(Lien direct) INVINCIBLE FORCE (Black/Death/Thrash, Chili) sortira le 22 octobre sur Dark Descent Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "Perpetual Black Mass" :



01. Doomed By The Vision

02. Perpetual Black Mass

03. The Covenant

04. The Shadows Over Canaan

05. Illusion of Truth

06. Damned by Noise and Lust

07. Abufihamat

08. Decomposed Sacramentum

09. Hopeless Mortality



<a href="https://darkdescentrecords.bandcamp.com/album/decomposed-sacramentum">Decomposed Sacramentum by Invincible Force</a>