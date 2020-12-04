|
Les news du 4 Décembre 2020
|Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "High Risk Trigger", premier extrait du nouvel album d'EYEHATEGOD (Sludge, USA) intitulé A History Of Nomadic Behavior qui sortira le 12 mars 2021 sur Century Media Records.
01. Built Beneath The Lies
02. The Outer Banks
03. Fake What's Yours
04. Three Black Eyes
05. Current Situation
06. High Risk Trigger
07. Anemic Robotic
08. The Day Felt Wrong
09. The Trial Of Johnny Cancer
10. Smoker's Piece
11. Circle Of Nerves
12. Every Thing, Every Day
|»
|FROZEN SOUL (Death Metal, USA) vient de dévoiler un nouvel extrait de son premier album. Il s'agit du titre "Wraith Of Death" à découvrir ci-dessous. Crypt Of Ice sortira le 8 janvier sur Century Media Records. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Crypt Of Ice (YouTube)
02. Arctic Stranglehold
03. Hand Of Vengeance
04. Wraith Of Death
05. Merciless
06. Encased In Ice (YouTube)
07. Beat To Dust
08. Twist The Knife
09. Faceless Enemy
10. Gravedigger
|»
|RAPTURE (Death/Thrash, Grèce) vient d'annoncer le titre et l'artwork de son troisième album. Malevolent Demise Incarnation sortira l'année prochaine sur FDA Records. Un premier extrait est annoncé pour le 18 décembre.
|»
|Jonathan Hultén (guitare) vient d'annoncer son départ de TRIBULATION (Dark Rock, Suède) après seize années de service. Ce dernier a été remplacé par Joseph Tholl (ex-Enforcer, ex-Hazard). Voici les communiqués officiels :
TRIBULATION a écrit : After 16 years of creative, expressive, artistic and spiritual exchange and co-operation Jonathan has decided to leave the band to pursue whatever else life has in store for him in the future.
We know that whatever he decides to do in the future he will do it in the same wholehearted, immersive and meticulous way that he has tackled all the trials and tribulations that are Tribulation, and we truly wish him the best of luck in those endeavours.
The idea and concept of death and rebirth has always played a big role in the band mythos and while Jonathan leaving leaves a big chunk of what has built, maintained and nurtured the creature that is Tribulation behind, we are confident in our vision for the times to come, and we will build something new and once again ride the frightening yet powerful waves of creative uncertainty into the new decade!
"Vetera transierunt: ecce facta sunt omnia nova"
Jonathan Hultén a écrit : Friends. After 16 years of playing together, the time has now come for me to part with Tribulation. For some time I’ve been swinging between doubt and determination in a recurring questioning of whether I am the right person in the right place, and in the end this is the conclusion that has been reached. This year made it more clear than ever that first and foremost I have to follow my heart rather than the mind – even if it means walking away from a lot of things I love doing and people I love. Life is too short to not follow your heart, wherever it might lead. I don’t know what the future holds, the only thing I do know is that I have to try to live in a way that makes me happy.
I wish Johannes, Adam and Oscar all the best in the world. I’m looking forward to seeing them continue on the adventurous cruise on the ship that is Tribulation, and all the glorious moments they will experience along the way. I am also very happy to pass the torch to the amazing Joseph Tholl, one of my favorite songwriters of all time. The magic he will introduce into Trib will be an invaluable treasure and I couldn’t imagine a better addition to the band.
And most importantly – I would like to express my gratitude to everyone who has supported, appreciated and helped us along the years. I thank you from the bottom of my soul, you made this journey into what it has been. Thank you for everything!
However, this is not a goodbye. I won’t stop creating music and art as long as there is a heartbeat left in this body, that’s a promise. Much love…
Joseph Tholl a écrit : As a long-time fan and friend of the band it's sad for me to see Jonathan leave, but it's also an honour that I'll get to cherish his great work. I'm thrilled to join this assembly of old friends and I'm looking forward to be a part of what the future holds for Tribulation.
Pour rappel, le groupe sortira son nouvel album intitulé Where The Gloom Becomes Sound, le 29 janvier 2021 sur Century Media Records. Voici le tracklisting :
01. In Remembrance
02. Hour Of The Wolf
03. Leviathans (YouTube)
04. Dirge Of A Dying Soul
05. Lethe
06. Daughter Of The Djinn
07. Elementals
08. Inanna
09. Funeral Pyre
10. The Wilderness
11. The Dhampir, Pt. I
|»
|SCREAMER (Heavy Metal, Suède) sortira un album live intitué Live Sacrifice le 29 janvier sur Steel Dragon Records. Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
Side A
1. Ride On - Live
2. Demon Rider - Live
3. Shadow Hunter - Live
4. On My Way - Live
5.Keep On Walking - Live
6. Rider Of Death - Live
Side B
7. Highway Of Heroes - Live
8. Monte Carlo Nights - Live
9. Towers Of Babylon - Live
10. Can You Hear Me - Live
11. Halo - Live
12. Out Of The Dark - Live
|»
|THE FUROR (Black/Death/Thrash, Australie), le projet solo du batteur d'Impiety et Depravity, propose le morceau "Surging Curse Assassin" issu de son nouvel opus Obliteration Matrix à paraître prochainement chez Transcending Obscurity Records.
|»
|WEREWOLVES (Death/Black, Australie) offre un deuxième extrait de son prochain album What a Time to be Alive prévu le 29 janvier sur Prosthetic Records. On rappelle le line-up de choix :
Sam Bean (The Antichrist Imperium, The Berzerker, The Senseless, ex-Mithras) - basse et chant
Matt Wilcock (Abramelin, The Antichrist Imperium, The Berzerker, ex-Akercocke et Belligerent Intent) - guitare
David Haley (Abramelin, Psycroptic, The Amenta ...) - batterie
Tracklist :
1. I Don't Like You
2. Sublime Wartime Voyeurism
3. Mission Statement
4. Crushgasm
5. Unfathomably Fucked
6. Antisocial
7. Traitors and Bastards
8. A Plague on all Your Houses
9. They will Pay with Their Own Blood
|»
|EVERGREY (Heavy/Dark Mélodique, Suède) vient de dévoiler un premier extrait de son prochain album Escape Of The Phoenix qui sortira le 26 février via AFM Records. "Forever Outsider" s'écoute ici :
|»
|NATHR (Black/Doom, Italie/Norvège/Pays-Bas) sortira son premier EP Beinarúga le 12 février via Signal Rex. Un extrait est disponible sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Beinahrúga [8:18]
2. Tenebra Mundi [5:50]
3. Into the Void [5:10]
4. Vado Mori [4:14]
|»
|TRANSILVANIA (Black/Thrash, Autriche) propose le titre "Mortpetten" extrait de son nouveau disque Of Sleep and Death à paraître le 1er janvier sur Invictus Productions. Tracklist :
1. Opus Morbi
2. Hekateion
3. Of Sleep and Death
4. Lycanthropic Chant
5. Vault of Evening
6. Heart Harvest
7. Mortpetten
8. Underneath Dying Stars
|»
|AETHYRICK (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son nouvel opus Apotheosis le 22 janvier chez The Sinister Flame. Tracklist :
1. The Starlit Altar [8:14]
2. Rosary of Midnights [5:49]
3. Flesh Once Divided [6:15]
4. In Blood Wisdom [8:04]
5. With Determined Steps [6:17]
6. Path of Ordeal [7:01]
|»
|VØIDWOMB (Black/Death, Portugal) sortira son premier EP Altars of Cosmic Devotion le 19 février via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Intro [2:00]
2. Summon Of Utu-Shamash [3:18]
3. Descent To Ersetu [3:33]
4. Architects Of World Demise [3:37]
5. Altars Of Cosmic Devotion [4:37]
|»
|SCARRED (Groove/Thrash/Death, Luxembourg) sortira son nouvel album éponyme le 22 janvier sur Klonosphere Records. Tracklist :
01. Sol
02. Mirage
03. A.D....Something
04. Chupacabra
05. Prisms
06. Merry-go-round
07. Nothing Instead
08. In Silent Darkness
09. A.H.A.I.A.
10. Lua
11. Dance of the Giants
12. Petrichor
13. Yours Truly
Très bon ce nouvel extrait de FROZEN SOUL, l'album s'annonce franchement bien !
