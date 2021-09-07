chargement...

Les news du 7 Septembre 2021

News
Les news du 7 Septembre 2021 Sarke - Morbific - Grim Fate - The Sombre - Cherokee - Pa Vesh En - Azothyst - Dungeon Steel
»
(Lien direct)
SARKE (Black / Thrash, Norvège) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Allsighr le 5 novembre prochain sur Soulseller Records. En voici un premier extrait avec le titre "Bleak Reflections" :

01. Bleak Reflections
02. Grim Awakening
03. Funeral Fire
04. Allsighr
05. Beheading Of The Circus Director
06. Through The Thorns
07. Glacial Casket
08. Sleep In Fear
09. The Reverberation Of The Lost
10. Imprisoned

»
(Lien direct)
MORBIFIC (Death Metal, Finlande) vient de signer sur Memento Mori Records. Le groupe sortira son nouvel album début 2022 sur le label espagnol au format CD mais également sur Me Saco Un Ojo en vinyle et Headsplit Records en cassette.

»
(Lien direct)
GRIM FATE (Death Metal, Pays-Bas) et THE SOMBRE (Doom/Death, Pays-Bas) ont mis en ligne leur split From Ancient Slumber / The Horrid Silence Thus Began dont la sortie est programmée pour le 10 septembre via Chaos Records. Tracklist :

1. GRIM FATE - Corpse Eater [6:38]
2. GRIM FATE - Smoarige Fine [10:46]
3. GRIM FATE - From Ancient Slumber [5:53]
4. THE SOMBRE - Above th' Aonian Mount [6:23]
5. THE SOMBRE - His Pride Had Cast Him Out From Heav'n [7:23]
5. THE SOMBRE -The Horrid Silence Thus Began [5:40]


»
(Lien direct)
CHEROKEE (Hard Rock/Heavy Metal, Allemagne) propose sur Keep and True TV le titre "Warriors of the Rainbow" tiré de son premier long-format Blood & Gold qui sort le 19 novembre sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Bill Pullman
2. My Sweet Tulip
3. Just One Summer Long
4. Il Grande Silenzio
5. Ride By Night
6. Sigourney
7. Song For RG
8. The Nightingale And The Red Rose
9. Rite Of Peyote
10. Malinche
11. Mother Nature's Child
12. Ridin' Free
13. Destroy Life
14. Bluesy
15. Warriors Of The Rainbow

»
(Lien direct)
PA VESH EN (Black Metal, Biélorussie) a dévoilé à cette adresse l'intégralité de son nouvel album Maniac Manifest à paraître le 10 septembre chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Homicidal Sacrifice
2. The Eyes Full of Horror
3. Chamber of the Rotten Flesh
4. In the Wood of Hanged Men
5. Conquerentes de Iniqua Nece Confessionem
6. Spellbound by the Witchmoon
7. The Black Coffin
8. Sister of Sin
9. ...

»
(Lien direct)
AZOTHYST (Black/Death, Canada) sortira son EP Blood of Dead God le 1er octobre via Vault of Dried Bones. Tracklist :

1. RITES OF ASCENDANCY (5:19)
2. FANES AT THE ENGUR (1:19)
3. BESTIAL BLOOD TEMPLE OF RITUAL PREDATION (4:25)
4. THE DEAD REEK OF THE ABYSS BEYOND LIGHT (1:04)
5. ERADICATION ALTAR (3:55)
6. GRAVELESS MASS (4:11)

»
(Lien direct)
DUNGEON STEEL (Black/Speed, Équateur) sortira son premier EP Bloodlust le 5 novembre sur Signal Rex en versions CD et cassette. Vous pouvez l'écouter en intégralité sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Dungeon Steel
2. Kommand Wolf
3. Heavy Metal Tyrant
4. Knight's Head
5. Midnight Nightmares
6. Emperor of the Crypts
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
7 Septembre 2021

