(Lien direct) CORTEGE (Death Metal, Pologne) sortira son nouveau disque Vandari le 22 juin sur ADG Records. Tracklist :



01. Reluded

02. Behind the Temple Veil

03. Tired of Dying

04. Collision Course

05. Rahu

06. Vandari

07. Filth

08. Mitote - The Hum of a Thousand Voices

09. On the Edge

10. Purgatory

11. Ketu

12. To Die, To Sleep, No More







