(Lien direct) URSINNE (Death Metal avec Dave Ingram et Jonny Pettersson) a mis en ligne le titre "Devil May Care" tiré de sa 1ère sortie Swim With The Leviathan qui verra le jour le 20 août via Transcending Obscurity Records. Tracklist:



1. Devil May Care

2. I, Serpentine

3. Bullet Bitten (Written for, and dedicated to, the legendary Lemmy Kilmister)

4. The Chimes of Midnight

5. Crazy Horses (THE OSMONDS Cover ft. Count MoriVond from Danse dE Sade)

6. Talons

7. Underworld

8. Turning Japanese (THE VAPORS Cover also ft. Jonny Pettersson on vocals)

9. Hollow Hearse

10. Something Wicked This Way Comes (With acknowledgement to the great Bard of Avon, William Shakespeare.)

11. Monsters in the Parasol (Bonus Track ft. Kam Lee - QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Cover)

12. Spellbound (Bonus Track - SIOUXSIE AND THE BANSHEES Cover)



