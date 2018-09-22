»

(Lien direct) LEGION OF THE DAMNED (Blackened thrash metal) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting de son nouvel album Slaves Of The Shadow Realm qui sortira le 4 janvier via Napalm Records. Un premier extrait sera bientôt dévoilé ...



1. The Widows Breed

2. Nocturnal Commando

3. Charnel Confession

4. Slaves Of The Southern Cross

5. Warhounds Of Hades

6. Black Banners In Flames

7. Shadow Realm Of The Demonic Mind

8. Palace Of Sin

9. Priest Hunt

10. Azazels Crown

11. Dark Coronation