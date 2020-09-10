Les news du 10 Septembre 2020
Les news du 10 Septembre 2020 Embryonic Cells - Metharoma - Invincible Force
|EMBRYONIC CELLS (Death/Black, France) a mis en ligne un teaser pour son nouvel album Decline qui sort le 9 octobre via MusikÖ_Eye.
|METHAROMA (Brutal Death, USA) a dévoilé la pochette de son premier full-length Pipe Dreams (Through the Alley) à venir fin 2020 sur New Standard Elite, ainsi qu'un extrait. Le line-up est le suivant :
Drums - Kyle Christman
Guitar - Brian Forgue
Bass - Jacob Schmidt
Vocals - Ben Kitchen
|Intitulé Decomposed Sacramentum, le nouvel album de INVINCIBLE FORCE (Black/Death/Thrash, Chili) sortira le 22 octobre sur Dark Descent Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "Perpetual Black Mass" :
01. Doomed By The Vision
02. Perpetual Black Mass
03. The Covenant
04. The Shadows Over Canaan
05. Illusion of Truth
06. Damned by Noise and Lust
07. Abufihamat
08. Decomposed Sacramentum
09. Hopeless Mortality
