the-depths-in-degradation-1994-chronique.html

