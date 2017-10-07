chargement...

Les news du 7 Octobre 2017

News
Les news du 7 Octobre 2017 Tarja - Samael - Necromante - Narcotic Wasteland - Meyhnach - Enslaved - Akercocke - Haemorrhage - Savage Messiah - Caïnan Dawn - Heresiarch - Spectral Voice - Iron Slaught - Tentation
TARJA (Metal Symphonique Pompeux) vient de dévoiler un premier extrait de son album de chants de noël intitulé From Spirits And Ghosts (Score For A Dark Christmas) qui sortira le 17 novembre prochain via Ear Music. Le morceau d'ouverture s'écoute ci-dessous :

SAMAEL (Electro/Black Indus) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son album Hegemony qui sortira le 13 octobre via Napalm Records. Celui-ci s'écoute ci-dessous :

Le premier album des Brésiliens de NECROMANTE (Black Metal) intitulé The Magickal Presence Of Occult Forces est sorti hier sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité ci-dessous.

01. In The Wings Of The Dark Mother (Part 1)
02. Secret Eye
03. Nekrokosmick Pentagram
04. Occult Cult
05. Sirius 6
06. A'arab Zaraq
07. Initiation
08. Prelude To Movement...
09. Baphomet Movement
10. Enuma Elish

NARCOTIC WASTELAND (Death Metal), groupe dans lequel on retrouve Dallas Toler-Wade (ex-Nile), sortira son deuxième album intitulé Delirium Tremens le 13 octobre via Megaforce Records/MRI. Après avoir dévoilé cet été un premier extrait avec le titre "Faces Of Meth", découvrez aujourd'hui une vidéo "playthrough" de ce même morceau.

01. Introspective Nightmares
02. Faces Of Meth (streaming)
03. Return To The Underground
04. We Agnostics
05. In Memoriam (Intro)
06. Bleed And Swell
07. Delirium Tremens
08. Self Immolation
09. Life Revolted
10. You Will Die Alone
11. Husk
Le premier album de MEYHNACH (Black Metal) sortira le 24 novembre sur Osmose Productions. Celui-ci aura pour titre Non Omnis Moriar. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "In My Nightmares Circus". Voici le tracklisting :

01. Alcohonaut Diary
02. Tarred Orchid
03. Psy Low
04. In My Nightmares Circus
05. The Gutters Underneath
06. Cenobites
07. On the Eternal Sea
08. Nocturnal Caravan
09. Moonshine Beam
10. Non Omnis Moriar

ENSLAVED (Black Metal Progressif) sortira son nouvel album intitulé E le 13 octobre via Nuclear Blast Records. Après le clip de "Storm Son", découvrez désormais celui de "The River's Mouth".

01. Storm Son (Vidéo)
02. The River’s Mouth
03. Sacred Horse
04. Axis Of The Worlds
05. Feathers Of Eolh
06. Hiindsiight
07. Djupet (Bonus Track)
08. What Else Is There? (Röyksopp Cover) (Bonus Track)

AKERCOCKE (Original progressive Death/Black) vient de publier le clip de "One Chapter Ends For Another To Begin". Ce titre est tiré de l'album Renaissance In Extremis paru cet été sur Peaceville Records.

Le nouvel album des Espagnols d'HAEMORRHAGE (Gore Grind) s'écoute en intégralité ci-dessous. Intitulé We Are The Gore, celui-ci est paru hier sur Relapse Records.

01. Nauseating Employments
02. Gore Gourmet
03. We Are The Gore
04. Transporting Cadavers
05. Bathed In Bile
06. The Cremator's Song
07. Medical Maniacs
08. Forensick Squad
09. Gynecrologist
10. Miss Phlebotomy
11. C.S.C. (Crime Scene Cleaners)
12. Prosector's Revenge
13. Organ Trader
14. Intravenous Molestation Of The Obstructionist Arteries (O-Pus Vii)
15. Artifacts Of The Autopsy (Bonus Track)

Découvrez le dernier clip de SAVAGE MESSIAH (Power/Thrash) pour le titre "Wing And A Prayer,". Ce morceau est tiré de l'album Hands Of Fate à paraître le 27 octobre sur Century Media Records.

01. Hands Of Fate (YouTube)
02. Wing And A Prayer
03. Blood Red Road
04. Lay Down Your Arms
05. Solar Corona
06. Eat Your Heart Out
07. Fearless
08. Last Confession
09. The Crucible
10.Out Of time

Intitulé F.O.H.A.T., le nouvel album de CAÏNAN DAWN (Black Metal) sortira le 27 octobre via Osmose Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un deuxième extrait avec le titre "Mara".

01. Kaos Theos Kosmos
02. Ylem (YouTube)
03. Mara
04. Fohat
05. Thule
06. Fathomless
07. Om

HERESIARCH (Death Metal) vient d'annoncer le départ de son batteur N. Oakes. Le groupe a également indiqué travailler sur sa prochaine sortie. A suivre...

Le premier album de SPECTRAL VOICE (Death / Doom) intitulé Eroded Corridors Of Unbeing, sortira le 13 octobre sur Dark Descent Records. Ce dernier est en écoute intégrale ci-dessous.

01. Thresholds Beyond
02. Visions Of Psychic Dismemberment
03. Lurking Gloom
04. Terminal Exhalation
05. Dissolution

IRON SLAUGHT (Heavy Metal) et TENTATION (Heavy Metal) sortiront début 2018 un split intitulé 665 - Les Hordes Metalliques. Limité à 500 exemplaires, celui-ci sera disponible via Impious Desecration Records. L'artwork est signé Mario Lopez. Voici le tracklisting :

TENTATION :
01. Souviens-toi
02. Juge sanglant
03. Illusion
04. Les anges de Balthazar (reprise de Ponce Pilate)

IRON SLAUGHT :
05. Arrival Of Knights (prelude)
06. Code Of Steel
07. Bigorra
08. Screams From The Grave (reprise d'Abattoir)		 Les news du
7 Octobre 2017
dantefever citer
dantefever
07/10/2017 14:20
Je viens de jeter une oreille sur Meynac'h dont j'au reçu le pack promo cette semaine. J'ai honnêtement rarement entendu un album aussi à chier. C'est du foutage de gueule de A à Z.

