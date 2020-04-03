|
Les news du 3 Avril 2020
News
Les news du 3 Avril 2020 Sodomisery - Trident - The Funeral Orchestra - Aposento - Sandstorm - Reptilium - Blight - Cosmic Burial - Hazzerd - Eternal Delyria
|»
|SODOMISERY (Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son album The Great Demise qui sortira le 22 mai via Testimony Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Reapers Key
2. Into The Cold
3. Sacrifice
4. The Messenger
5. In The Void
6. The Great Demise
7. Until They Burn
8. Arise
9. The Abyss
|
|»
|TRIDENT (Black/Death, Suède) vient d'annoncer sa signature chez Non Serviam Records, qui sortira son prochain album dans le courant de cette année. Affaire à suivre !
|
|»
|Intitulé Negative Evocation Rites, le nouvel album de THE FUNERAL ORCHESTRA (Funeral Doom, Suède) sortira le 20 juillet sur Nuclear War Now! Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le morceau "Negative Evocations" :
01. Negative Evocations
02. Flesh Infiltrations
03. Negations I
04. Negations II
|
|»
|APOSENTO (Death Metal, Espagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "The Dweller on the Threshold" issu de son nouveau disque Conjuring the New Apocalypse qui sort le 5 mai sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Liber al Vel Legis
02. Heretics by the Grace of God
03. Kadosh - Spitting on the Trisag
04. Samhain - The Night of Ignis Fatuus
05. Akerbeltz
06. Noli me Tangere
07. Vamachara - The Left Hand Path
08. Revelation 777
09. The Dweller on the Threshold
10. Doomsday - The Metanoia of Redemption Process
|
|»
|SANDSTORM (Heavy Metal, Canada) propose en écoute le morceau "Lucia, Warrior of Light" extrait de son premier longue-durée Time to Strike à paraître le 24 avril sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Death is Near
2. Whips and Chains
3. Witchman, Sorcerer of Satan
4. Denizen of Hell
5. Hymn to the Hell Knights
6. Lucia, Warrior of Light
|
|»
|REPTILIUM (Brutal Death, Équateur) a dévoilé à cette adresse le morceau "Refusing The Hidden Truth" qui figurera sur son nouvel EP Adrenochromacy dont la sortie est programmée pour le 17 avril chez Slam World Wide. Tracklist :
01. Le Grand Animal du Maastricht
02. New Deadly Bastard
03. Refusing the Hidden Truth
04. Massive Abduction
|
|»
|BLIGHT (Black Metal, Canada) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "A Violent Light" tiré de son premier long-format Temple of Wounds à venir le 5 juin via Svart Records.
|
|»
|COSMIC BURIAL (Atmospheric Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier full-length Impakt le 30 avril sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. EO40 [16:18]
2. VK184 [20:55]
3. 101995 [19:21]
4. 99942 [19:10]
|
|»
|HAZZERD (Thrash Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Waking Nightmare" extrait de son nouvel opus Delirium sorti en janvier dernier.
|
|»
|ETERNAL DELYRIA (Melodic Death Metal, Suisse) vient de sortir son nouvel album Paradox Of The Mechanical Angel.
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
GROUPES DU JOUR
|
|Aposento
Death Metal - 1990 - Espagne
|
|
|
|Trident
Black/Death - 2007 - Suède
|
|
Par Rigs Mordo
Par Sim
Par Ander
Par gulo gulo
Par Solarian
Par Dantefever
Par Rigs Mordo
Par uruk
Par Charon Del H...
Par Troll Traya