URSINNE (Death Metal avec Dave Ingram et Jonny Pettersson) a mis en ligne le titre "Devil May Care" tiré de sa 1ère sortie Swim With The Leviathan qui verra le jour le 20 août via Transcending Obscurity Records. Tracklist:
1. Devil May Care
2. I, Serpentine
3. Bullet Bitten (Written for, and dedicated to, the legendary Lemmy Kilmister)
4. The Chimes of Midnight
5. Crazy Horses (THE OSMONDS Cover ft. Count MoriVond from Danse dE Sade)
6. Talons
7. Underworld
8. Turning Japanese (THE VAPORS Cover also ft. Jonny Pettersson on vocals)
9. Hollow Hearse
10. Something Wicked This Way Comes (With acknowledgement to the great Bard of Avon, William Shakespeare.)
11. Monsters in the Parasol (Bonus Track ft. Kam Lee - QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Cover)
12. Spellbound (Bonus Track - SIOUXSIE AND THE BANSHEES Cover)
EL CAMINO (Black/Thrash/Heavy/Doom Metal) sortira son nouveau disque Cursed Congregation le 2 juin sur To The Death / Night Tripper Records. Du son sur Bandcamp. Les détails:
01. Into the Dark
02. Intent of Man's Heart
03. Cursed Congregation
04. Penance Upon the Pyre
05. Häxkraft I - Domens Hand
06. Crooked Wand
07. Häxkraft II - Elin
08. Vengeance
09. Stars and Silence
10. Ordeal of Faith
11. Häxkraft III - Vags Ande
DRUG HONKEY (Industrial Atmospheric Doom/Death Metal) vient de publier une vidéo pour le titre "Pool Of Failure" issu de son dernier opus Cloak of Skies sorti le 5 mai chez Transcending Obscurity Records.
PIG'S BLOOD (Death Metal) a signé sur Godz Ov War Productions pour la sortie fin juin d'un 1er full-length. Tracklist:
01.Misanthrope Absolute
02.Iron Justice
03.Taste the Fucking Poison
04.Torches of War and Retribution
05.Rats (This World is a Sewer)
06.Death March Insanity
07.The Age of Endless War
08.First Step in Making Things Right
09.Deniers of the Root
10.There Will Be No Law
PAGANIZER (Death Metal) a mis en ligne le titre "The Buried Undead" qui figurera sur son nouveau full-length Land of Weeping Souls à paraître le 5 août via Transcending Obscurity Records. Tracklist:
1. Your Suffering Will Be Legendary
2. Dehumanized
3. Forlorn Dreams
4. Land of Weeping Souls
5. The Insanity Never Stops
6. Selfdestructor
7. Death Addicts Posthumous
8. The Buried Undead
9. Soulless Feeding Machine
10. Prey To Death
DEPHOSPHORUS (Astrogrind) sortira son nouvel album Impossible Orbits le 15 juin via Selfmadegod Records. Tracklist:
1.Above The Threshold 03:18
2.Micro-Aeons Of Torment 03:07
3.Rational Reappraisal 02:58
4.Αστερόσκονη (Asteroskoni) 02:39
5.Impossible Orbits 01:29
6.Imagination Is Future History 02:55
7.The Light Of Ancient Mistakes 02:59
8.Suspended In A Void Universe 01:46
9.Blessed In A Hail 02:53
C'est le 23 juin sur Metal Blade que sortira le nouvel album des Américains de GOATWHORE (Black/Thrash) intitulé Vengeful Ascension. Découvrez à ce titre la lyric video de "Chaos Arcane". Voici également le tracklisting :
01. Forsaken
02. Under The Flesh, Into The Soul
03. Vengeful Ascension (Soundcloud)
04. Chaos Arcane
05. Where The Sun Is Silent
06. Drowned In Grim Rebirth
07. Abandon Indoctrination
08. Mankind Will Have No Mercy
09. Decayed Omen Reborn
10. Those Who Denied God's Will
