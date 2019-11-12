Les news du 12 Novembre 2019
|LITURGY (Pure Transcendental Music) a dévoilé le tracklisting et l'intégralité de son nouvel album HAQQ qui sortira le 21 février 2020. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Hajj
2. Exaco I
3. Virginity
4. Pasaqalia
5. Exaco II
6. God of Love
7. Exaco III
8. HAQQ
9. . . . .
|AODON (Black Atmosphérique, France) vient d'enregistrer son nouvel album 11069 qui sortira en autoproduction l'année prochaine. Plus d'informations d'ici peu...
|HELLISH (Thrash Metal, Chili) a mis en ligne le titre "Black Tower" issu de son prochain EP Poison à venir en fin d'année via Unspeakable Axe Records.
|DAEMONIAC (Death Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel opus Dwellers of Apocalypse le 19 décembre chez Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
1. The March of Apocalypse
2. Rebellion
3. Council of Evil
4. Dwellers of Apocalypse
5. Human Relic (Gorement cover)
6. The Beginning of Chaos
7. Disciples of the Black Arts
8. The Last Call
9. Legions of Death
|REMOTE (Post-Hardcore/Noise, France), POINT MORT (Post-Hardcore, France) et LLAMA/OLO (Noise avec le chanteur de Knut) seront en concert à Paris à l'Espace B ce samedi 16 novembre. Plus d'infos sur l'event Facebook.
|FRONT BEAST (Black Metal, Allemagne) propose son nouvel EP Shadows en écoute intégrale ici. Sortie le 15 novembre chez Helldprod Records . Tracklist :
1. Satan
2. TakenToThe Abyss
3. Circle Of Dancing Shadows
4. Morbid Visions
5. Wolfs Howl
6. A Life Beyond
|FLAMEKEEPER (Epic Heavy/Black Metal avec le chanteur-guitariste fondateur de Demonomancy, Italie) propose le titre "Nomads of a World Beyond" en écoute à cette adresse. Celui-ci est tiré du premier EP We Who Light the Fire à venir le 29 novembre via Invictus Productions. Tracklist :
1. The Birth of a Tribe
2. Nomads of the World Beyond
3. Until This Earth Takes Me
4. We Who Light the Fire
5. Dead Sea Waters
6. Ancient Pride [Necromantia cover]
|UNDEAD (Death Metal, Espagne/UK) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour "Existential Horror", morceau-titre de son premier full-length sorti le 31 octobre sur Godz ov War Productions.
